Can Women Survive Stage 4 Colon Cancer?

Colon cancer is the uncontrolled growth of cells, whose incidence is seen more in older age groups.
- Colon cancer is the third most common cancer in males
- Oral cavity bacteria are responsible for the progression of colon cancer
- Adopting a healthy diet and habits may help lower your colorectal cancer risk
Stages of Colon Cancer
- Stage 0: This is the earliest stage of colon cancer means it hasn’t grown beyond the mucousa or the innermost layer of colon.
- Stage 1: This stage indicates cancer has grown into the inner layer of the colon, called mucosa and the next layer called submucosa.
- Stage 2: In this stage, the disease is a little or more advanced and has grown beyond mucosa and submucosa of the colon.
- Stage 3: A tumor has grown through the muscular layer and found in lymph nodes.
- Stage 4: This stage is the most advanced stage of colon cancer which indicates that cancer has spread to distant sites like the liver and lungs.
Stage 4 Colon Cancer
Stage 4 colon cancer is a cancer which has spread to area or organ that is not near the colon or rectum, such as liver, lung, ovary or a distant lymph nodes. Stage IV colorectal cancer is a prevalent disease and understanding the appropriate treatment options is important. Medical oncologic treatment remains the mainstay of treatment in cases where curative resection is not possible.
Sub-stages of Stage 4 Colon Cancer
The National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) further divides stage IV CRC into three distinct subcategories: IVa, IVb, and IIVc.
- IVa is metastasis to one site or organ and is identified without peritoneal metastasis.
- IVb is metastasis to two or more sites or organs and is identified without peritoneal metastasis.
- IVc is metastasis to the peritoneal surface and is identified alone or with other site or organ metastases.
Treatment and Survival Rate of Colon Cancer
- Surgical intervention : It is indicated if the primary tumour and associated metastases are amenable to curative resection or if obstructive, bleeding complications arise from the tumour.
- New endoscopic techniques : Benefit for patients who cannot undergo surgery and may speed time to chemotherapy initiation.
- Immunotherapy : Has shown promise at managing, controlling, and regressing advanced disease, in some cases converting it to curative with resection.
- Survival rate: The changes of survival are presumably attributed to advancements in treatment options for metastatic disease, such as increased use and better tolerated chemotherapeutic and immuno- modulatory agents.
Stage IV Colorectal Cancer Initial Management
Patients with stage IV CRC may present asymptomatically or symptomatically. However, as the disease progresses, it is more likely to become symptomatic. Symptomatic CRC usually presents as bleeding per rectum, abdominal pain, changes in bowel movements, and anaemia.
Asymptomatic diagnosis of stage IV CRC is usually made through the aid of screening tools, such as colonoscopies, sigmoidoscopies, stool studies, and computed tomography (CT) colonography.
Healthy lifestyle impact on Colon CancerIn addition to medical treatment diet and lifestyle changes can reduce the impact of colon cancer.
- Diet : Focus on plant based foods such as vegetables, fruits, avoid intake of meat, refined and sugary food.
- Exercise : Regular physical activity can help reduce risk of colon cancer.
- Avoid Deleterious Habits : Quitting tobacco and alcohol can help to reduce the risk of colon cancer.
