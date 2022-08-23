About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Can Kidney Disease be Cured With Diet?

Dr. Trupti Shirole
Written by Dr. Trupti Shirole
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on August 23, 2022 at 12:17 PM
Highlights:
  • About 10% of adults have chronic kidney disease that can be treated with a holistic approach.
  • Amino acid lysine consumption protects the kidneys and successfully prevents hypertensive renal disease in animal models.

Can Kidney Disease be Cured With Diet?

Kidney disease can perhaps be treated with diet, suggested a recent study from Aarhus University. Researchers used the amino acid lysine, an over-the-counter nutritional supplement, to demonstrate that it can prevent kidney damage in lab animals.

Most study animals had kidney illness and high blood pressure. Without concrete proof of any clinical impact on renal disease, a tiny pilot investigation suggests that the amino acid may have a comparable effect on people.

Anemia in Children with Chronic Kidney Disease
Anemia in Children with Chronic Kidney Disease
A recent review listed out the causes, risk factors, complications and treatment of anemia in children with chronic kidney disease.
"We discovered that there is an accelerated transformation of the amino acid lysine in humans and animals with kidney disease. And the study shows that the intake of lysine protects the kidneys and prevents hypertensive kidney disease rather effectively, at least in animal models," said Associate Professor Markus Rinschen from Aarhus Institute of Advanced Studies and Department of Biomedicine.

Can we Start Using Amino Acid Lysine in Kidney Disease Treatment?

Up to 10% of adults have chronic kidney disease. However, it is frequently moderate and asymptomatic. Diabetes and hypertension are the most common causes of renal disease and kidney failure, which increase the risk of heart attack and stroke.
Diabetic Kidney Disease
Diabetic Kidney Disease
Diabetic nephropathy refers to kidney damage due very high levels of blood sugar levels in diabetics.
Markus Rinschen believes it will be at least five years before he can begin treating patients in the clinic. He emphasizes that it is too soon for people with renal disorders to rush out and buy lysine tablets.

"We don't know the side effects or the underlying mechanisms yet, and human metabolism is much more complex than a rat's metabolism. We need to conduct more research into animal models because we have not yet clarified the dominant mechanism behind the result. We found three different mechanisms, but we don't know whether one, two or a combination of all three, is the decisive factor," said Markus Rinschen.

The study findings are fascinating for long-term health researchers, medical professionals, nephrologists, physiologists, endocrinologists and nutritionists.

"It would be great if kidney patients could achieve results by changing their diet. We want to understand kidney metabolism, and this is a big step. Giving patients a substance, they already have in their bodies and creating clinical results would be a new and surprising discovery. The study shows how dynamic and unexplored our metabolism still is and that we need holistic approaches to understand it. Diet, metabolism, heart and cardiovascular system - many things contribute to the development of kidney disease," said Markus Rinschen. He hopes the study can lead to a more general understanding of beneficial metabolites.

Source: Medindia
Drug-Induced Kidney Disease
Drug-Induced Kidney Disease
Drug-induced nephrotoxicity is caused by nephrotoxic drugs or toxins which damage kidneys and can lead to nephritis or renal toxicity. The causative drug must be identified and its use must be avoided which can otherwise lead to high levels of toxins and severe damage to kidneys.

Prevention of Kidney Disease
Prevention of Kidney Disease
Kidney damage is usually detected at advanced stages. Healthy lifestyle, keeping diabetes and blood pressure under check, and regular tests can help prevent it.
