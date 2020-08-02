Chubby Kids: Over-pampering Grandparents More Likely to Raise Obese Grandchildren

In a study, researchers discovered that grandparents could impact their grandchildren's waistline in various ways, such as influencing their daily diet and physical activity, as well shaping their grandchildren's perceptions on what represents a healthy lifestyle.said Ruopeng An, assistant professor at the Brown School and lead author.When the Pew Research Center surveyed older people regarding their most valuable experience during aging, 19% of the men and 31% of the women referred to spending time with their grandchildren, An said. Some grandparents offer intensive care for their grandchildren while others offer intermittent assistance. In total, nearly 40% offer some grandchild care, and nearly a third assist with errands, housework or home repairs in the U.S., he said.An said.An and his co-authors — from the University of Michigan, Shanghai University and Overseas Chinese College in Beijing — conducted a comprehensive review and data analysis on the scientific literature that studied the relationship between grandparental care and childhood obesity.In An's paper, "Influence of Grandparental Child Care on Childhood Obesity: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis, he and his co-authors reviewed a total of 23 studies. Eight studies were conducted in China, five in Japan, three in the United Kingdom, two in the U.S. and one each in five other countries. Twelve studies focused on grandparents' roles as a main caregiver in the family and seven on grandparents' co-residence.An said.he said.To his surprise, An said, the positive association between grandparental childcare and childhood overweight and obesity was not found to differ between countries.he said.Although meta-analysis identified a positive association between grandparental child care and childhood overweight and obesity, grandparental child care was not associated with children's Body Mass Index (BMI) z-scores — the accepted measure for childhood weight adjusted for age and sex. (A z-score gives an idea of how far from the mean a data point is.)An said.he said.Source: Newswise