Challenging the Seed Oil Myth: Linoleic Acid Lowers Heart Disease Risk

Linoleic acid, mainly from seed oils, is associated with lower inflammation and improved glucose metabolism, challenging claims that such oils harm heart health.
- Higher linoleic acid in blood linked to improved insulin and glucose levels
- Seed oils may lower markers of inflammation, opposing popular beliefs
- Vegetable oils could support better heart and metabolic health
Higher linoleic acid levels linked to lower heart disease and diabetes risk
Go to source). These findings were presented at NUTRITION 2025, the flagship annual meeting of the American Society for Nutrition held May 31–June 3 in Orlando, Florida.
Linoleic acid is the most consumed omega-6 fatty acid and is found predominantly in vegetable and seed oils like soybean and corn oil, as well as in various plant-based foods. Despite controversy surrounding seed oils, emerging evidence shows they may actually offer protective benefits.
People with more linoleic acid in their blood show lower inflammation and insulin resistance-challenging the belief that seed oils are harmful. #medindia #linoleicacid #diabetes’
Challenging Misinformation Around Seed OilsSome have raised concerns that seed oils trigger inflammation and increase metabolic risk, but detailed analysis of almost 1,900 individuals tells a different story. Participants with higher linoleic acid in their blood showed healthier biomarker profiles, particularly in inflammation-related metrics.
Kevin C. Maki, a nutritional scientist and professor at Indiana University, emphasized that the analysis used blood-based markers rather than self-reported dietary data, offering more accurate insight into linoleic acid intake and its metabolic impact.
Consistent Patterns Across Cardiometabolic MarkersThese new findings align with past observational evidence linking linoleic acid consumption to reduced risk of type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular incidents, including heart attacks and strokes. What makes this analysis notable is its reliance on measurable biological markers instead of subjective food questionnaires.
Researchers assessed inflammation and glucose metabolism markers and found consistent associations. Higher linoleic acid was tied to lower blood glucose, insulin, and insulin resistance levels, along with reduced levels of inflammatory proteins such as C-reactive protein and serum amyloid A.
Future Focus on Oil Types and Health ImpactThis comprehensive analysis was based on a cross-sectional review of nearly 1,900 individuals from a cohort initially assembled to study coronavirus-related health data. The team now intends to explore how various types of oils, each with distinct fatty acid compositions, influence long-term cardiometabolic outcomes.
According to the researchers, these findings justify further studies that actively test if increasing dietary linoleic acid can lead to reductions in actual cardiovascular and metabolic disease cases. They emphasize the importance of examining not just intake, but the specific oil sources and their long-term effects.
In conclusion, rising evidence supports the idea that linoleic acid, especially from commonly consumed seed oils, may lower risk factors for major metabolic diseases like type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease. Rather than causing harm, these oils might contribute to better overall cardiometabolic health when consumed in balanced amounts.
Reference:
- Higher linoleic acid levels linked to lower heart disease and diabetes risk - (https://medicalxpress.com/news/2025-05-higher-linoleic-acid-linked-heart.html)
Source-Medindia