Can Red Meat Still Be Part of a Healthy Diet?

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Frequently Asked Questions

Q: How much red meat is safe to eat?

A: The American Heart Association recommends limiting red meat to about 3 servings per week, each around 85â€“113 grams.

Q: Is red meat bad for heart health?

A: Excessive consumption is linked to increased risk of heart disease, especially when processed meats are included.

Q: Are there benefits to eating red meat?

A: Yes, it provides high-quality protein, iron, zinc, and vitamin B12, which are essential for overall health.

Q: Is plant protein better than animal protein?

A: Research shows that higher intake of plant protein is associated with lower cardiovascular disease risk.

Q: Why are processed meats considered risky?

A: They often contain high sodium and preservatives, which can increase the risk of hypertension and chronic diseases.

Q: Can I include beef in a healthy diet?

A: Yes, but in moderation and as part of a balanced diet rich in plant-based foods.