Can Heat Make You Age Faster? Here`s How to Protect Yourself

Strategies to Safeguard Yourself From Heat-induced Aging

Exposure to extreme heat can make one feel exhausted. But, prolonged exposure to higher temperatures can do more than just that. A recent study from the United States by Eun Young Choi states that prolonged exposure to high temperatures can lead to premature aging . With climate change raising the mean temperatures all around, heat waves are no longer just an environmental threat. It is vital to understand their impact on human health as well. Understanding the process of premature aging can help us learn to protect ourselves in these times ().Intense heat, along with exposure to UV radiation can cause the breakdown of collagen , the protein responsible for the plump appearance of skin. As a result, fine lines, wrinkles and sagging of skin occur and the person appears older than their chronological age. Also, heat exposure can cause dull, dry, and damaged skin.The human body is sensitive to temperature changes, be it extreme heat or cold. Prolonged exposure to heat triggers processes such as dehydration, oxidative stress and inflammation. The body usually has the power to repair and heal itself from these effects. But prolonged exposure to extreme conditions can lead to wear and tear which affects the body’s capacity to generate new cells. This puts the individual at risk of chronic illnesses and slows down wound healing.Chronic dehydration is a serious consequence of prolonged heat exposure. When the body loses too much water through sweat, there is improper regulation of body temperature , leading to dizziness, fatigue and exhaustion. Over time, all the vital organs get damaged, ultimately leading to systemic dysfunction.Heart plays a vital role in temperature regulation and exposure to prolonged heat forces the organ to work harder. This can lead to an increased risk of stroke. Over time, the cardiac muscles get weaker, potentially resulting in heart failure. Individuals with pre-existing heart conditions are at extreme risk of heat-induced complications.Extreme heat significantly impacts brain function. Heat stress can lead to poor concentration, memory issues, and brain fog . Prolonged exposure to very high temperatures can trigger neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s due to oxidative damage.To prevent the ill-effects of prolonged heat exposure, one can try a combination of the following strategies:Exposure to extreme heat may cause more than just a temporary discomfort. It can hasten the aging process. As global temperatures go up, it is vital to understand the long-term effects it has on our body as it is the first step in prevention. By adopting these measures, you can minimize heat-related damage and enjoy good health for years to come.Source-Medindia