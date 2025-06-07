Linoleic acid, mainly from seed oils, is associated with lower inflammation and improved glucose metabolism, challenging claims that such oils harm heart health.

Highlights: Higher linoleic acid in blood linked to improved insulin and glucose levels

Seed oils may lower markers of inflammation , opposing popular beliefs

, opposing popular beliefs Vegetable oils could support better heart and metabolic health

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Higher linoleic acid levels linked to lower heart disease and diabetes risk



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

People with more linoleic acid in their blood show lower inflammation and insulin resistance-challenging the belief that seed oils are harmful. #medindia #linoleicacid #diabetes’

People with more linoleic acid in their blood show lower inflammation and insulin resistance-challenging the belief that seed oils are harmful. #medindia #linoleicacid #diabetes’

Advertisement

Challenging Misinformation Around Seed Oils

Advertisement

Consistent Patterns Across Cardiometabolic Markers

Advertisement

Future Focus on Oil Types and Health Impact

Higher linoleic acid levels linked to lower heart disease and diabetes risk - (https://medicalxpress.com/news/2025-05-higher-linoleic-acid-linked-heart.html)