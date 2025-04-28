About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

Can Science Rewrite Destiny Before Birth?

Written by Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Apr 28 2025 4:37 PM

A breakthrough prenatal treatment has helped a baby overcome a rare, deadly genetic disorder even before birth.

Can Science Rewrite Destiny Before Birth?
Highlights:
  • First successful in-utero gene therapy for a fatal genetic disorder
  • The child remains symptom-free with continued postnatal care
  • New hope for preventing inherited diseases before birth
Interestingly, the answer is yes! A baby, now two and a half years old, has defied the odds and survived a rare and deadly motor neuron disease. She is the first child to receive treatment for hereditary diseases like this while still in the womb! For families who are worried about passing on genetic disorders through the family line, this discovery opens the door to a healthier future (1 Trusted Source
Deadly motor-neuron disease treated in the womb in world 1st

Go to source).

Crafting Tomorrow Before the First Breath!

Targeted Help:


Late in her pregnancy, doctors gave the mother a gene-targeting drug for this condition. This drug was able to fix the faulty gene responsible for the deadly disorder. Instead of waiting for the disease to show up after birth, this novel research curbed it inside the womb itself!

New Drug Delivery System Helps Treat Genetic Diseases
New Drug Delivery System Helps Treat Genetic Diseases
Using engineered DNA-free virus-like particles (eVLPs), scientists have developed a new drug delivery system to package and deliver therapeutic levels of gene-editing proteins to animal disease models.

A New Story Begins:


Today, the child is healthy, lively, and, above all, free from the disease! She showed no symptoms with respect to her condition after birth. If the gene therapy had not been performed in the womb itself, she might have gone through symptoms of loss of movement and breathing difficulty, which slowly progress to death. This breakthrough is a powerful testament to what early treatment can achieve.

Ongoing Care:


Although the child has not shown any symptoms, the doctors are taking extra care by giving her the same gene-targeting therapy after her birth to make sure the child is free from the disease even in the future!

Treating genetic diseases before birth isn’t just a dream; it’s possible!


Single Test can Detect Over 50 Genetic Diseases
Single Test can Detect Over 50 Genetic Diseases
Single DNA test can give a clear genetic diagnosis. This helps patients avoid years of unnecessary muscle or nerve biopsies for genetic diseases.
Doctors can now imagine preventing some diseases before they even begin, rather than only treating issues after babies are born.

It can change a child’s entire future before they even open their eyes!

Advertisements
Quiz on Genetic Disorders
Quiz on Genetic Disorders
genetic mutations and these mutations may be small, affecting just one gene or affecting entire chromosomes. Such mutations may develop spontaneously or they may be inherited from either parent. The consequences of such genetic disorders can vary ...
“Hope Begins Before Birth!”


Reference:
  1. Deadly motor-neuron disease treated in the womb in world 1st - (https://www.livescience.com/health/medicine-drugs/deadly-motor-neuron-disease-treated-in-the-womb-in-world-1st)


Advertisements
First Ever Surgery on Boy Suffering from Rare Combination of Genetic Diseases
First Ever Surgery on Boy Suffering from Rare Combination of Genetic Diseases
A team of Australian doctors has performed the world’s first surgery on a 10-year old boy who was suffering from a rare combination of genetic diseases.
Source-Medindia


Latest Health Watch
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional