Climate Change Could Make the World Less Active by 2050

Rising global temperatures may increase physical inactivity by 2050, leading to premature deaths and productivity losses, especially in low- and middle-income regions.

Effects of climate change on physical inactivity: a panel data study across 156 countries from 2000 to 2022

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: How does climate change affect physical activity?

A: Higher temperatures can make it harder for people to stay active, leading to increased inactivity levels.

Q: What temperature level is linked to increased inactivity?

A: Average temperatures above 27.8 degrees Celsius are associated with rising inactivity rates.

Q: Which regions are most affected?

A: Central America, the Caribbean, Eastern Sub-Saharan Africa, and Equatorial Southeast Asia face the highest impact.

Q: What are the predicted health consequences of this heat-induced inactivity?

A: The increase in sedentary behavior could be linked to hundreds of thousands of additional premature deaths each year by 2050.

Q: What solutions are suggested?

A: Creating cooler cities, providing air-conditioned exercise spaces, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions are recommended.