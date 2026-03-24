Chinese Café Removes Urine Egg Coffee Following Hygiene Concerns

Dongyang café's coffee with child urine eggs goes viral, blending tradition with controversy as health experts warn and public reactions raise hygiene concerns.
- A café in eastern China served Americano coffee topped with eggs brewed in young boys' urine
- The 28 yuan drink sold over 100 cups on weekends before being removed after going viral
- Medical experts warn that urine is human waste containing nothing beneficial to health
Urine-soaked eggs a springtime treat in China
Go to source). A café in Dongyang City, eastern China, recently gained notice for serving a highly unusual coffee made with this ingredient. The drink, considered by some locals to be healthy and a traditional delicacy, is sold for 28 yuan, roughly 4 US dollars.
According to the South China Morning Post, the café reportedly sold more than 100 cups on weekends.
Child Urine Egg Tradition in DongyangEggs cooked in child urine are regarded as a specialty food in Dongyang. It is believed that urine from boys younger than 10 years old helps individuals stay alert during spring and prevents heatstroke in summer.
The report notes that the origins of this custom trace back to the Song dynasty, spanning from 960 to 1279.
Local accounts describe a general who once instructed an elderly man to boil eggs. When the general discovered that the jar contained a child's urine, he became upset. The old man explained that the liquid was considered a powerful tonic, claiming that consuming such an egg could prevent leg pain for an entire year.
Historically, child urine has also been included in certain traditional Chinese medicine remedies.
Medical Concerns Over Egg-Infused Coffee PracticeAt the café, the eggs are first roasted before being added to the Americano, giving them a crispy texture. Customers have the option to eat the egg separately or mix it into the coffee. However, medical professionals have raised concerns about the practice.
“Urine is human waste that contains nothing beneficial to us,” stated Huang Jian, a nephrologist at the Jinhua Municipal Central Hospital, as quoted.
Several individuals voiced concerns regarding hygiene. One online commenter questioned whether the cleanliness of the child urine eggs could be ensured.
Another local resident shared that despite being from the area, they had never tried the dish and found it too unsettling.
To sum up, a café in Dongyang City gained widespread attention for serving Americano topped with eggs brewed in young boys' urine, a local traditional practice. Despite selling over 100 cups on weekends, the drink was removed from the menu after going viral on social media and drawing hygiene concerns, with medical experts clarifying that urine offers no health benefits.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: What made the coffee at Dongyang café so unusual?
A: The café served Americano coffee topped with eggs that had been brewed in the urine of young boys, a traditional practice in the region.
Q: Why did locals consider this drink to be healthy?
A: According to local tradition, urine from boys under 10 is believed to help people stay awake in the spring and avoid heatstroke in the summer.
Q: How much did the coffee cost, and how popular was it?
A: The coffee was priced at 28 yuan, about 4 US dollars, and on weekends the cafÃ© reportedly sold more than 100 cups.
Q: What did medical experts say about consuming urine-based foods?
A: Huang Jian, a nephrologist at the Jinhua Municipal Central Hospital, stated that urine is human waste containing nothing beneficial to health.
Q: What happened after the coffee gained attention online?
A: The drink went viral on social media, leading to hygiene concerns from observers, and the cafÃ© ultimately removed the item from its menu.
Reference:
- Urine-soaked eggs a springtime treat in China - (https://theworld.org/stories/2016/07/31/urine-soaked-eggs-springtime-treat-china)