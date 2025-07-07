Childhood Leukemia Risk Rises With Planned Cesarean Births

Children born by planned cesarean section have a 21 percent higher risk of developing acute lymphoblastic leukemia later in life.
Go to source). Published in The International Journal of Cancer, the findings are based on health records of approximately 2.5 million children born in Sweden during two timeframes: 1982 to 1989 and 1999 to 2015. Of this group, 15.5 percent—nearly 376,000 were delivered via cesarean section. Within the entire cohort, 1,495 children were later diagnosed with leukemia.
Difference Between Planned and Emergency ProceduresUsing the Medical Birth Register, the team categorized cesarean sections as either planned or emergency procedures. Children diagnosed with leukemia were more likely to have been born via planned procedures. Specifically, the risk of acute lymphoblastic leukemia, the most common childhood form, increased by 21 percent for children born by planned cesarean compared to those delivered vaginally.
An even higher risk was found for B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, where children delivered via planned cesarean showed a 29 percent greater likelihood of diagnosis. These associations remained significant even after adjusting for various maternal and child factors. The increased risk was especially pronounced among boys and younger children.
Rare but Relevant RiskDespite the elevated risk, the actual number of affected children remains low. In Sweden, between 50 and 70 children are diagnosed with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia each year. The additional risk tied to planned cesarean births corresponds to approximately one extra case annually.
Christina-Evmorfia Kampitsi from the Institute of Environmental Medicine at Karolinska Institutet explained that cesarean sections are critical for many births and should not cause undue concern when medically necessary. However, she emphasized that when cesarean deliveries are chosen for non-medical reasons, the decision should be reconsidered, given associations with conditions such as asthma, allergies, and type 1 diabetes.
Birth Method May Influence Immune DevelopmentThe researchers proposed immunological explanations for why planned cesarean sections, and not emergency ones, show stronger disease associations. Emergency procedures often begin as natural labors, which expose the infant to physical stress and maternal vaginal bacteria—factors that may positively influence immune system development.
Planned cesarean procedures, typically scheduled before Labor begins, lack this exposure. The absence of stress and microbial contact may influence how the child's immune system matures, potentially increasing the risk for conditions like acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
Patterns Consistent Despite Statistical LimitsWhile some data did not meet strict statistical thresholds, the researchers believe the trends are meaningful. The sample size needed to definitively confirm the risks is immense due to the rarity of the condition. However, the results are consistent with earlier findings and remain stable after adjusting for external factors, lending them credibility.
Kampitsi noted that these findings help deepen our understanding of how birth method may contribute to childhood disease development and should be considered when making delivery-related decisions.
In conclusion, although acute lymphoblastic leukemia remains a rare diagnosis, its link with planned cesarean deliveries highlights the need for careful consideration before opting for non-medically indicated procedures. The birth process may play a more crucial role in long-term child health than previously understood.
