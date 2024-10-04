Cheek Swabs Could Predict Lifespan With Epigenetic Clocks

- CheekAge is a new method to predict lifespan using cheek swabs
- It showed a 21% increase in mortality risk for each standard deviation
- Certain genes, like PDZRN4 and ALPK2, are linked to cancer and heart disease
CheekAge, a next-generation epigenetic buccal clock, is predictive of mortality in human blood
Go to source). The discovery is a possibility for improving the assessment of aging and death risks without using invasive methods in the field of age-associated health problems.
What Are Epigenetic Clocks?
- Epigenetic clocks are tools for determining biological age through DNA methylation.
- Over the last decade, they have been produced with blood samples, which are frequently seen as invasive and stressful to patients.
- CheekAge is a new second-generation epigenetic biomarker of aging and mortality based on the analysis of cheek cells.
Why Cheek Cells?Collection methods are less invasive, patients are willing to donate their cheek cells, and minimize distressing situations. The new CheekAge clock targets information about approximately two hundred thousand methylation sites in cheek cells.
In line with the previous findings that demonstrate that death signals are tissue-wide these findings enlighten that cheek cells can confirm the state of other aging site tissues.
The CheekAge was tested on 1,513 participants from the Lothian Birth Cohorts of 1921 and 1936. Later, they discovered that the CheekAge worked better than previous clocks that used blood samples. Higher levels of CheekAge were associated with higher mortality rates; one standard deviation was equivalent to a 21% higher risk of death due to any reason.
Link Between Genes and Mortality Risk
- The authors also pointed out that site-specific methylation markers were significant predictors of mortality.
- PDZRN4, which potentially functions as a tumor suppressor gene, was also depicted, along with ALPK2, which is involved in both cancer and cardiovascular disease.
- These genes may play unique roles in life span regulation and the development of age-related illnesses.
CheekAge shows that epigenetic clocks utilizing cells from the cheek could be a potential and accurate way of estimating mortality rates. Using this method could have positive impacts on preventive health measures, as well as early detection of age-related complications.
Reference:
Source-Medindia