About Careers MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Cluster Headaches are Common in Men but Worse in Women
Advertisement

Cluster Headaches are Common in Men but Worse in Women

Dr. Trupti Shirole
Written by Dr. Trupti Shirole
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on December 23, 2022 at 12:15 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Cluster headache is a neurological condition that affects around one in every 1,000 individuals globally
  • It has traditionally been thought to be a male condition because it is two to five times more common in men
  • Women were more affected in their daily lives than men by cluster headaches. They were also twice as likely to develop chronic, severe cluster headaches

While men are more likely to suffer from cluster headaches than women, a new study reveals that the illness may be more severe in women. The study will be published in the online issue of Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.

What are Cluster Headaches

Cluster headaches are brief yet excruciating headaches that might occur several days or even weeks in a succession. The headaches can last between 15 minutes and three hours.

Listen to this Article

FDA Approved a Device Meant to Treat Cluster Headaches
FDA Approved a Device Meant to Treat Cluster Headaches
A handheld vagus nerve stimulation device used for the treatment of episodic cluster headaches has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Advertisement

Cluster Headaches are Common in Men but Worse in Women

Cluster Headache is Confused with Migraine Among Women

"Cluster headache is still often misdiagnosed in women, perhaps because some aspects can be similar to migraine," said study author Andrea C. Belin, Ph.D., of the Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm, Sweden. "It is important for physicians to be aware of how the disorder manifests differently in men and women so the most effective treatment can be given as fast as possible."

The study included 874 participants with cluster headaches, 66% of whom were men and 34% of whom were women. Participants filled out an extensive questionnaire describing their symptoms, medications, headache triggers, and lifestyle behaviors.

Symptoms of Chronic Cluster Headache

Women were more likely than men to be diagnosed with chronic cluster headaches. Chronic cluster headache is characterized as repeated cluster headache attacks lasting one year or more without interruption, or with brief intermissions with no symptoms lasting less than three months. Chronic cluster headache was detected in 18% of women compared to 9% of men.
Cluster Headaches can Affect Your Work Performance
Cluster Headaches can Affect Your Work Performance
Having cluster headaches (i.e., extremely painful headaches that can occur many days or even weeks) can affect your work performance. Cluster headache sufferers take too many sick days, reveals a new study.
Advertisement

Do Cluster Headaches Occur More Commonly in Men or Women

Women were also more vulnerable to attacks than men. For example, 8% of women had headache attacks lasting four to seven months on average, compared to 5% of men, and 26% of women reported bouts lasting less than one month, compared to 30% of men.

Women were also 74% more likely than males to say that their attacks occurred at different times throughout the day. Women were 15% to 7% more likely than men to have a family member with a history of cluster headaches.

"While the ratio of men to women with cluster headache has been shifting over the years, it is still considered mainly a disorder of men, making it more difficult for women with milder symptoms to be diagnosed with cluster headache than men," Belin said. "It's possible this could contribute to the higher rate of chronic cluster headache in women."

One disadvantage of the study was that the participants recounted the information from memory, thus they may not have remembered everything correctly.

Source: Medindia
Hormonal Headaches
Hormonal Headaches
Headaches can occur due to several causes but normal fluctuations of the female hormones, estrogen and progesterone during the menstrual cycle and perimenopause can trigger severe hormonal headaches and migraines in women.

Citations   close

Advertisement
Sinus Headaches
Sinus Headaches
A sinus headache is a constant, agonizing pain felt in forehead and upper face. Sinus headache is often associated with nasal congestion and worsens with moving the head or bending down.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Reading

Cluster Headache

Cluster Headache

Cluster headache is a periodic, intense, sharp, burning and explosive pain that begins suddenly on one side ...

Migraine

Migraine

Migraine is a chronic disorder characterized by headache, nausea, vomiting or sensitivity to light and ...

This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Cluster Headaches are Common in Men but Worse in Women Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests