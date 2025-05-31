About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Cancer Mutation Passed Through Donor Sperm to 67 Children

Written by Dr. Vasantha
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on May 31 2025 3:16 PM

At least 67 children were conceived using sperm from a donor carrying a rare cancer-causing mutation, raising urgent questions about global sperm donor regulations.

Highlights:
  • Rare cancer gene TP53 found in 23 out of 67 donor-conceived children
  • 10 children have already developed cancer, including leukaemia and lymphoma
  • Experts call for international laws to limit the number of families per donor
A recent case published in The Guardian has brought to light significant concerns in the fertility industry: a sperm donor, unknowingly carrying a rare cancer-causing genetic mutation, fathered at least 67 children across eight European countries between 2008 and 2015 (1 Trusted Source
Sperm from cancer-risk donor used to conceive at least 67 children across Europe

Go to source).

The Unseen Mutation: TP53 and Li-Fraumeni Syndrome

The donor's sperm carried a mutation in the TP53 gene, associated with Li-Fraumeni syndrome—a severe inherited predisposition to cancer. This mutation was not detectable using standard screening techniques at the time of donation.

Impact on Offspring


Out of the 67 children conceived using this donor's sperm, 23 were found to carry the TP53 mutation. Alarmingly, 10 of these children have been diagnosed with various forms of cancer, including leukemia and non-Hodgkin lymphoma.


Regulatory Gaps in Sperm Donation Practices

Lack of International Limits


This case underscores the absence of internationally agreed-upon limits on the number of families a single sperm donor can assist. While some countries have set their own limits, the lack of a unified global standard allows for scenarios where a single donor's sperm is used extensively across borders.

Challenges in Tracing Donor-Conceived Families


The widespread use of a single donor's sperm across multiple countries complicates efforts to trace and inform families when a genetic issue is identified. This fragmentation hampers timely medical interventions for affected children.


Calls for Enhanced Screening and Regulation

Expert Opinions


Dr. Edwige Kasper, a biologist at Rouen University Hospital in France, emphasized the need for a European limit on the number of births or families per donor. She highlighted the abnormal dissemination of genetic disease due to the extensive use of a single donor's sperm.

Sperm Bank's Response


The European Sperm Bank, which supplied the donor's sperm, acknowledged the issue and stated that all relevant clinics had been alerted. However, they did not disclose the exact number of children conceived using the donor's sperm, raising concerns about transparency.


Broader Implications for the Fertility Industry

Ethical Considerations


This incident raises ethical questions about the commodification of human gametes and the responsibilities of sperm banks in ensuring the health and well-being of donor-conceived individuals.

Need for International Coordination


Experts advocate for coordinated international practices to limit donor usage and improve communication of genetic risks. Implementing a global tracking system for donor usage could help prevent similar incidents in the future.

The case of a sperm donor unknowingly passing on a cancer-causing mutation to numerous offspring across Europe highlights significant gaps in the regulation and oversight of sperm donation practices. It underscores the urgent need for international collaboration to establish standardized limits and enhance genetic screening protocols to safeguard.

Reference:
  1. Sperm from cancer-risk donor used to conceive at least 67 children across Europe - (https://www.theguardian.com/science/2025/may/23/sperm-donor-cancer-risk-children-europe)

