Can Omega-3 Fish Oil Be the New Migraine Solution?

Can Omega-3 Fish Oil Help Prevent Migraine?Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), two omega-3 fatty acids found in fish oil such as herring, mackerel, and salmon, could be promising therapeutic agents for migraine prevention and therapy (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Can EPA and DHA Supplements Reduce the Incidence and Severity of Migraines?
Go to source). The evidence from randomized controlled studies, which are considered the gold standard of clinical trials, is mixed. For example, researchers have yet to discover the optimal dose. Furthermore, some research designs make it impossible to rule out the placebo effect.
High Dosage Omega-3 Fatty Acids Outperform Existing Pharmacological Options for Migraine Prophylaxis: A Network Meta-Analysis
Go to source).
Rather than performing a standard scientific review of the evidence, the authors chose a network meta-analysis to "improve the power of multiple comparisons of treatment efficacy and possible superiority of individual pharmacologic interventions of different doses, thereby providing potentially significant detailed evidence-based information to guide future clinical practice."
Migraine Prevention with Omega-3 Fish Oil SupplementationThis network meta-analysis's outcomes offer "compelling evidence that high-dose prophylactic EPA/DHA supplementation can be considered a first-choice treatment for migraine prophylaxis since this treatment displayed the highest efficacy and highest acceptability for all studied treatments." The scientists also discovered that EPA and DHA supplements had comparable acceptance (the percentage of patients who dropped out of a clinical trial for any reason) to other pharmacologic treatments or a placebo. Finally, EPA and DHA supplementation resulted in fewer adverse health events than a placebo or other pharmacologic therapies.
According to the study authors, "the most important result of the current network meta-analysis is that EPA/DHA supplementation is associated with a superior prophylactic effect on migraine frequency and severity compared to other FDA-approved and guideline-recommended medications."
The authors did note certain limitations in their analysis. Because of the small number of randomized controlled trials looking at the effect of EPA and DHA supplementation on migraine, "clinicians should avoid over-interpretation of the findings in the current network meta-analysis and apply them in a relatively conservative way." On the contrary, the outcomes "provide a rationale for designing future large-scale randomized controlled trials to investigate optimal dosing of EPA/DHA supplementation in migraine patients."
Source-Medindia