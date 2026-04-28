Can Peanut Butter Keep You Stronger As You Age?

A Deakin University trial found 43g of daily peanut butter improved leg power and sit-to-stand performance in adults over 65.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Can peanut butter build muscle strength in older adults?

A: It helps improve muscle power, not raw strength. In a 6-month study (65+ adults), participants performed sit-to-stand movements 1.23 seconds faster, though grip strength and walking speed didn't change much.

Q: How much should older adults eat daily?

A: About 43g (≈3 tablespoons) per day. This provides ~10-13g protein, healthy fats, and ~250 calories-easy to include as a snack or in meals.

Q: Will daily peanut butter cause weight gain?

A: No significant weight gain was observed, even with extra calories. Its unsaturated fats are more likely to be used for energy than stored as fat.

Q: Why is muscle power more important than strength?

A: Muscle power helps with quick movements like standing up or preventing falls. It declines faster with age and is a better indicator of independence than strength alone.

Q: Is peanut butter better than protein supplements?

A: It's a practical, affordable alternative with high adherence (86%). However, it works best when combined with resistance training, not as a standalone solution.