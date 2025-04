Can Science Rewrite Destiny Before Birth?

A breakthrough prenatal treatment has helped a baby overcome a rare, deadly genetic disorder even before birth.

Highlights: First successful in-utero gene therapy for a fatal genetic disorder

The child remains symptom-free with continued postnatal care

New hope for preventing inherited diseases before birth

motor neuron

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Deadly motor-neuron disease treated in the womb in world 1st



Go to source Trusted Source

Crafting Tomorrow Before the First Breath!

Targeted Help:

Did You Know?

Genetic diseases can now be treated before birth, rewriting futures before life even begins! #genetherapy #geneticdisorder #genetics #medindia’

Genetic diseases can now be treated before birth, rewriting futures before life even begins! #genetherapy #geneticdisorder #genetics #medindia’

A New Story Begins:

Ongoing Care:

Treating genetic diseases before birth isn’t just a dream; it’s possible!

Advertisements

“Hope Begins Before Birth!”

Deadly motor-neuron disease treated in the womb in world 1st - (https://www.livescience.com/health/medicine-drugs/deadly-motor-neuron-disease-treated-in-the-womb-in-world-1st)

Advertisements

Interestingly, the answer is yes! A baby, now two and a half years old, has defied the odds and survived a rare and deadlydisease. She is the first child to receive treatment for hereditary diseases like this while still in the womb! For families who are worried about passing on genetic disorders through the family line, this discovery opens the door to a healthier future ().Late in her pregnancy, doctors gave the mother a gene-targeting drug for this condition. This drug was able toresponsible for the deadly disorder. Instead of waiting for the disease to show up after birth, this novel research curbed it inside the womb itself!Today, the child is healthy, lively, and, above all, free from the disease! She showed no symptoms with respect to her condition after birth. If the gene therapy had not been performed in the womb itself, she might have gone through symptoms of loss of movement and breathing difficulty , which slowly progress to death. This breakthrough is ato whatcan achieve.Although the child has not shown any symptoms, the doctors are taking extra care by giving her the sameafter her birth to make sure the child iseven in the future!Doctors can now imagine preventing some diseases before they even begin, rather than only treating issues after babies are born.It can change a child’s entire future before they even open their eyes!Source-Medindia