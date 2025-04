Cinnamon Supplements May Interfere With Medications

Cinnamon supplements may pose health risks by interfering with prescription medications.

blood sugar control

Cinnamon is more than just a beloved spice sprinkled on lattes and oatmeal. Long praised for its role inand heart health, cinnamon also enjoys popularity as a natural supplement. But recent research has uncovered a potential downside—especially for people taking prescription medications ().According to a 2024 study by the University of Mississippi’s National Center for Natural Products Research,—the main active compound in cinnamon—Cinnamaldehyde is the compound responsible for cinnamon’s distinctive flavor and aroma. It also contributes to cinnamon's antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, and glucose-lowering properties. These benefits have earned cinnamon a respected place in traditional medicine and modern wellness circles.But scientists are now paying closer attention to how cinnamaldehyde behaves inside the body—especially when consumed in high concentrations via supplements or essential oils A key finding from the study was that cinnamaldehyde is 100% bioaccessible, meaning the body can fully absorb it in both fasted and fed digestive states. While this high absorption rate sounds promising, it also means cinnamaldehyde can directly interact with metabolic pathways—especially those involved in breaking down drugs.In liver cell models, cinnamaldehyde and cinnamon oil both inhibited enzymes likeand, which are critical for processing many prescription drugs. They alsosuch asand, which regulate the speed at which the body clears foreign substances—including medications.This could mean your medicine leaves your system too quickly to be effective.While adding a pinch of cinnamon to your coffee isn’t cause for concern, the same can’t be said foror essential oils.“Overconsumption of supplements could lead to rapid clearance of prescription medicine, making it less effective,” the researchers caution.This is especially worrisome for individuals withlike diabetes , heart disease, or depression , who often rely on long-term medication use. The risk is even greater when these individuals self-prescribe herbal supplements without informing their healthcare providers.Another layer to this story lies in the type of cinnamon you consume. Most grocery-store cinnamon is, which contains high levels of coumarin , a natural blood thinner that can be hazardous when taken in excess—particularly for those already on anticoagulant medication.On the other hand,, often labeled as “true cinnamon,” contains far lower coumarin levels and poses less risk.Still, regardless of the type, large doses—especially in supplement form—can create conditions forthat may go unnoticed until a prescription drug starts failing to work.As the popularity of natural remedies grows, experts urge caution.“Our best advice is to talk to a healthcare provider before using any supplements along with prescription medicine,” the report advises.And that advice doesn’t just apply to cinnamon. Many herbal supplements can influence how your body handles medications. Without proper guidance, what starts as a well-intentioned health boost could inadvertently disrupt your treatment plan.Cinnamon continues to offer promising health benefits, particularly in blood sugar control and heart health. However, high doses—especially in concentrated supplement form—may interfere with how your body processes medications. Until more clinical studies provide clearer answers, it’s best to enjoy cinnamon in moderation and consult your doctor before adding supplements to your routine.Source-Medindia