About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Can Losing Weight Before Fertility Treatment Help Deliver Healthy Babies?

Hannah Joy
Written by Hannah Joy
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on January 19, 2022 at 5:20 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Obese women face many challenges in conceiving, pregnancy complications and loss
  • Women losing weight before starting a fertility treatment does not help them give birth to a healthy child

Can Losing Weight Before Fertility Treatment Help Deliver Healthy Babies?

Every parent wants a healthy child. However, losing weight just before starting the fertility treatment does not help deliver a healthy child, revals a new study.

Health care professionals often encourage women with obesity to lose weight prior to trying to conceive or start infertility treatments. But a new nationwide study led by Penn State College of Medicine found that women with obesity and unexplained infertility who lost weight prior to starting infertility treatments did not have a greater chance of having a healthy baby than those who did not lose weight prior to starting therapy.

Advertisement


Forty percent of U.S. women between the ages of 20 and 40 are estimated to have obesity, which has been associated with trouble getting pregnant, pregnancy complications and loss. As a result, it is common for those women to receive guidance to lose weight prior to conception to increase their chances of having a healthy baby.

Dr. Richard Legro, professor and chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, led a multi-center National Institutes of Health‐sponsored study of more than 300 women with obesity and unexplained infertility to evaluate whether targeted weight loss prior to fertility treatments could increase their likelihood of delivering a healthy baby.
Advertisement

Participants had to have a body mass index greater than or equal to 30 kg/m2 with regular ovulation and at least one year of unexplained infertility.

Women with anovulation, where an egg doesn't release from the ovary during the menstrual cycle, and polycystic ovary syndrome, where women often experience infrequent or abnormal menstrual cycles as a result of hormone imbalance in the ovaries, were not eligible to participate in the study.

Participants were divided into two groups. One group followed a protocol of increased physical activity and targeted weight loss through meal replacements and medication, while members of the other group increased their physical activity without guided weight loss.

The women completed these programs for a period of 16 weeks before beginning three cycles of infertility therapy that consisted of ovarian stimulation and intrauterine insemination.

At the end of the study period, the researchers noticed no significant differences in the amount of pregnancies and healthy births between the two groups.

Members of the guided weight loss group lost an average of 7% of their body weight, while the other participants experienced no significant weight loss. The results were published in PLOS Medicine.

According to Legro, the results add to a growing body of evidence that healthy births are not more likely to occur in women with obesity who lose weight prior to starting infertility treatment than those who have not lost weight prior to conception.

"Although it differs from current clinical standards of care, there's just not enough evidence to recommend preconception weight loss in women with obesity and unexplained infertility," Legro said.

While it may not increase a woman with obesity's chances of delivering a healthy baby, the researchers noted there may be other health benefits for these women if they lose weight. Some of the women in the weight loss group had decreased blood pressure and a reduction in waist circumference.



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
<< Cervical Cancer Awareness Month 2022

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Cervical Cancer Awareness Month 2022
Cervical Cancer Awareness Month 2022
Ultra-Low-Fat Diet
Ultra-Low-Fat Diet
Goji Berries May Protect Against Age-Related Vision Loss
Goji Berries May Protect Against Age-Related Vision Loss
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Ovulation Height and Weight-Kids Healthy Gifting Ideas for Diwali Lifestyle Factors that Improve Fertility Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases Top Foods To Improve Fertility 

Recommended Reading
COVID-19 May Affect Sperm Quality and Fertility in Men
COVID-19 May Affect Sperm Quality and Fertility in Men
A new study that examined the sperm quality of Belgians who got infected with COVID-19 found that .....
Is It Safe to Have a Second IVF Baby After Fertility Treatment for the First?
Is It Safe to Have a Second IVF Baby After Fertility Treatment for the First?
Good news for Couples: A new study suggests that there is a good chance of having a second in vitro ...
Smoking Moms May Affect Their Daughter's Future Fertility
Smoking Moms May Affect Their Daughter's Future Fertility
Mom's who smoke during pregnancy can disrupt the development of an endocrine system of the female .....
Kids Born to Obese Moms More Likely to be Obese
Kids Born to Obese Moms More Likely to be Obese
Moms who are obese before conception are more likely to have children with obesity, reveals a new .....
Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases
Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases
Cigarette smoking, unhealthy diets, overuse of alcohol, and physical inactivity are some of the most...
Healthy Gifting Ideas for Diwali
Healthy Gifting Ideas for Diwali
Diwali, the festival of lights is round the corner. Take a fat free route when it comes to gifting t...
Lifestyle Factors that Improve Fertility
Lifestyle Factors that Improve Fertility
Couples facing difficulty in getting pregnant could benefit from lifestyle changes. Serious medical ...
Ovulation
Ovulation
Ovulation is the time when an egg or ovum is released by female ovary, usually midway during the men...
Top Foods To Improve Fertility
Top Foods To Improve Fertility
A balanced diet has various benefits and one of them is healthy reproductive system. Learn about the...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)