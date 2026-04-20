Can Dogs Detect Heart Problems Before They Happen?

Cardiac alert dogs may detect early physiological changes in heart patients, but evidence is still emerging. Experts explain how these trained dogs work and their potential role in supportive care.

Dog Owners' Survey reveals Medical Alert Dogs can alert to multiple conditions and multiple people

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Can dogs detect heart problems?

A: Some trained dogs may detect changes in heart rate or blood pressure, but scientific evidence is still limited.

Q: How do cardiac alert dogs work?

A: They may detect scent changes, behavioral cues, or physiological signals and alert their owners.

Q: Are cardiac alert dogs medically proven?

A: Evidence is emerging, but currently strongest for conditions like POTS.

Q: Can a service dog replace heart treatment?

A: No, cardiac alert dogs are supportive and cannot replace medical care.

Q: How much does a cardiac alert dog cost?

A: A fully trained service dog can cost between $10,000 and $30,000.