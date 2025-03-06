Can Heat Make You Age Faster? Here`s How to Protect Yourself

Prolonged exposure to very high temperatures accelerates aging and affects the skin, heart, joints and brain function.
- Heat speeds up aging, causing older appearance, cellular damage, inflammation and heart risk
- Dehydration worsens the condition leading to joint stiffness, organ failure and cognitive decline
- Cooling strategies like consuming melons, using sunscreen, and avoiding peak hour exposure can help counter this mechanism
Ambient outdoor heat and accelerated epigenetic aging among older adults in the US
Go to source).
How heat affects Aging
1. Skin Damage
Intense heat, along with exposure to UV radiation can cause the breakdown of collagen, the protein responsible for the plump appearance of skin. As a result, fine lines, wrinkles and sagging of skin occur and the person appears older than their chronological age. Also, heat exposure can cause dull, dry, and damaged skin.
Prolonged exposure to extreme heat accelerates aging by breaking down collagen, leading to wrinkles, fine lines and sagging of skin #globalwarming #antiaging #medindia’
2. DNA Damage
The human body is sensitive to temperature changes, be it extreme heat or cold. Prolonged exposure to heat triggers processes such as dehydration, oxidative stress and inflammation. The body usually has the power to repair and heal itself from these effects. But prolonged exposure to extreme conditions can lead to wear and tear which affects the body’s capacity to generate new cells. This puts the individual at risk of chronic illnesses and slows down wound healing.
3. Dehydration
Chronic dehydration is a serious consequence of prolonged heat exposure. When the body loses too much water through sweat, there is improper regulation of body temperature, leading to dizziness, fatigue and exhaustion. Over time, all the vital organs get damaged, ultimately leading to systemic dysfunction.
4. Heart Risks
Heart plays a vital role in temperature regulation and exposure to prolonged heat forces the organ to work harder. This can lead to an increased risk of stroke. Over time, the cardiac muscles get weaker, potentially resulting in heart failure. Individuals with pre-existing heart conditions are at extreme risk of heat-induced complications.
5. Cognitive Decline
Extreme heat significantly impacts brain function. Heat stress can lead to poor concentration, memory issues, and brain fog. Prolonged exposure to very high temperatures can trigger neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s due to oxidative damage.
Strategies to Safeguard Yourself From Heat-induced AgingTo prevent the ill-effects of prolonged heat exposure, one can try a combination of the following strategies:
- Stay hydrated - Drink sufficient water throughout the day and make sure to include hydrating foods like cucumbers and melons.
- Use sunscreen - Applying an SPF- containing cream and using wide-brimmed hats and sunglasses can minimize the damage caused due to harsh weather conditions.
- Keep cool - Showering in cold water and splashing cool water over pulse points can help regulate the body temperature.
- Avoid peak-hour exposure - Try to stay indoors between 12 to 2 as the temperatures are highest at these hours.
Reference:
- Ambient outdoor heat and accelerated epigenetic aging among older adults in the US - (https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.adr0616)
Source-Medindia