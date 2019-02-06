Celebrate and Support Cancer Survivors on International Cancer Survivors Day

Ingrid Bergman (Oscar Winning
Actress)
‘International Cancer Survivors Day is being celebrated on Sunday 2nd June 2019. This year’s theme is “A Celebration of Life”, which aims to celebrate the bravery and courage of cancer survivors across the world.’
These words of Ingrid Bergman captures the theme of this
year's International
Cancer Survivors Day. The day was first announced by Merril Hastings at the 2nd
National
Conference Meeting of the National Coalition for Cancer Survivorship, held in
Albuquerque, New Mexico on 20th
November, 1987. The first National Cancer Survivors
Day, which was then only confined to the US, was held on 5th
June, 1988. Today
it is an international event.
Life of Cancer Survivors: Issues &
Challenges
Although at the end
of treatment, there may be relief for cancer survivors, but as the days go by,
many issues and challenges may arise. Some of these are briefly highlighted
below:
Strategies to Improve the Life of Cancer
Survivors
- Cancer Survivorship Programs: These programs are highly beneficial
for cancer survivors and are available in the US. For example, Rutgers
Cancer Institute of New Jersey has survivorship programs that provide
long-term evaluation, support, and health education for cancer survivors
- Cancer Funding: Funds should be raised through various ways and judiciously
utilized for cancer
prevention, research, education, advocacy and outreach programs
- Access & Equity: Easy access to patient-centric
healthcare services for cancer prevention and screening is very important.
Barriers to access should be reduced for all individuals, especially the
deprived, irrespective of gender, educational level, economic status, or
social standing
- Advocacy & Policy:Advocacy
will help influence decision makers and policymakers to create and
implement policies through survivor-friendly legislations to improve the
quality of life of cancer survivors
Health Tips for Prevention of Cancer
- Tobacco
Use: Tobacco should be avoided at all costs. Approximately 90 percent of
all lung cancers occur due to smoking
- Sunlight Exposure: Exposure to direct
sunlight should be avoided. The ultraviolet (UV) rays present in sunlight are responsible
for many types of skin cancer
- Diet: A healthy
diet with lots of vegetables, fruits and whole grains is recommended. Red
meat and processed meat should be avoided. Alcohol consumption should be
limited
- Physical
Activity: Physical activity helps to maintain a healthy weight. At least 30
minutes of physical activity is recommended for improving general health
and well-being. Adequate exercise helps to reduce stress, increase energy
levels, boost immunity, and reduce chances of cancer
- Safe
Sex: Practicing safer sex and avoiding risky behaviors are very
important as these can spread cancer-causing viral infections. For
example, human papillomavirus (HPV) can spread through vaginal, anal, and
oral sex. Hepatitis B virus (HBV) can also spread through unprotected sex
- Vaccination:
Effective and safe vaccines are available against HPV and HBV.
Vaccination against these viruses is very important. Both HPV and HBV can
cause cancer - the former, primarily cervical cancer, while the latter,
liver cancer. However, both can be prevented by vaccination
- Screening: Regular
cancer screening is vital for early detection of cancer, while it is still in the
precancerous stage. Early detection significantly increases the chances of
treatments being successful
Statistics on Cancer
- Cancer is the second leading cause of death worldwide
- 1 in 6 deaths globally are due to cancer
- 17 million new cancer cases were reported worldwide in 2018
- 9.6 million cancer deaths occurred worldwide in 2018
- 70 percent of cancer deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries
(LMICs)
- 25 percent of cancer cases in LMICs are due to HBV and HPV infections
- 2.25 million people are living with cancer in India
- 1.15 million new cancer cases are registered annually in India
- 0.78 million cancer deaths occurred in India in 2018
- Cancer incidence and mortality in India is highest in the north-eastern
region
- Risk of developing cancer before the age of 75 years is 9.81 percent for
Indian men and 9.42 percent for Indian women
- Risk of dying from cancer before the age of 75 years is 7.34 percent for
Indian men and 6.28 percent for Indian women
- In India, one woman dies from cervical cancer every 8 minutes
- 33 percent cancer cases and 22 percent cancer deaths worldwide are due to
tobacco use
- 3,500 tobacco-related deaths occur every day in India
- 50 percent of cancer cases and 50 percent of cancer deaths are
preventable
- Global annual economic cost of cancer in 2010 was USD 1.16 trillion
Top Five Cancers in India
The top 5 cancers
in Indian men and women, accounting for 47.2 percent of all cancers, are
presented below:
Rank
Men
Women
1
Lip and oral cavity
Breast
2
Lungs
Lip and oral cavity
3
Stomach
Cervix
4
Colorectal
Lungs
5
Esophagus
Gastric
Statistics on Cancer Survivors
- 67 percent of current cancer survivors were
diagnosed 5 or more years ago
- 17 percent of current cancer survivors were
diagnosed 20 or more years ago
- 47 percent of current cancer survivors are aged 70
years or above
- Highest number of
cancer survivors (23%) among women had breast cancer
- Second highest number of cancer survivors (21%)
among men had prostate cancer
So, on
International Cancer Survivors Day, let's all come together to salute and honor
all those brave cancer survivors and make people aware of their daily
challenges of cancer survivorship. But most of all, let's celebrate life!
Source: Medindia