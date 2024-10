Cheek Swabs Could Predict Lifespan With Epigenetic Clocks

Highlights: CheekAge is a new method to predict lifespan using cheek swabs

It showed a 21% increase in mortality risk for each standard deviation

Certain genes, like PDZRN4 and ALPK2, are linked to cancer and heart disease

CheekAge, a next-generation epigenetic buccal clock, is predictive of mortality in human blood



Did You Know?

Cheek cells can reveal vital aging markers that help predict mortality risk. #epigeneticclock #medindia #aging’

What Are Epigenetic Clocks?

Epigenetic clocks are tools for determining biological age through DNA methylation.

Over the last decade, they have been produced with blood samples, which are frequently seen as invasive and stressful to patients.

CheekAge is a new second-generation epigenetic biomarker of aging and mortality based on the analysis of cheek cells.

Why Cheek Cells?

Link Between Genes and Mortality Risk

The authors also pointed out that site-specific methylation markers were significant predictors of mortality.

PDZRN4, which potentially functions as a tumor suppressor gene, was also depicted, along with ALPK2, which is involved in both cancer and cardiovascular disease.

These genes may play unique roles in life span regulation and the development of age-related illnesses.

Researchers have developed a new technique of estimating lifespan from epigenetic information obtained from cheek swab samples (). The discovery is a possibility for improving the assessment of aging and death risks without using invasive methods in the field of age-associated health problems.Collection methods are less invasive, patients are willing to donate their cheek cells, and minimize distressing situations. The new CheekAge clock targets information about approximately two hundred thousand methylation sites in cheek cells.In line with the previous findings that demonstrate that death signals are tissue-wide these findings enlighten that cheek cells can confirm the state of other aging site tissues.The CheekAge was tested on 1,513 participants from the Lothian Birth Cohorts of 1921 and 1936. Later, they discovered that the CheekAge worked better than previous clocks that used blood samples.Future research can look at other aspects of health that are related to CheekAge, such as determining the age at which a person is more likely to develop a chronic disease or how long a person can live a healthy life. Non-invasive collection of cheek swabs to track aging provides opportunities for a new view of aging and the creation of personalized health interventions.CheekAge shows that epigenetic clocks utilizing cells from the cheek could be a potential and accurate way of estimating mortality rates. Using this method could have positive impacts on preventive health measures, as well as early detection of age-related complications.Source-Medindia