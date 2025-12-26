Cancer Survival Improves With Heart Healthy Daily Habits

Did You Know? Improving daily habits like diet and #physicalactivity can reduce death risk by nearly 40% in people living with #cancer. #cancersurvival #healthyheart #healthylifestyle #medindia

Life's Simple 7 score and cardiovascular health in cancer survivors: the Moli-sani study

Maintaining heart-healthy habits improves survival and reduces death risk in people living with cancer.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Can healthy habits really improve survival after cancer?

A: Yes, people who followed healthier lifestyles had a much lower risk of cancer death.

Q: Which daily habits made the biggest difference?

A: Regular physical activity, balanced eating, not smoking, and healthy body weight.

Q: Does diet matter after a cancer diagnosis?

A: Yes, following a Mediterranean-style eating pattern strengthened survival benefits.

Q: Why do heart health habits help people with cancer?

A: Both cancer and heart conditions share common biological pathways affected by lifestyle.