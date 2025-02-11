Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. (2025, February 11). Chocolate Gift for Heart, Brain, Skin, and Gut Health This Valentine's Week . Medindia. Retrieved on Feb 11, 2025 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/chocolate-gift-for-heart-brain-skin-and-gut-health-this-valentines-week-218885-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. "Chocolate Gift for Heart, Brain, Skin, and Gut Health This Valentine's Week". Medindia. Feb 11, 2025. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/chocolate-gift-for-heart-brain-skin-and-gut-health-this-valentines-week-218885-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. "Chocolate Gift for Heart, Brain, Skin, and Gut Health This Valentine's Week". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/chocolate-gift-for-heart-brain-skin-and-gut-health-this-valentines-week-218885-1.htm. (accessed Feb 11, 2025).

Harvard Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. 2025. Chocolate Gift for Heart, Brain, Skin, and Gut Health This Valentine's Week. Medindia, viewed Feb 11, 2025, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/chocolate-gift-for-heart-brain-skin-and-gut-health-this-valentines-week-218885-1.htm.