Scientists found that cherry powder rich in antioxidants improved memory in Caenorhabditis elegans, showing potential in Alzheimer’s prevention research.

Highlights: Cherry powder showed antioxidant power in brain health research

in brain health research Study in Caenorhabditis elegans suggests memory protection potential

suggests potential Findings offer a sustainable way to fight Alzheimer’s risk

Alzheimer’s disease

Did You Know?

Could cherry powder antioxidants slow memory loss in Alzheimer’s research? #CherryHealth #BrainWellness #Medindia’

Could cherry powder antioxidants slow memory loss in Alzheimer’s research? #CherryHealth #BrainWellness #Medindia’

Advertisement

Study Reveals Cherry Powder Cuts Alzheimer’s Paralysis in Worm Model

amyloid-β protein

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Upcycling of Waste Cherries Produces an Anthocyanin-Rich Powder That Protects Against Amyloid-Î² Toxicity in C. elegans



Go to source Trusted Source

Advertisement

Cherry Pulp Powder and Alzheimer’s Disease

Advertisement

Anthocyanins and Brain Health

Freeze-Drying Preserves Benefits

An Innovative Solution to Fight Food Waste

Unique Benefits of Cherry Powder

A Sustainable Path to Brain Wellness

How Cherry Upcycling May Pave New Paths in Alzheimer’s Care

Upcycling of Waste Cherries Produces an Anthocyanin-Rich Powder That Protects Against Amyloid-β Toxicity in C. elegans - (https://www.mdpi.com/2076-3921/14/8/995)

Scientists in the United Kingdom have discovered a surprising way to turninto something far more valuable than compost. A new study has found that cherry waste, often discarded during fruit processing, could hold promise for brain health. Researchers tested the effects ofon the tiny roundworm(a species commonly used in neuroscience research). They observed a significant reduction in signs linked toThe UK produces around, including bruised or discarded fruits that never reach supermarkets. In the study, cherry pulp powder reduced paralysis caused byinworms by. This protective effect was not seen in cherry juice, quercetin alone, or isolated anthocyanins, showing that the whole pulp’s unique blend of compounds plays a vital role. Freeze-drying also proved essential, helping to retainand, while air-drying significantly lowered their potency ().Alzheimer’s disease is marked by the buildup of, which damage brain cells and disrupt communication. In this study, worms genetically engineered to express amyloid-β displayed paralysis over time, but those fed with cherry pulp powder showed slower disease progression. The reduction in paralysis demonstrates that thein cherries may help counter toxic protein effects.Cherries are naturally rich in, pigments that give the fruit its deep red color. These compounds have long been studied for their antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. In the study,was identified as a major component. Unlike cherry juice or purified anthocyanins, the powder form provided stronger neuroprotective benefits, showing that the interaction between multiple natural compounds may be key to supporting brain health.The researchers highlighted thatcherries kept more of these protective compounds intact. This technique could become an important step in making brain-supportive powders from agricultural waste, ensuring the health-promoting properties of cherries are not lost during processing.Food waste is a growing global challenge, and the UK’s cherry industry is no exception. Farmers often discard damaged or overripe fruit that cannot be sold in supermarkets. The study shows that instead of wasting this resource, it can be upcycled into awith potential brain health benefits. This approach not only promotes sustainability but also provides a low-cost method of creating health-supportive products.While many fruits contain antioxidants, this research found that cherry pulp powder offered anot replicated by juice or single compounds. The findings suggest that whole-food forms retain more power than isolated extracts, reinforcing the idea that nature’s synergy often works better than artificial separation of nutrients.The implications of this discovery go beyond cherries alone. If agricultural byproducts can be repurposed into health-protective foods, the future of nutrition may lean heavily towardwhere waste becomes wellness. With rising concerns about dementia and aging populations, innovations that combine sustainability with brain health could have a profound impact on society.Instead of treating food waste as useless, this research shows us that it can hold surprising value. A bruised cherry that never reaches the market might still carry the power to protect memory and support healthier aging. It reminds us that breakthroughs for the future of brain health can happen by just repurposing the food already grown.Source-Medindia