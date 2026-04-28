Can Peanut Butter Keep You Stronger As You Age?

A Deakin University trial found 43g of daily peanut butter improved leg power and sit-to-stand performance in adults over 65.
- Older adults who ate peanut butter daily got faster and stronger in just 6 months
- Muscles lose nearly half their strength with age - but the right daily habit can quietly fight back
- 256 extra calories a day from peanut butter and the scale didn't budge
Effects of Peanut Butter Supplementation on Older Adults' Physical Function: A 6â€Month Randomised Controlled Trial
Go to source).
Why Do Muscles Weaken With Age?Getting older isn't just about grey hair and slower mornings, it's about what's quietly happening inside your body. Muscle mass and strength begin declining from around your 40s, accelerating after 50, with lifetime losses of up to 30% in muscle mass and nearly 50% in muscle strength.
After 65, physical function can drop by 50% or more from peak capacity making everyday things like getting up from a chair or climbing stairs genuinely hard. Falls follow. Then fractures. Then the slow loss of independence. That's exactly where nutrition and specifically, peanut butter enters the picture.
Is Peanut Butter Redefining Healthy Ageing NutritionResearchers at the Institute for Physical Activity and Nutrition at Deakin University ran a 6-month randomized controlled trial involving 120 older adults aged 65 and above who were considered at risk of falls. Half of them were given peanut butter every day. The other half carried on with their usual diet.
A simple spoonful of peanut butter each day improved lower-body muscle power in older adults, but the study's primary walking test did not budge, highlighting both the promise and the limits of diet-only strategies for healthy aging. The study was published in the Journal of Cachexia, Sarcopenia and Muscle.
The daily serving was 43 grams - roughly 1.5 servings of nuts, which provided about 250 calories, 10 grams of protein, and 20 grams of fat, with over 90% of that fat being unsaturated.
Over six months, the researchers put participants through a variety of tests to measure how well their bodies were functioning. Here's what they tested:
Tests of Physical Function:
- 4-metre gait speed (how fast you walk).
- Standing balance test.
- Four-Square Step Test (FSST) (stepping in four directions as quickly as possible).
- Five Times Sit-to-Stand (5STS) - time taken and muscle power generated.
- 30-second Sit-to-Stand (how many times you can stand up in 30 seconds).
- Timed Up and Go (TUG) (stand, walk 3 metres, turn, sit back down).
Tests of Muscle Strength:
- Handgrip strength (HGS).
- Knee extensor strength (KES).
Body Composition:
- Weight, BMI, total lean mass, fat mass, and appendicular lean mass.
Can Peanut Butter Really Boost Muscle Power In Older Adults?Short answer: yes, for one very important measure. Here's what the numbers actually showed:
- The peanut butter group improved their sit-to-stand time by 1.23 seconds compared to the control group - modest, yet clinically meaningful.
- Even a one-second decline in this test (around 10% per year) is considered a critical threshold, often linked to reduced ability to perform daily activities.
- Absolute muscle power increased by 22W, while relative muscle power rose by 0.27 W/kg in the peanut butter group.
- A gain of 0.2-0.3 W/kg in relative muscle power is significant enough to move individuals from low to medium, or medium to high, muscle power categories.
- Low relative muscle power is associated with limited mobility, whereas improvements are a stronger predictor of long-term independence and survival than peak muscle strength.
- No significant differences were observed between groups in walking speed, grip strength, or body composition.
Peanut butter helps build muscle power in older adults, study shows
Go to source).
What Makes Peanut Butter So Good for Ageing Muscles?Peanut butter isn't just comfort food. It's actually a nutritional powerhouse - especially for older adults.
- Nuts, and peanuts in particular, are rich in plant-based protein, vitamins, minerals, fibre, unsaturated fats, and phytochemicals, all of which have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.
- Chronic, low-grade inflammation has been linked to reduced muscle mass, strength, and physical performance in older people. By helping to calm that inflammation, peanuts may be doing quiet but powerful work inside ageing muscles.
