Cat Cancer Genes Show Striking Similarities to Human Tumors

Genomic analysis of 493 domestic cats reveals cancer mutations similar to humans, suggesting feline tumors may help scientists understand cancer biology.
- Study analyzed 493 feline tumors representing 13 cancer types
- Mutations in TP53 appeared in roughly one-third of analyzed tumors
- Findings strengthen the role of comparative oncology in cancer research
The oncogenome of the domestic cat.
Go to source). The research identified alterations in key cancer-related genes such as TP53 and FBXW7, both known to influence tumor development in humans.
Published in the journal Science, the investigation provides one of the most detailed genomic maps of feline cancers to date and highlights how naturally occurring cancers in companion animals may help researchers better understand the biological mechanisms that drive cancer in people.
Genomic Study Maps Cancer Mutations in Domestic CatsThe research involved a large observational genomic analysis of tumors collected from domestic cats receiving veterinary care. Scientists sequenced DNA from 493 tumor samples along with matched normal tissue to identify mutations specifically associated with cancer cells.
The samples represented 13 different cancer categories, including mammary tumors, lymphoma, gastrointestinal cancers, skin cancers, bone tumors, and nervous system cancers. Researchers examined nearly 1,000 genes previously linked to human cancers in order to compare mutation patterns between species (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Cats, Cancer and Comparative Oncology.
Go to source).
The analysis revealed that many feline tumors harbor genetic alterations affecting the same biological pathways that drive human malignancies. These similarities suggest that some core mechanisms of tumor development may be shared across mammals.
Shared Cancer Genes Between Cats and HumansOne of the most frequently altered genes identified in the study was TP53. This gene acts as a tumor suppressor that normally prevents damaged cells from dividing uncontrollably. Mutations in TP53 are among the most common genetic changes observed in human cancers.
Researchers found TP53 mutations in roughly one-third of the analyzed feline tumors, a prevalence comparable to mutation patterns reported in several human malignancies.
The study also detected alterations in the gene FBXW7, which regulates the breakdown of proteins involved in cell growth and division. Mutations in FBXW7 appeared in more than half of feline mammary tumors included in the study. In human cancers, disruptions in this gene have been linked to aggressive forms of breast cancer (3✔ ✔Trusted Source
Human cancer in households containing cats with malignant lymphoma.
Go to source).
These shared mutations suggest that studying naturally occurring cancers in animals may provide valuable insights into the biological mechanisms involved in tumor formation.
Importance of Comparative OncologyThe findings support the growing field of comparative oncology, which investigates cancer across species to identify common genetic drivers and disease pathways.
Unlike laboratory models where tumors are artificially induced, cancers in domestic cats develop spontaneously within a functioning immune system. This allows researchers to observe tumor development under biological conditions that may resemble human disease more closely.
Cats also share aspects of their environment with humans, including indoor exposures, diet patterns, and household chemicals. These shared environmental influences may contribute to similarities in cancer risk and tumor biology.
Certain feline cancers, particularly mammary tumors, exhibit biological characteristics similar to aggressive forms of human breast cancer. These similarities make them potentially valuable for studying tumor genetics and disease progression (4✔ ✔Trusted Source
Current information on feline and canine cancers and relationship or lack of relationship to human cancer.
Go to source).
Study Limitations and Future ResearchAlthough the research provides important genetic insights, several limitations should be considered. The tumor samples were obtained from retrospective veterinary clinical cases, which may vary in clinical documentation and treatment history.
The study primarily examined genomic mutations rather than treatment outcomes. As a result, the findings do not demonstrate that therapies effective in animals would necessarily work in humans.
Future research may investigate how these shared mutations influence tumor behavior and whether they can inform the development of targeted cancer therapies.
The genomic profiling of feline tumors shows that domestic cats share several key cancer-related mutations with humans, including alterations in TP53 and FBXW7.
These findings strengthen the scientific foundation of comparative oncology and suggest that studying naturally occurring cancers in companion animals may improve understanding of tumor biology and the genetic mechanisms underlying human cancers.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: Can studying cancer in cats help human cancer research?
A: Yes. Comparative oncology studies naturally occurring cancers in animals. Shared genetic mutations between species can help researchers better understand tumor biology relevant to humans.
Q: What cancer genes were found in both cats and humans?
A: The study identified mutations in genes such as TP53 and FBXW7, which play important roles in cancer development.
Q: Why are cats useful for cancer research models?
A: Cats develop spontaneous cancers within a natural immune system and share environmental exposures with humans, making their tumors informative for research.
Q: Which cancers in cats resemble human cancers?
A: Feline mammary tumors show genetic and biological similarities to certain aggressive forms of human breast cancer.
Q: Which specialist should someone consult for cancer symptoms?
A: Individuals concerned about possible cancer symptoms should consult a medical oncologist for evaluation and treatment guidance.
References:
- The oncogenome of the domestic cat. - (https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/science.ady6651)
- Cats, Cancer and Comparative Oncology. - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29061935/)
- Human cancer in households containing cats with malignant lymphoma. - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/4350192/)
- Current information on feline and canine cancers and relationship or lack of relationship to human - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/5165584/)