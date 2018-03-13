A very low dose of romidepsin, a Food and Drug Administration-approved anti-cancer drug, restored social deficits in animal models of autism in a sustained fashion.

Cancer Drug Reduces Anti-social Behavior in Autism

‘According to this study, three-day treatment with anti-cancer drug Romidepsin reduces anti-social behavior in people with autism spectrum disorder (ASD).’

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.