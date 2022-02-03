About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Can Early Menopause Increase Dementia Risk?

Hannah Joy
Written by Hannah Joy
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on March 2, 2022 at 3:45 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights :
  • Women who enter menopause early are at a higher risk of developing dementia
  • Low levels of estrogen could be a factor that links early menopause and dementia
  • Eat healthy, exercise regularly and quit smoking and drinking to keep dementia at bay

Can Early Menopause Increase Dementia Risk?

Women who enter menopause before the age of 40 were found to be at an increased risk of developing dementia later than women who begin menopause at the age of 50 to 51 years, reveals a new study.

The preliminary research is to be presented at the American Heart Association's Epidemiology, Prevention, Lifestyle & Cardiometabolic Health Conference 2022.

Advertisement


The meeting will be held in-person in Chicago and virtually Tuesday, March 1 - Friday, March 4, 2022, and offers the latest in population-based science related to the promotion of cardiovascular health and the prevention of heart disease and stroke.

"Our study found that women who enter menopause very early were at greater risk of developing dementia later in life," said Wenting Hao, M.D., a Ph.D. candidate at Shandong University in Jinan, China. "Being aware of this increased risk can help women practice strategies to prevent dementia and to work with their physicians to closely monitor their cognitive status as they age."
Advertisement

Dementia involves serious changes in the brain that impair a person's ability to remember, make decisions and use language.

Alzheimer's disease is the most common type of dementia, while the second most common is vascular dementia, which is the result of disruptions in blood flow to brain cells caused by strokes or plaque build-up in arteries supplying blood to the brain.

Both of these types of dementia are more common with age. Diseases affecting specific parts of the brain can also lead to dementia, and a person can have dementia due to more than one disease process. Study Details

In the current study, the researchers analyzed the potential relationship between age at menopause onset and the diagnosis of dementia from any cause.

Health data was examined for 153,291 women who were an average age of 60 years when they became participants in the UK Biobank (between 2006 and 2010) were examined. The UK Biobank is a large biomedical database that includes genetic and health information on a half million people living in the United Kingdom.

The investigators identified the diagnosis of all types of dementia including Alzheimer's disease, vascular dementia and dementias from other causes. They calculated risk of occurrence in terms of the age at which the women reported having entered menopause, compared with the women who began menopause at average age of menopause onset, which is 50-51 years (51 years is the average age for menopause onset among women in the U.S.).

Results of the Study

The results were adjusted for factors including age at last exam, race, educational level, cigarette and alcohol use, body mass index, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, income and leisure and physical activities.

The analysis found:
  • Women who entered menopause before the age of 40 were 35% more likely to have been diagnosed with dementia.
  • Women who entered menopause before the age of 45 were 1.3 times more likely to have been diagnosed with dementia before they were 65 years old (called presenile or early-onset dementia).
  • Women who entered menopause at age 52 or older had similar rates of dementia to those women who entered menopause at average age of menopause onset, which is the age of 50-51 years.
Although post-menopausal women are at greater risk of stroke than pre-menopausal women, and stroke can disrupt blood flow to the brain and may result in vascular dementia, in this study the researchers did not find an association between age at menopause and the risk of vascular dementia. "Dementia can be prevented, and there are a number of ways women who experience early menopause may be able to reduce their risk of dementia. This includes routine exercise, participation in leisure and educational activities, not smoking and not drinking alcohol, maintaining a healthy weight, getting enough vitamin D and, if recommended by their physician, possibly taking calcium supplements," Hao said.

The researchers suggest that lowered estrogen levels may be a factor in the possible connection between early menopause and dementia.

"We know that the lack of estrogen over the long term enhances oxidative stress, which may increase brain aging and lead to cognitive impairment," Hao said.

Health care clinicians who care for women should be aware of a woman's age at menopause onset and closely monitor for cognitive decline in those who reached menopause before age 45.

"Further research is needed to assess the added value of including the timing of menopause as a predictor in existing dementia models," Hao said. "This may provide clinicians with a more accurate way to assess a woman's risk for dementia."

Study Limitations

The study has several limitations. Researchers relied on women's self-reported information about their age at menopause onset. In addition, the researchers did not analyze dementia rates in women who had a naturally occurring early menopause separate from the women with menopause induced by surgery to remove the ovaries, which may affect the results. The data used for this study included mostly white women living in the U.K. and may not generalize to other populations.

Co-authors are Chunying Fu, B.S.Med., and Dongshan Zhu, Ph.D. Authors' disclosures are listed in the abstract. The study was funded by the Start-up Foundation for Scientific Research at Shandong University.



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
<< Good News: Bark of Neem Tree can Protect Against Covid-19

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Leukoplakia (White Patches on Tongue)
Leukoplakia (White Patches on Tongue)
Post-COVID-19 Food Habits for Quick Recovery
Post-COVID-19 Food Habits for Quick Recovery
World Rare Disease Day 2022 —
World Rare Disease Day 2022 — "Sharing Your Colours!"
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Alzheimers Disease Menopause Hot Flash Vaginitis Vaginal Bleeding Hormone Replacement Therapy Weight Gain After Menopause Menorrhagia Dealing with Menopause symptoms through lifestyle changes Menopause Weight Gain 

Recommended Reading
Eat More Fruits and Vegetables to Fend Off Troublesome Menopause Symptoms
Eat More Fruits and Vegetables to Fend Off Troublesome Menopause Symptoms
Do you want to treat menopause symptoms naturally? Then, start eating a healthy diet rich in fruits ...
Can Menstrual Cycle Predict Heart Disease Risk?
Can Menstrual Cycle Predict Heart Disease Risk?
Menstrual cycle length could be a marker for future heart health, which can help in identifying ......
Menopause Transition Becomes Smooth With Music Therapy
Menopause Transition Becomes Smooth With Music Therapy
Researchers seeking effective treatment options for menopause symptoms have considered music ......
New Technique in Delaying Menopause Allows Older Women to Have Children
New Technique in Delaying Menopause Allows Older Women to Have Children
Breakthrough in science allows older women to have children by delaying menopause. Meanwhile, women ...
Alzheimers Disease
Alzheimers Disease
Alzheimer's disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disease affecting memory and thinking and mak...
Dealing with Menopause symptoms through lifestyle changes
Dealing with Menopause symptoms through lifestyle changes
You can deal with menopause symptoms such as hot flashes, weight gain and forgetfulness by making si...
Hormone Replacement Therapy
Hormone Replacement Therapy
Hormone Replacement Therapy can be likened to an ‘oasis in the desert’ for women in the throes of .....
Hot Flash
Hot Flash
The frequency of the hot flash can be from 1 to 2 two hot flashes a week to 10 or greater in a day. ...
Menopause
Menopause
Menopause is defined as the state of permanent cessation of menstrual cycles (periods) for ......
Menopause Weight Gain
Menopause Weight Gain
Menopause and weight gain in menopause often go hand in hand. But with simple lifestyle changes, men...
Menorrhagia
Menorrhagia
Menorrhagia is a condition where a woman has menstrual periods that are heavy or prolonged and cause...
Vaginal Bleeding
Vaginal Bleeding
Normal vaginal bleeding begins in the early teens and goes on till a woman’s mid-life. It is the blo...
Vaginitis
Vaginitis
Vaginal infection or vaginitis occurs due to an overgrowth of bacteria or yeast or trichomoniasis ...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)