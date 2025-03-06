About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Can Heat Make You Age Faster? Here's How to Protect Yourself

Written by Dr. Vasantha
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Pavithra BDS on Mar 6 2025 12:32 PM

Prolonged exposure to very high temperatures accelerates aging and affects the skin, heart, joints and brain function.

Highlights:
  • Heat speeds up aging, causing older appearance, cellular damage, inflammation and heart risk
  • Dehydration worsens the condition leading to joint stiffness, organ failure and cognitive decline
  • Cooling strategies like consuming melons, using sunscreen, and avoiding peak hour exposure can help counter this mechanism
Exposure to extreme heat can make one feel exhausted. But, prolonged exposure to higher temperatures can do more than just that. A recent study from the United States by Eun Young Choi states that prolonged exposure to high temperatures can lead to premature aging. With climate change raising the mean temperatures all around, heat waves are no longer just an environmental threat. It is vital to understand their impact on human health as well. Understanding the process of premature aging can help us learn to protect ourselves in these times (1 Trusted Source
Ambient outdoor heat and accelerated epigenetic aging among older adults in the US

Go to source).

How heat affects Aging

1. Skin Damage


Intense heat, along with exposure to UV radiation can cause the breakdown of collagen, the protein responsible for the plump appearance of skin. As a result, fine lines, wrinkles and sagging of skin occur and the person appears older than their chronological age. Also, heat exposure can cause dull, dry, and damaged skin.

2. DNA Damage


The human body is sensitive to temperature changes, be it extreme heat or cold. Prolonged exposure to heat triggers processes such as dehydration, oxidative stress and inflammation. The body usually has the power to repair and heal itself from these effects. But prolonged exposure to extreme conditions can lead to wear and tear which affects the body’s capacity to generate new cells. This puts the individual at risk of chronic illnesses and slows down wound healing.

3. Dehydration


Chronic dehydration is a serious consequence of prolonged heat exposure. When the body loses too much water through sweat, there is improper regulation of body temperature, leading to dizziness, fatigue and exhaustion. Over time, all the vital organs get damaged, ultimately leading to systemic dysfunction.

4. Heart Risks


Heart plays a vital role in temperature regulation and exposure to prolonged heat forces the organ to work harder. This can lead to an increased risk of stroke. Over time, the cardiac muscles get weaker, potentially resulting in heart failure. Individuals with pre-existing heart conditions are at extreme risk of heat-induced complications.

5. Cognitive Decline


Extreme heat significantly impacts brain function. Heat stress can lead to poor concentration, memory issues, and brain fog. Prolonged exposure to very high temperatures can trigger neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s due to oxidative damage.

Strategies to Safeguard Yourself From Heat-induced Aging

To prevent the ill-effects of prolonged heat exposure, one can try a combination of the following strategies:
  • Stay hydrated - Drink sufficient water throughout the day and make sure to include hydrating foods like cucumbers and melons.
  • Use sunscreen - Applying an SPF- containing cream and using wide-brimmed hats and sunglasses can minimize the damage caused due to harsh weather conditions.
  • Keep cool - Showering in cold water and splashing cool water over pulse points can help regulate the body temperature.
  • Avoid peak-hour exposure - Try to stay indoors between 12 to 2 as the temperatures are highest at these hours.
Exposure to extreme heat may cause more than just a temporary discomfort. It can hasten the aging process. As global temperatures go up, it is vital to understand the long-term effects it has on our body as it is the first step in prevention. By adopting these measures, you can minimize heat-related damage and enjoy good health for years to come.

"Protect yourself today to age gracefully tomorrow."

Reference:
  1. Ambient outdoor heat and accelerated epigenetic aging among older adults in the US - (https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.adr0616)

Source-Medindia
