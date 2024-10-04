Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. (2024, October 04). Cheek Swabs Could Predict Lifespan With Epigenetic Clocks . Medindia. Retrieved on Oct 04, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/cheek-swabs-could-predict-lifespan-with-epigenetic-clocks-217468-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. "Cheek Swabs Could Predict Lifespan With Epigenetic Clocks". Medindia. Oct 04, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/cheek-swabs-could-predict-lifespan-with-epigenetic-clocks-217468-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. "Cheek Swabs Could Predict Lifespan With Epigenetic Clocks". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/cheek-swabs-could-predict-lifespan-with-epigenetic-clocks-217468-1.htm. (accessed Oct 04, 2024).

Harvard Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. 2024. Cheek Swabs Could Predict Lifespan With Epigenetic Clocks. Medindia, viewed Oct 04, 2024, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/cheek-swabs-could-predict-lifespan-with-epigenetic-clocks-217468-1.htm.