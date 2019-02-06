Celebrate and Support Cancer Survivors on International Cancer Survivors Day

‘International Cancer Survivors Day is being celebrated on Sunday 2nd June 2019. This year’s theme is “A Celebration of Life”, which aims to celebrate the bravery and courage of cancer survivors across the world.’

Read More..

Life of Cancer Survivors: Issues & Challenges

Uncertainty about the future

Anxiety and depression

Fear of recurrence

Guilt of surviving, when others have perished

Relationship problems

Physical, psychological and behavioral problems

Sexual and fertility problems

Discrimination and stigmatization

Difficulty getting health insurance and life insurance

Difficulty finding employment

Economic burden due to excessive medical expenses, reduced productivity, and lost wages

Strategies to Improve the Life of Cancer Survivors

Cancer Survivorship Programs: These programs are highly beneficial for cancer survivors and are available in the US. For example, Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey has survivorship programs that provide long-term evaluation, support, and health education for cancer survivors

Cancer Funding: Funds should be raised through various ways and judiciously utilized for cancer prevention, research, education, advocacy and outreach programs

Access & Equity: Easy access to patient-centric healthcare services for cancer prevention and screening is very important. Barriers to access should be reduced for all individuals, especially the deprived, irrespective of gender, educational level, economic status, or social standing

Advocacy & Policy: Advocacy will help influence decision makers and policymakers to create and implement policies through survivor-friendly legislations to improve the quality of life of cancer survivors



Health Tips for Prevention of Cancer

Tobacco Use: Tobacco should be avoided at all costs. Approximately 90 percent of all lung cancers occur due to smoking

Sunlight Exposure: Exposure to direct sunlight should be avoided. The ultraviolet (UV) rays present in sunlight are responsible for many types of skin cancer

Diet: A healthy diet with lots of vegetables, fruits and whole grains is recommended. Red meat and processed meat should be avoided. Alcohol consumption should be limited

Physical Activity: Physical activity helps to maintain a healthy weight. At least 30 minutes of physical activity is recommended for improving general health and well-being. Adequate exercise helps to reduce stress, increase energy levels, boost immunity, and reduce chances of cancer

Safe Sex: Practicing safer sex and avoiding risky behaviors are very important as these can spread cancer-causing viral infections. For example, human papillomavirus (HPV) can spread through vaginal, anal, and oral sex. Hepatitis B virus (HBV) can also spread through unprotected sex

Vaccination: Effective and safe vaccines are available against HPV and HBV. Vaccination against these viruses is very important. Both HPV and HBV can cause cancer - the former, primarily cervical cancer, while the latter, liver cancer. However, both can be prevented by vaccination

Screening: Regular cancer screening is vital for early detection of cancer, while it is still in the precancerous stage. Early detection significantly increases the chances of treatments being successful

Statistics on Cancer

Cancer is the second leading cause of death worldwide

1 in 6 deaths globally are due to cancer

17 million new cancer cases were reported worldwide in 2018

9.6 million cancer deaths occurred worldwide in 2018

70 percent of cancer deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs)

25 percent of cancer cases in LMICs are due to HBV and HPV infections

2.25 million people are living with cancer in India

1.15 million new cancer cases are registered annually in India

0.78 million cancer deaths occurred in India in 2018

Cancer incidence and mortality in India is highest in the north-eastern region

Risk of developing cancer before the age of 75 years is 9.81 percent for Indian men and 9.42 percent for Indian women

Risk of dying from cancer before the age of 75 years is 7.34 percent for Indian men and 6.28 percent for Indian women

In India, one woman dies from cervical cancer every 8 minutes

33 percent cancer cases and 22 percent cancer deaths worldwide are due to tobacco use

3,500 tobacco-related deaths occur every day in India

50 percent of cancer cases and 50 percent of cancer deaths are preventable

Global annual economic cost of cancer in 2010 was USD 1.16 trillion

Top Five Cancers in India

Rank Men Women 1 Lip and oral cavity Breast 2 Lungs Lip and oral cavity 3 Stomach Cervix 4 Colorectal Lungs 5 Esophagus Gastric

Statistics on Cancer Survivors

67 percent of current cancer survivors were diagnosed 5 or more years ago

17 percent of current cancer survivors were diagnosed 20 or more years ago

47 percent of current cancer survivors are aged 70 years or above

Highest number of cancer survivors (23%) among women had breast cancer

Second highest number of cancer survivors (21%) among men had prostate cancer

Ingrid Bergman (Oscar Winning Actress)

These words of Ingrid Bergman captures the theme of this year's International Cancer Survivors Day. The day was first announced by Merril Hastings at the 2nd National Conference Meeting of the National Coalition for Cancer Survivorship, held in Albuquerque, New Mexico on 20 November, 1987. The first National Cancer Survivors Day, which was then only confined to the US, was held on 5 June, 1988. Today it is an international event.

Although at the end of treatment, there may be relief for cancer survivors, but as the days go by, many issues and challenges may arise.

The top 5 cancers in Indian men and women, accounting for 47.2 percent of all cancers, are presented below:

So, on International Cancer Survivors Day, let's all come together to salute and honor all those brave cancer survivors and make people aware of their daily challenges of cancer survivorship. But most of all, let's celebrate life!

Source: Medindia