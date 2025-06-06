Climate Change Might Be the New Carcinogen for Women

Climate change is increasing the risk and severity of women’s cancers in the Middle East and North Africa, especially breast and ovarian cancer.
- Rising temperatures are increasing cancer cases among women
- Ovarian and breast cancers show the highest jump in mortality
- Environmental toxins and weak healthcare access worsen cancer burden
Climate change and women's cancer in the MENA region: assessing temperature-related health impacts
Go to source). “As temperatures rise, cancer mortality among women also rises — particularly for ovarian and breast cancers,” said Dr. Wafa Abuelkheir Mataria of the American University in Cairo. While each degree increase may seem small, the growing public health burden is significant.
Environment Is Becoming a Major Health RiskThe effects of climate change go far beyond weather disruptions. Higher temperatures, worsening air quality, and growing food and water insecurity all contribute to increased illness and death globally. These pressures also impact healthcare infrastructure, which in turn reduces early cancer detection and access to treatment.
When people face more environmental toxins and fewer medical resources, cancer can spread more quickly and go untreated longer — making them deadlier over time.
Countries Most Affected by Cancer RiseTo understand the impact of climate change on women’s cancers, data from 17 countries in the Middle East and North Africa were examined, including Algeria, Iran, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and others. These nations are particularly vulnerable to warming, and the data covered both cancer incidence and death rates from 1998 to 2019.
The findings show cancer prevalence and death rates rose significantly in six countries: Qatar, Bahrain, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Syria. Some of these countries experienced especially extreme summer heat, which may explain their higher rates.
Not All Cancers Affected EquallyFor every degree Celsius of warming, cancer cases increased by 173 to 280 per 100,000 people with ovarian cancer showing the largest rise. Deaths increased by 171 to 332 per 100,000 people, with breast cancer mortality rising significantly, particularly in Qatar.
The uneven distribution of these increases across countries suggests other hidden variables may be at play such as air pollution, healthcare access, or even how heat may biologically influence cancer growth.
Heat May Influence Cancer at a Cellular Level“Temperature rise likely acts through multiple pathways,” said co-author Dr. Sungsoo Chun. “It increases exposure to known carcinogens, disrupts healthcare delivery, and may even influence biological processes at the cellular level.” The combination of environmental exposure and weakened healthcare systems amplifies cancer risk.
Women are especially vulnerable due to both biological and social factors. For instance, during pregnancy, women face heightened health risks. In marginalized communities, where access to healthcare is already limited, these effects become even more severe.
Screening Alone Cannot Explain the RiseOne might assume that better cancer screening would lead to increased prevalence but fewer deaths. However, both incidence and mortality have gone up, suggesting that risk factors, not just better detection are driving this trend.
While wealth (measured by gross domestic product per capita) was taken into account, the complex interplay of climate and cancer risk still leaves many unknowns. But the consistent trends across countries point to a strong association between climate change and cancer in women.
Building Stronger Health Systems Is CriticalThese findings highlight the urgent need to improve public health responses to climate risks. Expanding access to cancer screening, improving early treatment, and creating healthcare systems that can withstand climate disruptions are crucial.
“We must address environmental hazards and healthcare inequality now,” Chun emphasized. “Without proactive measures, the cancer burden linked to global warming will continue to grow — especially for the most vulnerable women.”
In conclusion, the evidence shows a clear and growing link between climate change and increased cancer risk among women in the Middle East and North Africa. Rising temperatures are not only worsening environmental conditions but also compounding existing healthcare inequalities, leading to a silent surge in deadly cancers. Addressing this emerging threat requires urgent climate-conscious health planning and action.
