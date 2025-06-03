About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome? Exercise Might Be Your Best Medicine

Written by Dr. Trupti Shirole
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Jun 3 2025 12:20 AM

Exhausted all the time? With Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, movement may feel impossible-but light, mindful exercise might just be your unexpected ally.

Highlights:
  • Exercise can benefit Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (CFS) patients if done gently, avoiding overexertion
  • Improved circulation, sleep and mood are key exercise benefits for those with chronic fatigue
  • Start slow, use support props, and listen to your body- pushing through fatigue can backfire
Exercise is intended not only to maintain a healthy weight but also to alleviate stress and keep bones and joints in good form. Some exercises may also be prescribed to help manage health issues like osteoporosis, diabetes and hypertension. But what if you are too fatigued to undertake any physical activity?
Chronic fatigue syndrome is one such condition that causes excessive exhaustion. Even after resting, you will be too weary to do anything. It also affects the quality of your sleep and capacity to concentrate. So do you think exercise can help overcome chronic fatigue syndrome?


Advertisements

What is Chronic Fatigue Syndrome?

Chronic fatigue syndrome, also known as myalgic encephalomyelitis, is a disorder that causes excessive exhaustion (1 Trusted Source
Chronic fatigue syndrome: aetiology, diagnosis and treatment

Go to source). It can impact anyone, even youngsters.


Advertisement
What are the Symptoms of Chronic Fatigue Syndrome?

This long-term ailment can make daily activities such as going to work or taking a shower challenging. It can lead to sleep issues, including insomnia. People with this disease may sleep excessively and still feel as if they have not slept well. It can also cause brain fog, making it difficult to focus and concentrate clearly. The unpredictable nature of severe weariness can impair a person's personal, professional, and social life.


Advertisement
Can Exercise Help People with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (CFS)?

Physical activity may assist in improving the symptoms of chronic fatigue syndrome, as well as muscle strength and cardiovascular endurance. The Royal Australian College of General Practitioners, however, recommends that exercises be performed under supervision. Exercise with chronic fatigue syndrome must be handled with extreme caution. "Gentle and well-paced physical activity can offer certain benefits if done correctly," explains physiotherapist Neha Gill.


Advantages of Exercise in Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

Improves circulation: Gentle movement promotes increased blood and oxygen flow to tissues, which can help alleviate brain fog.

Prevents muscle deconditioning: Extended periods of rest can cause muscular weakening and joint stiffness. "Light activity helps maintain basic strength and mobility without overexertion," according to the trainer.

Supports better sleep: Relaxing activities such as stretching or deep breathing may improve sleep quality, which is frequently poor in patients with chronic fatigue syndrome.

Reduces pain: Gentle stretching and mobility exercises might help to relieve muscle pains and stiffness.

Boosts mood: Even light movement can stimulate the creation of endorphins and serotonin, which are feel-good hormones. "Exercising can help manage anxiety and depression that often accompany chronic illness," according to an expert.

Exercises for Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

There are benefits to exercising, but it does not mean you should undertake high-intensity workouts or push through weariness. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, many persons with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome experience dizziness, particularly while standing (2 Trusted Source
Symptoms of Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

Go to source). Standing exercises, particularly those without assistance, should be avoided.

Tips for Exercise with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

Chronic Fatigue Syndrome requires extra caution when engaging in physical exercise. Here are some tips:
  • Start with 1 to 2 exercises per session if necessary.
  • Rest in between these workouts.
  • "No pain, no gain" does not work, so never push through pain or weariness.
  • Exercise in proper posture, as precise form is significantly more important than repetitions.
  • Use supportive props such as pillows, chairs, or walls.
  • Understand your limitations and stay inside your energy range.
  • Drink water before and after exercising for Chronic Fatigue Syndrome.
  • Eat a small, energy-supportive pre-workout snack like a banana if needed before light movement.
You should exercise with caution if you have Chronic Fatigue Syndrome. The idea is to gently promote your health while avoiding exacerbating the symptoms. High-impact exercises or rigorous workouts can cause crashes in patients with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome. Choose moderate movements and breathing instead. Before beginning any exercise routine, see a doctor or physiotherapist.

Source-Medindia


Advertisement

