Chinese Café Removes Urine Egg Coffee Following Hygiene Concerns

Dongyang café's coffee with child urine eggs goes viral, blending tradition with controversy as health experts warn and public reactions raise hygiene concerns.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What made the coffee at Dongyang café so unusual?

A: The café served Americano coffee topped with eggs that had been brewed in the urine of young boys, a traditional practice in the region.

Q: Why did locals consider this drink to be healthy?

A: According to local tradition, urine from boys under 10 is believed to help people stay awake in the spring and avoid heatstroke in the summer.

Q: How much did the coffee cost, and how popular was it?

A: The coffee was priced at 28 yuan, about 4 US dollars, and on weekends the cafÃ© reportedly sold more than 100 cups.

Q: What did medical experts say about consuming urine-based foods?

A: Huang Jian, a nephrologist at the Jinhua Municipal Central Hospital, stated that urine is human waste containing nothing beneficial to health.

Q: What happened after the coffee gained attention online?

A: The drink went viral on social media, leading to hygiene concerns from observers, and the cafÃ© ultimately removed the item from its menu.