Can Science Rewrite Destiny Before Birth?

A breakthrough prenatal treatment has helped a baby overcome a rare, deadly genetic disorder even before birth.
- First successful in-utero gene therapy for a fatal genetic disorder
- The child remains symptom-free with continued postnatal care
- New hope for preventing inherited diseases before birth
Deadly motor-neuron disease treated in the womb in world 1st
Go to source).
Crafting Tomorrow Before the First Breath!
Targeted Help:
Late in her pregnancy, doctors gave the mother a gene-targeting drug for this condition. This drug was able to fix the faulty gene responsible for the deadly disorder. Instead of waiting for the disease to show up after birth, this novel research curbed it inside the womb itself!
Genetic diseases can now be treated before birth, rewriting futures before life even begins! #genetherapy #geneticdisorder #genetics #medindia’
A New Story Begins:
Today, the child is healthy, lively, and, above all, free from the disease! She showed no symptoms with respect to her condition after birth. If the gene therapy had not been performed in the womb itself, she might have gone through symptoms of loss of movement and breathing difficulty, which slowly progress to death. This breakthrough is a powerful testament to what early treatment can achieve.
Ongoing Care:
Although the child has not shown any symptoms, the doctors are taking extra care by giving her the same gene-targeting therapy after her birth to make sure the child is free from the disease even in the future!
Doctors can now imagine preventing some diseases before they even begin, rather than only treating issues after babies are born.
It can change a child’s entire future before they even open their eyes!
Reference:
- Deadly motor-neuron disease treated in the womb in world 1st - (https://www.livescience.com/health/medicine-drugs/deadly-motor-neuron-disease-treated-in-the-womb-in-world-1st)