Choosing Safer Medications for Seniors

The American Geriatrics Society (AGS) has released a major update that could change the way healthcare providers care for older adults: the “Alternative Treatments to Selected Medications in the 2023 American Geriatrics Society Beers Criteria". This updated clinical resource is designed to help clinicians choose safer, more effective treatment options for seniors (1).For years, the AGS Beers Criteria has been a leading guide that helps doctors and pharmacists identify medications that may not be suitable for older adults- especially those who aren’t at the end of life. With thousands of older patients taking multiple prescriptions, avoiding medicines that could cause harm is a top priority.The AGS Beers Criteria is renowned for flagging “potentially inappropriate medications” (PIMs). These are drugs that may cause more harm than good in older people due to their side effects, drug interactions, or risks particular to age.But knowing which medications to avoid is only half the battle. Clinicians- physicians, nurses, pharmacists, and others- also need clear, evidence-based alternatives to help them treat older adults safely and effectively.Dr. Michael Steinman, one of the co-chairs who oversaw the new list, explains that the 2023 update takes things a step further: not only do clinicians know which things to avoid, but they also get practical advice and suggestions for what can be used instead, both pharmacologically (with drugs) and non-pharmacologically (such as physical therapy or lifestyle changes).To create this new resource, the AGS brought together a diverse group of experts- doctors, pharmacists, geriatric specialists, and others- covering a wide range of clinical conditions. This interdisciplinary approach meant the updated Alternatives List would address real-world challenges and reflect the complexities of caring for older adults.The panel didn’t just focus on filling academic gaps. Instead, they asked practical questions:By drilling down to these pain points, the panel prioritized common medication issues and curated alternative treatments that are often safer, just as effective, and sometimes even more effective than the medications they are meant to replace.The new AGS alternatives resource isn't a static reference- it's a dynamic, user-friendly tool built with the everyday clinician in mind. It connects medical professionals with:No longer will clinicians have to guess what to do after crossing a medication off the list for an elderly patient- they will have actionable recommendations at their fingertips.Dr. Paul Mulhausen, President of AGS, emphasized the practical and accessible nature of the new Alternatives List. The key aim is to boost safer, more personalized care for every older adult.This update comes alongside AGS’s commitment to continually improving health outcomes for older adults through evidence-based resources. The Alternatives List was published in the latest Journal of the American Geriatrics Society and will soon be integrated into the AGS Beers Criteria Mobile App, making it easier than ever for clinicians to access on the go.Medications play a vital role in effectively treating disease. But for older adults, even common medicines can become high-risk due to age-related changes in the body. Having an up-to-date guide with alternatives means:By centering the needs of the elderly and arming clinicians with immediate alternatives, AGS's new resource marks a turning point in senior care.Source-Medindia