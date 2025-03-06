Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Vasantha. (2025, March 06). Can Heat Make You Age Faster? Here's How to Protect Yourself . Medindia. Retrieved on Mar 06, 2025 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/can-heat-make-you-age-faster-heres-how-to-protect-yourself-219108-1.htm.

MLA Vasantha. "Can Heat Make You Age Faster? Here's How to Protect Yourself". Medindia. Mar 06, 2025. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/can-heat-make-you-age-faster-heres-how-to-protect-yourself-219108-1.htm>.

Chicago Vasantha. "Can Heat Make You Age Faster? Here's How to Protect Yourself". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/can-heat-make-you-age-faster-heres-how-to-protect-yourself-219108-1.htm. (accessed Mar 06, 2025).

Harvard Vasantha. 2025. Can Heat Make You Age Faster? Here's How to Protect Yourself. Medindia, viewed Mar 06, 2025, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/can-heat-make-you-age-faster-heres-how-to-protect-yourself-219108-1.htm.