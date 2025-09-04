About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Cherry Powder Shows Promise Against Alzheimerâ€™s
Advertisement

Cherry Powder Shows Promise Against Alzheimer’s

Written by Dr. Vasantha
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Sep 4 2025 3:04 PM

Scientists found that cherry powder rich in antioxidants improved memory in Caenorhabditis elegans, showing potential in Alzheimer’s prevention research.

Highlights:
  • Cherry powder showed antioxidant power in brain health research
  • Study in Caenorhabditis elegans suggests memory protection potential
  • Findings offer a sustainable way to fight Alzheimer’s risk
Scientists in the United Kingdom have discovered a surprising way to turn discarded cherries into something far more valuable than compost. A new study has found that cherry waste, often discarded during fruit processing, could hold promise for brain health. Researchers tested the effects of cherry powder on the tiny roundworm Caenorhabditis elegans (a species commonly used in neuroscience research). They observed a significant reduction in signs linked to Alzheimer’s disease.

Health Benefits of Cherries
Health Benefits of Cherries
Find out the nutritional facts and the health benefits of cherries, cherry recipes and more.
Advertisement

Study Reveals Cherry Powder Cuts Alzheimer’s Paralysis in Worm Model

The UK produces around 135,000 tonnes of agricultural waste every year, including bruised or discarded fruits that never reach supermarkets. In the study, cherry pulp powder reduced paralysis caused by amyloid-β protein in C. elegans worms by 28 percent. This protective effect was not seen in cherry juice, quercetin alone, or isolated anthocyanins, showing that the whole pulp’s unique blend of compounds plays a vital role. Freeze-drying also proved essential, helping to retain anthocyanins and quercetin, while air-drying significantly lowered their potency (1 Trusted Source
Upcycling of Waste Cherries Produces an Anthocyanin-Rich Powder That Protects Against Amyloid-Î² Toxicity in C. elegans

Go to source).


Advertisement
Cherries Cure Muscle Pain, Reduce Skin Problems
Cherries Cure Muscle Pain, Reduce Skin Problems
Cherries contain high levels of anti-oxidants called anthocyanins. Cherry not only helps reduce blood uric-acid levels, it also cures muscle pain and slows down the process of ageing, say experts.

Cherry Pulp Powder and Alzheimer’s Disease

Alzheimer’s disease is marked by the buildup of amyloid-β plaques, which damage brain cells and disrupt communication. In this study, worms genetically engineered to express amyloid-β displayed paralysis over time, but those fed with cherry pulp powder showed slower disease progression. The reduction in paralysis demonstrates that the synergistic mix of bioactive compounds in cherries may help counter toxic protein effects.


Advertisement
Berries for a Healthy and Beautiful You
Berries for a Healthy and Beautiful You
Antioxidants in the form of small berries packed with wonderful benefits…Find out how these tiny berries work to make you feel and look beautiful.

Anthocyanins and Brain Health

Cherries are naturally rich in anthocyanins, pigments that give the fruit its deep red color. These compounds have long been studied for their antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. In the study, cyanidin-3-O-rutinoside was identified as a major component. Unlike cherry juice or purified anthocyanins, the powder form provided stronger neuroprotective benefits, showing that the interaction between multiple natural compounds may be key to supporting brain health.


Cherries Anti-inflammatory, Shows New Study
Cherries Anti-inflammatory, Shows New Study
Cherry-rich diets are indeed anti-inflammatory, one more study confirms. The diets not only reduced overall body inflammation, but also reduced inflammation at key sites (belly fat, heart).

Freeze-Drying Preserves Benefits

The researchers highlighted that freeze-drying cherries kept more of these protective compounds intact. This technique could become an important step in making brain-supportive powders from agricultural waste, ensuring the health-promoting properties of cherries are not lost during processing.

An Innovative Solution to Fight Food Waste

Food waste is a growing global challenge, and the UK’s cherry industry is no exception. Farmers often discard damaged or overripe fruit that cannot be sold in supermarkets. The study shows that instead of wasting this resource, it can be upcycled into a functional food ingredient with potential brain health benefits. This approach not only promotes sustainability but also provides a low-cost method of creating health-supportive products.

Unique Benefits of Cherry Powder

While many fruits contain antioxidants, this research found that cherry pulp powder offered a distinct protective effect not replicated by juice or single compounds. The findings suggest that whole-food forms retain more power than isolated extracts, reinforcing the idea that nature’s synergy often works better than artificial separation of nutrients.

A Sustainable Path to Brain Wellness

The implications of this discovery go beyond cherries alone. If agricultural byproducts can be repurposed into health-protective foods, the future of nutrition may lean heavily toward circular food systems where waste becomes wellness. With rising concerns about dementia and aging populations, innovations that combine sustainability with brain health could have a profound impact on society.

How Cherry Upcycling May Pave New Paths in Alzheimer’s Care

Instead of treating food waste as useless, this research shows us that it can hold surprising value. A bruised cherry that never reaches the market might still carry the power to protect memory and support healthier aging. It reminds us that breakthroughs for the future of brain health can happen by just repurposing the food already grown.

Every discarded cherry could be a missed opportunity for better brain health. By supporting sustainable food innovation, we can reduce waste while simultaneously creating new ways to keep our minds stronger for longer.

Reference:
  1. Upcycling of Waste Cherries Produces an Anthocyanin-Rich Powder That Protects Against Amyloid-β Toxicity in C. elegans - (https://www.mdpi.com/2076-3921/14/8/995)



Source-Medindia


Latest Health Watch
View All

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional