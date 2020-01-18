Cervical Cancer Awareness Month: Get Screened, Be Vaccinated

Font : A- A+



Highlights:

January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month

It aims to raise awareness about the dangers of cervical cancer among women

It encourages teenagers to get vaccinated and women to get screened regularly

Cervical Cancer Awareness Month is observed in January every year. It aims to create awareness about the dangers of cervical cancer and highlight the ways to prevent it from occurring. Its major objective is to encourage adult women to get screened regularly and teenagers to get vaccinated in order to prevent cervical cancer.

Cervical Cancer Awareness Month: Get Screened, Be Vaccinated

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.