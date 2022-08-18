About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Can Saliva Samples Facilitate PTSD Diagnosis in Veterans?
Advertisement

Can Saliva Samples Facilitate PTSD Diagnosis in Veterans?

Dr. Trupti Shirole
Written by Dr. Trupti Shirole
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on August 18, 2022 at 3:19 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Currently, PTSD is diagnosed solely based on psychological and psychiatric measures.
  • Researchers have now identified a typical microbial profile in the saliva of war veterans.
  • These findings can facilitate easier diagnosis of PTSD so that veterans can receive appropriate treatment.

Saliva samples might soon facilitate a quick, objective and reliable diagnosis of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), suggests research from Tel Aviv and Haifa universities. To conduct the study, the researchers collected saliva samples from 200 individuals and described their psychological, social and medical circumstances.

The results of this study demonstrate a typical microbial profile in the saliva of veterans of the first Lebanon War who had combat stress-related responses and are presently experiencing PTSD. These findings might aid the development of microbiota-related drugs (linked to the body's microbial ecology). It will also enable accurate and objective diagnosis of post-trauma patients in the future.

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder
Post Traumatic Stress Disorder
Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), is a mental condition triggered by a traumatic event. PTSD treatment includes pyschotherapy, behavior therapy and medications.
Advertisement


This study was published in the esteemed MOLECULAR PSYCHIATRY journal of NATURE.

How did Researchers Conclude that PTSD can be Diagnosed with Saliva?

The study group comprised 200 Israeli veterans who had fought in the 1982 Lebanon War. These study participants had to answer a test that addressed psychological topics, including demographics, psychopathology, welfare, health and education concerns. They also had questions about sleep issues, hunger problems, guilt, suicidal thoughts, social and spousal support, hostility and life satisfaction.
Expert Talks on Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)- David Kinchin
Expert Talks on Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)- David Kinchin
David Kinchin, author and expert on PTSD sheds light on the invisible injury that continues to haunt many who have experienced a significant traumatic event.
Advertisement

Researchers discovered that people with PTSD and high psychopathological indications exhibited a similar picture of bacteria in the saliva when they compared the results of the subjects' microbial distribution to the psychological results and their responses to the welfare questionnaires (a unique oral microbiotic signature). The significance of this study, according to the researchers, lies in the possibility that, for the first time, objective criteria other than behavioral ones may be used to identify post-trauma. It is important to note that the number of years of schooling exhibited a protective effect and a reversal image of the microbial ecology in the saliva. But the salivary bacteria of individuals exposed to air pollution showed a link to the picture with PTSD.

"To the best of our knowledge, this is the first depiction of a microbial signature in the saliva among veteran soldiers with PTSD. We were surprised to discover that about a third of the PTSD subjects had never been diagnosed with post-trauma, so they never received any recognition from the Ministry of Defense and the official authorities. It must be stressed that until now, post-trauma diagnosis has been based solely on psychological and psychiatric measures. Thanks to this study, it may be possible, in the future, to use objective molecular and biological characteristics to distinguish PTSD sufferers, considering environmental influences. We hope that this new discovery and the microbial signatures described in this study might promote easier diagnosis of post-traumatic veteran soldiers so they can receive appropriate treatment," said Prof. Illana Gozes.

Source: Eurekalert
Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Migraine Headaches Might Co-exist
Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Migraine Headaches Might Co-exist
Migraine headaches can co-exist in people who have Post-traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), reveals a study.

Citations   close

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Dr. Trupti Shirole. (2022, August 18). Can Saliva Samples Facilitate PTSD Diagnosis in Veterans?. Medindia. Retrieved on Aug 18, 2022 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/can-saliva-samples-facilitate-ptsd-diagnosis-in-veterans-208312-1.htm.

  • MLA

    Dr. Trupti Shirole. "Can Saliva Samples Facilitate PTSD Diagnosis in Veterans?". Medindia. Aug 18, 2022. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/can-saliva-samples-facilitate-ptsd-diagnosis-in-veterans-208312-1.htm>.

  • Chicago

    Dr. Trupti Shirole. "Can Saliva Samples Facilitate PTSD Diagnosis in Veterans?". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/can-saliva-samples-facilitate-ptsd-diagnosis-in-veterans-208312-1.htm. (accessed Aug 18, 2022).

  • Harvard

    Dr. Trupti Shirole. 2021. Can Saliva Samples Facilitate PTSD Diagnosis in Veterans?. Medindia, viewed Aug 18, 2022, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/can-saliva-samples-facilitate-ptsd-diagnosis-in-veterans-208312-1.htm.

Advertisement

New Treatment for Chronic Pain in PTSD Patients
New Treatment for Chronic Pain in PTSD Patients
Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) patients who are suffering from chronic pain in the body and limbs can be treated with the help of non-invasive stimulation of the vagus nerve in the neck.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Test Your Knowledge on Liver Transplantation
Test Your Knowledge on Liver Transplantation
Organ Donation Week 2022 - 'Take the Pledge to Save Lives'
Organ Donation Week 2022 - 'Take the Pledge to Save Lives'
Test your Knowledge on Heart Transplantation
Test your Knowledge on Heart Transplantation
View all
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Post Traumatic Stress Disorder 

Most Popular on Medindia

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects Blood Pressure Calculator Selfie Addiction Calculator Accident and Trauma Care Color Blindness Calculator Blood Donation - Recipients Iron Intake Calculator Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator Daily Calorie Requirements How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips
This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close