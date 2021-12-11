Can Grapes Improve Your Microbiome?

Advertisement

In the intervention study, conducted at the University of California, Los Angeles, and led by principal investigator Zhaoping Li, M.D., Ph.D., healthy subjects consumed the equivalent of 1.5 cups of grapes per day - for four weeks.The subjects consumed a low fiber/low polyphenol diet throughout the study.After four weeks of grape consumption there was an increase in microbial diversity as measured by the Shannon index, a commonly used tool for measuring diversity of species.Among the beneficial bacteria that increased was Akkermansia, a bacteria of keen interest for its beneficial effect on glucose and lipid metabolism, as well as on the integrity of the intestinal lining.Additionally, a decrease in blood cholesterols was observed including total cholesterol by 6.1% and LDL cholesterol by 5.9%.Bile acids, which are linked to cholesterol metabolism, were decreased by 40.9%.We found that grapes have a beneficial effect on gut bacteria, which is great news, since a healthy gut is critical to good health," said Dr. Li.This study deepens our knowledge and expands the range of health benefits for grapes, even as the study reinforces the heart health benefits of grapes with lowered cholesterol.Source: Eurekalert