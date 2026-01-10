REGISTER
Chilblains: Why Fingers and Toes Swell in Cold Winter Weather

Written by Dr. Vasantha
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Nikitha Narayanan MDS (Oral Pathology & Microbiology) on Jan 10 2026 3:45 PM

Cold, damp winter weather can trigger chilblains, causing swelling and irritation on fingers and toes.

Highlights:
  • Cold exposure can trigger swelling in fingers and toes
  • Perniosis is usually uncomfortable but not dangerous
  • Keeping warm helps prevent winter skin irritation
When the weather turns cold and damp, some people begin to notice a painful swelling on their fingers or toes, often with redness and irritation that develop a little while after being outdoors. This condition is called perniosis, more commonly known as chilblains. It happens when the skin reacts unusually to cold exposure. The swelling can feel itchy, sore or even blistered, and although it is not usually dangerous, it can be uncomfortable enough to disrupt daily life (1 Trusted Source
Population Characteristics, Symptoms, and Risk Factors of Idiopathic Chilblains: A Systematic Review, Meta-Analysis, and Meta-Regression

Go to source).
A large population-based research conducted in northern California reported that the annual incidence of chilblains is about 11.5 cases per 100,000 people, with cases rising noticeably during colder seasons when damp air and low temperatures are more common.


TOP INSIGHT

Did You Know

Did You Know?
Cold weather can cause painful skin swelling called chilblains. #winterskin #healthawareness #medindia

Chilblains Symptoms And Cold Weather Skin Swelling

Chilblains usually appear after spending time outdoors when temperatures are low but not freezing. The reaction affects the tiny blood vessels near the skin surface, which leads to red or purple swelling that may itch, sting or feel tender to touch. For some people, small blisters may also form.


Who Is More Likely To Experience Perniosis In Winter

Although anyone can be affected, chilblains tend to occur more often in people who are underweight or sensitive to cold. Women and those who spend long periods outdoors may notice symptoms more frequently. The condition is also more likely in colder, humid climates where damp chill lingers.


How Chilblains Feel And How Long They Last

The discomfort can range from mild irritation to burning or throbbing pain. The swelling usually appears on the fingers or toes, although ears or nose can occasionally be affected. Symptoms often last one to three weeks and then fade as the weather warms or when the skin is better protected.


Chilblains Prevention Tips And Cold Weather Skin Protection

Preventing chilblains is mostly about protecting the skin from cold and moisture. Warm socks, gloves and layered clothing help maintain circulation and keep the skin dry. Avoiding tight footwear is important because pressure can worsen swelling. Staying indoors during very damp and chilly conditions can also reduce risk. People who smoke may experience poorer circulation, which can increase the likelihood of symptoms. Staying active, keeping warm and caring for skin during winter can make a meaningful difference.

When To Seek Medical Advice For Chilblains

Most cases improve on their own with warmth and rest. However, it is worth speaking with a healthcare professional if:
  • the swelling becomes very painful
  • the skin appears infected, or
  • symptoms do not improve after two weeks.
Doctors may recommend treatments to improve circulation or ease irritation in recurring cases.

Why Awareness Matters For Everyday Skin Changes

Chilblains highlight how everyday environmental exposure can affect the body in unexpected ways. For many people, it is simply a seasonal nuisance. For others, it becomes a recurring reminder to take winter skin protection more seriously. Recognising the signs early helps prevent discomfort and reassures people that this condition is usually manageable.

As winter continues, paying attention to small body signals matters. Chilblains may not be severe, but they can affect comfort, movement and daily functioning. Protecting the skin, keeping warm and seeking help when needed are simple steps that support overall wellbeing during colder months.

If you notice unusual swelling or discomfort in cold weather, reaching out for guidance can help you stay safe and supported. Your health deserves attention, especially when the seasons change.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What Is Perniosis Also Known As?

A: Perniosis is another name for chilblains, a cold related inflammatory swelling that affects the fingers and toes.

Q: What Causes Chilblains Swelling In Cold Weather?

A: Chilblains occur when the skin reacts abnormally to cold and damp conditions, leading to redness and swelling.

Q: How Long Do Chilblains Usually Last In Winter?

A: Most chilblains episodes last one to three weeks and improve as the weather warms or when skin protection improves.

Q: Can Chilblains Affect Healthy People With No Medical Problems?

A: Yes, chilblains can affect otherwise healthy individuals, especially those exposed to cold, humid conditions.

Q: How Can I Prevent Chilblains On Fingers And Toes?

A: Prevention includes keeping skin warm and dry, wearing layered clothing and avoiding tight shoes or socks.


Reference:
  1. Population Characteristics, Symptoms, and Risk Factors of Idiopathic Chilblains: A Systematic Review, Meta-Analysis, and Meta-Regression - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9687160/)

Source-Medindia


