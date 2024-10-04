About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Cheek Swabs Could Predict Lifespan With Epigenetic Clocks

Written by Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Pavithra BDS on Oct 4 2024 12:29 PM

Highlights:
  • CheekAge is a new method to predict lifespan using cheek swabs
  • It showed a 21% increase in mortality risk for each standard deviation
  • Certain genes, like PDZRN4 and ALPK2, are linked to cancer and heart disease
Researchers have developed a new technique of estimating lifespan from epigenetic information obtained from cheek swab samples (1 Trusted Source
CheekAge, a next-generation epigenetic buccal clock, is predictive of mortality in human blood

Go to source). The discovery is a possibility for improving the assessment of aging and death risks without using invasive methods in the field of age-associated health problems.

Aging: Clinical Trial on Reversal of Epigenetic Age
Aging: Clinical Trial on Reversal of Epigenetic Age
Following a specific diet and lifestyle interventions may reverse Horvath DNAmAge epigenetic aging in healthy adult males.
What Are Epigenetic Clocks?

  • Epigenetic clocks are tools for determining biological age through DNA methylation.
  • Over the last decade, they have been produced with blood samples, which are frequently seen as invasive and stressful to patients.
  • CheekAge is a new second-generation epigenetic biomarker of aging and mortality based on the analysis of cheek cells.

Biological Age Influences Life Expectancy
Biological Age Influences Life Expectancy
Chronological age of a person may not determine the risk of early death. Individuals with higher biological age are more likely to die early, claims study.

Why Cheek Cells?

Collection methods are less invasive, patients are willing to donate their cheek cells, and minimize distressing situations. The new CheekAge clock targets information about approximately two hundred thousand methylation sites in cheek cells.

In line with the previous findings that demonstrate that death signals are tissue-wide these findings enlighten that cheek cells can confirm the state of other aging site tissues.

The CheekAge was tested on 1,513 participants from the Lothian Birth Cohorts of 1921 and 1936. Later, they discovered that the CheekAge worked better than previous clocks that used blood samples. Higher levels of CheekAge were associated with higher mortality rates; one standard deviation was equivalent to a 21% higher risk of death due to any reason.


Cutting Back on Sugar is The Key to a Younger Cellular Age
Cutting Back on Sugar is The Key to a Younger Cellular Age
A diet rich in antioxidants and low in added sugars promotes a younger cellular age, according to UCSF researchers.

Link Between Genes and Mortality Risk

  • The authors also pointed out that site-specific methylation markers were significant predictors of mortality.
  • PDZRN4, which potentially functions as a tumor suppressor gene, was also depicted, along with ALPK2, which is involved in both cancer and cardiovascular disease.
  • These genes may play unique roles in life span regulation and the development of age-related illnesses.
Future research can look at other aspects of health that are related to CheekAge, such as determining the age at which a person is more likely to develop a chronic disease or how long a person can live a healthy life. Non-invasive collection of cheek swabs to track aging provides opportunities for a new view of aging and the creation of personalized health interventions.

CheekAge shows that epigenetic clocks utilizing cells from the cheek could be a potential and accurate way of estimating mortality rates. Using this method could have positive impacts on preventive health measures, as well as early detection of age-related complications.

Reference:
  1. CheekAge, a next-generation epigenetic buccal clock, is predictive of mortality in human blood - (https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/aging/articles/10.3389/fragi.2024.1460360/full)

Source-Medindia
Anti-Aging Mantra: Let's Go Vegan to Turn Back the Biological Clock
Anti-Aging Mantra: Let's Go Vegan to Turn Back the Biological Clock
Want to rewind the biological clock? Eating a vegan diet for just eight weeks can help reduce your biological age.