- There's also the protein angle. Protein is what helps your muscles repair and rebuild. Adequate protein intake supports skeletal muscle health by supplying amino acids that stimulate muscle protein synthesis after meals. And when you're older, your body needs more of it to keep up.
- On top of all that, peanut butter’s soft texture makes it particularly well-suited for older adults who may have dental issues - a common concern with aging and nearly all of its nutrients are available for absorption, unlike whole peanuts.
Can You Eat More Calories Every Day and Still Not Gain Weight?To be fair, peanut butter didn't do everything. There were no significant differences between groups in walking speed, grip strength, knee strength, or body composition measures like lean mass and fat mass.
But here's the thing: not gaining weight while adding extra calories every day from peanut butter is itself a finding worth noting. Despite consuming an extra 256 calories per day on average, the peanut butter group showed no significant weight gain or increase in body fat. Researchers point to the high unsaturated fat content of peanuts, which is more efficiently used for energy and less likely to be stored as fat.
Diet quality also improved in the peanut butter group over the 6 months, consistent with evidence linking nut intake to a better overall diet.
Impact of Peanut Butter Supplementation In Older AdultsOne of the best things about this study is how well people stuck to it. Among participants who completed the trial, average adherence to the daily peanut butter intake was 86%, which is remarkably high for a dietary intervention.
Participants rated peanut butter highly for taste, flavor, and ease of following the plan throughout the study, and these ratings stayed consistently positive over the six months.
That's important, because a health strategy only works if people can actually follow it. Peanut butter is easy to find, affordable, and clearly something that older adults genuinely enjoy eating.
The study authors concluded: daily peanut butter supplementation improved sit-to-stand time and muscle power but not other measures of physical function or body composition, including the primary outcome of 4-metre gait speed.
Researchers also noted that future studies should explore why peanut butter supplementation did not lead to weight gain, and whether inflammatory markers or exercise combined with peanut butter could unlock even greater benefits.
The TakeawayStaying strong as you age doesn't have to mean expensive supplements or complicated diets. Sometimes it starts with something as simple as what you spread on your toast.
This randomized controlled trial demonstrated that daily peanut butter consumption over six months improved sit-to-stand performance and muscle power in community-dwelling older adults at risk for falls.
Muscle power is what helps you get out of chairs, catch yourself before a fall, and keep moving independently. Researchers noted that improving relative muscle power is of significant clinical importance because low muscle power is linked to greater walking difficulty and risk of mobility limitations.
For older adults, their families, and caregivers, this is genuinely encouraging news. A simple, tasty, and affordable food like peanut butter could be part of a practical everyday strategy for better muscle health and fall prevention.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: Can peanut butter build muscle strength in older adults?
A: It helps improve muscle power, not raw strength. In a 6-month study (65+ adults), participants performed sit-to-stand movements 1.23 seconds faster, though grip strength and walking speed didn't change much.
Q: How much should older adults eat daily?
A: About 43g (≈3 tablespoons) per day. This provides ~10-13g protein, healthy fats, and ~250 calories-easy to include as a snack or in meals.
Q: Will daily peanut butter cause weight gain?
A: No significant weight gain was observed, even with extra calories. Its unsaturated fats are more likely to be used for energy than stored as fat.
Q: Why is muscle power more important than strength?
A: Muscle power helps with quick movements like standing up or preventing falls. It declines faster with age and is a better indicator of independence than strength alone.
Q: Is peanut butter better than protein supplements?
A: It's a practical, affordable alternative with high adherence (86%). However, it works best when combined with resistance training, not as a standalone solution.
References:
- Effects of Peanut Butter Supplementation on Older Adults' Physical Function: A 6‐Month Randomised Controlled Trial - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12867520/)
- Peanut butter helps build muscle power in older adults, study shows - (https://www.deakin.edu.au/about-deakin/news-and-media-releases/article/peanut-butter-helps-build-muscle-power-in-older-adults-study-shows)