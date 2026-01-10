Chilblains: Why Fingers and Toes Swell in Cold Winter Weather

Cold, damp winter weather can trigger chilblains, causing swelling and irritation on fingers and toes.

Population Characteristics, Symptoms, and Risk Factors of Idiopathic Chilblains: A Systematic Review, Meta-Analysis, and Meta-Regression

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What Is Perniosis Also Known As?

A: Perniosis is another name for chilblains, a cold related inflammatory swelling that affects the fingers and toes.

Q: What Causes Chilblains Swelling In Cold Weather?

A: Chilblains occur when the skin reacts abnormally to cold and damp conditions, leading to redness and swelling.

Q: How Long Do Chilblains Usually Last In Winter?

A: Most chilblains episodes last one to three weeks and improve as the weather warms or when skin protection improves.

Q: Can Chilblains Affect Healthy People With No Medical Problems?

A: Yes, chilblains can affect otherwise healthy individuals, especially those exposed to cold, humid conditions.

Q: How Can I Prevent Chilblains On Fingers And Toes?

A: Prevention includes keeping skin warm and dry, wearing layered clothing and avoiding tight shoes or socks.