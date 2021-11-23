About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Can Drinking Coffee Lower Alzheimer’s Disease Risk?

Hannah Joy
Written by Hannah Joy
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on November 23, 2021 at 6:43 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights
  • Coffee drinking is good for health and can even lower Alzheimer’s disease (AD)
  • Amyloid protein plays a major role in the development of AD
  • Drinking coffee slows down the accumulation of the amyloid protein in the brain

Can Drinking Coffee Lower Alzheimer’s Disease Risk?

Good news for coffee lovers: Drinking higher amounts of coffee can reduce the risk of Alzheimer's disease (AD), reveals a new study.

As part of the Australian Imaging, Biomarkers and Lifestyle Study of ageing, researchers from Edith Cowan University (ECU) investigated whether coffee intake affected the rate of cognitive decline of more than 200 Australians over a decade.

Advertisement


Lead investigator Dr Samantha Gardener said results showed an association between coffee and several important markers related to Alzheimer's disease.

"We found participants with no memory impairments and with higher coffee consumption at the start of the study had lower risk of transitioning to mild cognitive impairment - which often precedes Alzheimer's disease - or developing Alzheimer's disease over the course of the study," she said.
Advertisement

Drinking more coffee gave positive results in relation to certain domains of cognitive function, specifically executive function which includes planning, self-control, and attention.

Higher coffee intake also seemed to be linked to slowing the accumulation of the amyloid protein in the brain, a key factor in the development of Alzheimer's disease.

Dr Gardener said although further research was needed, the study was encouraging as it indicated drinking coffee could be an easy way to help delay the onset of Alzheimer's disease.

"It's a simple thing that people can change," she said.

"It could be particularly useful for people who are at risk of cognitive decline but haven't developed any symptoms.

"We might be able to develop some clear guidelines people can follow in middle age and hopefully it could then have a lasting effect."

Make it a double

If you only allow yourself one cup of coffee a day, the study indicates you might be better off treating yourself to an extra cup, although a maximum number of cups per day that provided a beneficial effect was not able to be established from the current study.

"If the average cup of coffee made at home is 240g, increasing to two cups a day could potentially lower cognitive decline by eight per cent after 18 months," Dr Gardener said.

"It could also see a five per cent decrease in amyloid accumulation in the brain over the same time period."

In Alzheimer's disease, the amyloid clumps together forming plaques which are toxic to the brain.

The study was unable to differentiate between caffeinated and de-caffeinated coffee, nor the benefits or consequences of how it was prepared (brewing method, the presence of milk and/or sugar etc).

Dr Gardener said the relationship between coffee and brain function was worth pursuing.

"We need to evaluate whether coffee intake could one day be recommended as a lifestyle factor aimed at delaying the onset of Alzheimer's disease," she said.

More than just caffeine

Researchers are yet to determine precisely which constituents of coffee are behind its seemingly positive effects on brain health.

Though caffeine has been linked to the results, preliminary research shows it may not be the sole contributor to potentially delaying Alzheimer's disease.

"Crude caffeine" is the by-product of de-caffeinating coffee and has been shown to be as effective in partially preventing memory impairment in mice, while other coffee components such as cafestol, kahweol and Eicosanoyl-5-hydroxytryptamide have also been seen to affect cognitive impairment in animals in various studies.

'Higher Coffee Consumption Is Associated With Slower Cognitive Decline and Less Cerebral Aβ-Amyloid Accumulation Over 126 Months: Data From the Australian Imaging, Biomarkers, and Lifestyle Study' was published in Frontiers of Ageing Neuroscience.



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
<< How to Choose the Right Face Mask For Your Kid?

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Long-Term Glycemic Control - A Better Measure of COVID-19 Severity
Long-Term Glycemic Control - A Better Measure of COVID-19 Severity
Pyromania (Impulse Control Disorder)
Pyromania (Impulse Control Disorder)
Men's Health Awareness Month 2021
Men's Health Awareness Month 2021
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Caffeine and Decaffeination Coffee Alcohol Addiction and Women Coffee, Caffeine and Your Health Top Health Tips to Overcome Tiredness Seven Surprisingly Healthy Foods Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases Dementia 

Recommended Reading
Can Drinking Coffee or Tea Lower Risk of Stroke and Dementia?
Can Drinking Coffee or Tea Lower Risk of Stroke and Dementia?
Coffee and tea when consumed moderately can be protective against stroke, dementia and post-stroke ....
Excess Coffee 'Bad' for Brain Health
Excess Coffee 'Bad' for Brain Health
Heavy coffee consumption can be bad for your brain health. However, moderation is the key to keep .....
Coffee May Strike Down the COVID-19 Risk
Coffee May Strike Down the COVID-19 Risk
Coffee helps in lowering down the risk of COVID-19 up to 10% by drinking one or more cups of coffee ...
Alcohol Addiction and Women
Alcohol Addiction and Women
Social drinking amongst women has become a fad. Stop it before it finishes you....
Caffeine and Decaffeination
Caffeine and Decaffeination
Caffeine is a psychoactive stimulant alkaloid commonly found in many of the products we consume dail...
Coffee
Coffee
Coffee is a great beverage prepared from the seeds of Coffea plant. Different types of coffee includ...
Coffee, Caffeine and Your Health
Coffee, Caffeine and Your Health
Caffeine sensitivity decides if coffee is good or bad for you. However drinking coffee preferably wi...
Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases
Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases
Cigarette smoking, unhealthy diets, overuse of alcohol, and physical inactivity are some of the most...
Dementia
Dementia
Dementia has become a very big concern as we have an aging population across the world. Dementia is ...
Seven Surprisingly Healthy Foods
Seven Surprisingly Healthy Foods
Here are some food items whose health advantage may come as a surprise to you....
Top Health Tips to Overcome Tiredness
Top Health Tips to Overcome Tiredness
If you follow a healthy lifestyle and still feel tired, you should rule out all possible medical cau...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close