Overthinking can quietly drain mental energy, worsen anxiety, and disturb sleep. Experts share simple, science-backed ways to break the cycle.

Can't Stop Overthinking? These Simple Tips Can Help

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Is overthinking a mental illness?

A: No. Overthinking is a mental habit. However, persistent overthinking can increase the risk of anxiety and depression if left unaddressed.

Q: Why does overthinking get worse at night?

A: Fatigue, reduced distractions, and screen exposure make the brain more reactive, allowing thoughts to spiral more easily.

Q: Can overthinking affect physical health?

A: Yes. Chronic mental stress can lead to headaches, fatigue, muscle tension, digestive issues, and sleep disturbances.

Q: How is overthinking different from problem-solving?

A: Problem-solving leads to action or resolution. Overthinking repeats the same thoughts without progress.

Q: When should I seek professional help for overthinking?

A: If overthinking disrupts sleep, daily functioning, or leads to panic, low mood, or avoidance, professional support is recommended.