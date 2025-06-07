About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

Challenging the Seed Oil Myth: Linoleic Acid Lowers Heart Disease Risk

Written by Naina Bhargava
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Jun 7 2025 3:12 PM

Linoleic acid, mainly from seed oils, is associated with lower inflammation and improved glucose metabolism, challenging claims that such oils harm heart health.

Challenging the Seed Oil Myth: Linoleic Acid Lowers Heart Disease Risk
Highlights:
  • Higher linoleic acid in blood linked to improved insulin and glucose levels
  • Seed oils may lower markers of inflammation, opposing popular beliefs
  • Vegetable oils could support better heart and metabolic health
Higher levels of linoleic acid in the blood are directly linked to reduced markers of inflammation and improved glucose and insulin levels, suggesting a lower risk for both heart disease and type 2 diabetes. These results raise doubts about the widespread belief that seed oils negatively impact metabolic health (1 Trusted Source
Higher linoleic acid levels linked to lower heart disease and diabetes risk

Go to source).
These findings were presented at NUTRITION 2025, the flagship annual meeting of the American Society for Nutrition held May 31–June 3 in Orlando, Florida.

Linoleic acid is the most consumed omega-6 fatty acid and is found predominantly in vegetable and seed oils like soybean and corn oil, as well as in various plant-based foods. Despite controversy surrounding seed oils, emerging evidence shows they may actually offer protective benefits.


MUFA and PUFA Foods
MUFA and PUFA Foods
Monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fatty acids are the healthy fats. Replacing unhealthy saturated fats and trans fats with MUFA and PUFA help improve health.
Advertisement

Challenging Misinformation Around Seed Oils

Some have raised concerns that seed oils trigger inflammation and increase metabolic risk, but detailed analysis of almost 1,900 individuals tells a different story. Participants with higher linoleic acid in their blood showed healthier biomarker profiles, particularly in inflammation-related metrics.

Kevin C. Maki, a nutritional scientist and professor at Indiana University, emphasized that the analysis used blood-based markers rather than self-reported dietary data, offering more accurate insight into linoleic acid intake and its metabolic impact.


Advertisement
Fatty Acids in Cooking Oil, Nuts Can Reduce Diabetes Risk
Fatty Acids in Cooking Oil, Nuts Can Reduce Diabetes Risk
Omega-6 fatty acids which are found in soybean and sunflower oils, nuts, reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes in healthy adults.

Consistent Patterns Across Cardiometabolic Markers

These new findings align with past observational evidence linking linoleic acid consumption to reduced risk of type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular incidents, including heart attacks and strokes. What makes this analysis notable is its reliance on measurable biological markers instead of subjective food questionnaires.

Researchers assessed inflammation and glucose metabolism markers and found consistent associations. Higher linoleic acid was tied to lower blood glucose, insulin, and insulin resistance levels, along with reduced levels of inflammatory proteins such as C-reactive protein and serum amyloid A.


Advertisement
High Levels of Omega-6 Fatty Acids can Prevent Premature Deaths
High Levels of Omega-6 Fatty Acids can Prevent Premature Deaths
Linoleic acid, the most common polyunsaturated omega-6 fatty acid can protect against premature death and also prevent cardiovascular diseases, finds a new study.

Future Focus on Oil Types and Health Impact

This comprehensive analysis was based on a cross-sectional review of nearly 1,900 individuals from a cohort initially assembled to study coronavirus-related health data. The team now intends to explore how various types of oils, each with distinct fatty acid compositions, influence long-term cardiometabolic outcomes.

According to the researchers, these findings justify further studies that actively test if increasing dietary linoleic acid can lead to reductions in actual cardiovascular and metabolic disease cases. They emphasize the importance of examining not just intake, but the specific oil sources and their long-term effects.

In conclusion, rising evidence supports the idea that linoleic acid, especially from commonly consumed seed oils, may lower risk factors for major metabolic diseases like type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease. Rather than causing harm, these oils might contribute to better overall cardiometabolic health when consumed in balanced amounts.

Reference:
  1. Higher linoleic acid levels linked to lower heart disease and diabetes risk - (https://medicalxpress.com/news/2025-05-higher-linoleic-acid-linked-heart.html)

Source-Medindia
Can Diets Rich in Polyunsaturated Fats Help Control Hunger, Aid in Weight Loss?
Can Diets Rich in Polyunsaturated Fats Help Control Hunger, Aid in Weight Loss?
Polyunsaturated fats (PUFAs), present in walnuts, salmon and canola oil may bring in favorable changes in appetite hormones associated with hunger and satiety.

Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional