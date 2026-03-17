Cat Cancer Genes Show Striking Similarities to Human Tumors

Genomic analysis of 493 domestic cats reveals cancer mutations similar to humans, suggesting feline tumors may help scientists understand cancer biology.

The oncogenome of the domestic cat.

Human cancer in households containing cats with malignant lymphoma.

Current information on feline and canine cancers and relationship or lack of relationship to human cancer.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Can studying cancer in cats help human cancer research?

A: Yes. Comparative oncology studies naturally occurring cancers in animals. Shared genetic mutations between species can help researchers better understand tumor biology relevant to humans.

Q: What cancer genes were found in both cats and humans?

A: The study identified mutations in genes such as TP53 and FBXW7, which play important roles in cancer development.

Q: Why are cats useful for cancer research models?

A: Cats develop spontaneous cancers within a natural immune system and share environmental exposures with humans, making their tumors informative for research.

Q: Which cancers in cats resemble human cancers?

A: Feline mammary tumors show genetic and biological similarities to certain aggressive forms of human breast cancer.

Q: Which specialist should someone consult for cancer symptoms?

A: Individuals concerned about possible cancer symptoms should consult a medical oncologist for evaluation and treatment guidance.