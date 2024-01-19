About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
China's Alarming Experiment With a 100% Fatal Covid-Like Pangolin CoronaVirus

Dr. Krishanga
Written by Dr. Krishanga
The Medindia Medical Review Team
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Jan 19 2024 3:12 PM

Highlights:
  • China conducts experiments with a novel virus exhibiting 100% fatality in mice
  • The virus, related to SARS-CoV-2, infiltrates critical organs, posing potential spillover risks to humans
  • Amid the pandemic, Chinese authorities warn of a Covid resurgence, fueled by the JN.1 subvariant
China has reportedly embarked on a controversial path of experimenting with a new Covid-like virus, characterized by a 100% fatality rate in mice. The unfolding scenario raises concerns about the potential risks associated with such experiments, especially the prospect of the virus spilling over into the human population.
The focus of the study was a virus dubbed the "pangolin coronavirus," and the researchers aimed to assess its impact on a group of mice. The experimental design involved administering the mice with the SARS-CoV-2-related pangolin coronavirus GX_P2V, with a subsequent analysis of the observed effects. Astonishingly, the results indicated a 100% mortality rate among the mice infected with the live virus within a relatively short period of 7-8 days post-inoculation (1 Trusted Source
Lethal Infection of Human ACE2-Transgenic Mice Caused by SARS-CoV-2-related Pangolin Coronavirus GX_P2V(short_3UTR)

Go to source).

Symptoms of the Lethal Virus

The mice subjected to the experiment exhibited noteworthy symptoms, including rapid weight loss within five days of infection. By the seventh day, signs of lethargy became apparent, accompanied by the development of white eyes. Furthermore, the study delved into the progression of the virus within the infected mice. It was observed that the viral load in the lungs significantly decreased by day 6, while viral RNA loads and titers in brain samples exhibited a substantial increase by the same day. This finding led researchers to propose that severe brain infection during the later stages of the infection might be the primary cause of death in these mice.

The virus, intriguingly, not only spread throughout the mice's bodies but also infiltrated critical organs such as the brain, eyes, and lungs. The implications of such an aggressive and lethal virus prompted the researchers to express their concerns about the potential spillover into the human population. The paper underscored that this particular pangolin coronavirus, related to SARS-CoV-2, demonstrated a 100% mortality rate in hACE2 mice, representing a significant risk for the GX_P2V virus to pose a threat to humans.

This revelation comes amid the ongoing global battle against the Covid-19 pandemic, with nations grappling to control the spread of existing variants and vaccinate their populations. The notion of a new virus with a 100% mortality rate adds a layer of complexity and urgency to the existing challenges. It underscores the importance of stringent oversight and ethical considerations in scientific experiments, especially those involving potentially dangerous pathogens.

China Issues a Warning

In addition to the concerns surrounding the novel virus, Chinese authorities issued a warning about a possible resurgence of Covid, driven by the JN.1 subvariant. The National Health Commission (NHC) highlighted the increasing presence of JN.1 and pointed to multiple respiratory diseases likely to spread during the winter and spring. Wang Dayan, head of the Chinese National Influenza Center, emphasized that influenza viruses are expected to remain dominant, attributing the rise of JN.1 to factors such as imported cases, lower influenza rates, and declining population immunity.

In conclusion, the revelation of China experimenting with a new Covid-like virus with a 100% fatality rate in mice raises ethical, scientific, and global health concerns. The potential risks of such experiments, including the inadvertent release of a highly lethal virus, highlight the need for international collaboration, transparency, and robust regulatory frameworks to ensure the responsible conduct of research in the field of virology and infectious diseases.

"In the pursuit of scientific knowledge, ethical considerations must guide us. The potential consequences of unleashing a lethal virus demand a united commitment to responsible research practices."

Reference:
  1. Lethal Infection of Human ACE2-Transgenic Mice Caused by SARS-CoV-2-related Pangolin Coronavirus GX_P2V(short_3UTR) - (https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2024.01.03.574008v1)

Source-Medindia
