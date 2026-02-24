Child Mental Health: A Global Wake-Up Call

A global review across 27 countries shows that childhood mental disorders are common worldwide, with anxiety, disruptive disorders, ADHD, and depression leading the burden.

Annual research review: A meta-analysis of the worldwide prevalence of mental disorders in children and adolescents

Q: What are the most common mental health disorders in children?

A: The most common mental health disorders in children include anxiety disorders, attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), disruptive behavior disorders, and depressive disorders. According to the global review, anxiety disorders are the most prevalent.

Q: How common are mental health disorders in children worldwide?

A: The worldwide pooled prevalence of mental disorders in children and adolescents is 13.4 percent. This means roughly one in seven young people may have a diagnosable mental health condition.

Q: What percentage of children have anxiety disorders?

A: Globally, anxiety disorders affect about 6.5 percent of children and adolescents, making them the most common category of childhood mental health disorders.

Q: How common is attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder in children?

A: Attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder affects approximately 3.4 percent of children worldwide, based on pooled data from international community studies.

Q: Can children have depressive disorders?

A: Yes, depressive disorders affect about 2.6 percent of children and adolescents globally. Depression in children may appear as irritability, withdrawal, sleep changes, or loss of interest in usual activities.