Can Ditching Plastics Improve Heart and Metabolic Health?

Say goodbye to plastic and hello to better health? This major new trial in Australia tests whether ditching plastics can protect your heart and body.

Highlights: Plastic chemicals like BPA and phthalates disrupt hormones and increase cardiometabolic risk

The PERTH trial tests if a 4-week plastic-free lifestyle lowers these harmful chemicals and improves health

Results could transform public health policies and guide us to safer everyday habits

Why Worry About Plastic Chemicals?

The Plastic Exposure Reduction Transforms Health (PERTH) trial

The intervention group will receive all food and drinks in plastic-free packaging, plus plastic-free cookware, personal care items (like shampoo and soap), and cleaning products. They will also get instructions on how to minimize plastic contact in daily life.

The control group will continue with their usual lifestyle and diet.

Avoiding Plastics Can Reduce Harmful Chemicals Inside the Body

Tips to Reduce Plastic Use

Choosing fresh and unpackaged food over plastic-wrapped products.

Using glass, metal, or silicone containers and cookware instead of plastic.

Switching to plastic-free personal care items like soap bars and shampoo bars.

Avoiding microwaving food in plastic containers, which can release chemicals.

Reducing single-use plastics like bottles, bags, and straws. Small changes made collectively can lead to healthier bodies and a cleaner environment.

Plastics are everywhere- from food packaging and kitchen tools to cosmetics and cleaning products. While plastics have made daily life convenient, exposure to the chemicals they release raises growing health concerns. Now, scientists in Australia are launching one of the most thorough studies to see if cutting down on plastic use can improve markers of heart and metabolic health.Certain chemicals in plastics, especially(like BPA) and, are known as endocrine disruptors. They interfere with hormones and have been linked to obesity, insulin resistance, and inflammation- conditions that increase the risk of heart disease, diabetes, and other serious health problems. This growing evidence has alarmed health experts worldwide.The Plastic Exposure Reduction Transforms Health (PERTH) trial will test whether switching to an all-plastic-free lifestyle can reduce the body's “chemical load” and improve health (1). It will involve 60 adults aged 18 to 60 living in Perth, Australia, all of whom have risk factors for heart and metabolic diseases. To qualify, participants must have a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or more (obesity) and a large waist circumference (102 cm for men or 88 cm for women).The participants will be split into two groups:Over four weeks, scientists will measure the amount of plastic chemicals released in participants’ urine, focusing on bisphenol and phthalate levels. Secondary outcomes include tracking heart health and metabolic markers like blood pressure, insulin resistance, and body composition.Additionally, stool and nasal samples will help study how plastics affect gut and respiratory health.To ensure accuracy, the study will use questionnaires to monitor all potential plastic exposures through eating, breathing, or skin contact. While participants know their group (since it’s impossible to hide a plastic-free lifestyle), the lab staff analyzing samples won’t know who belongs to which group, removing bias from test results.Plastics are unavoidable- it’s hard to escape their presence in daily products. Past small trials have already found that even healthy people showed plastic chemicals in their urine over 90% of the time. More encouragingly, a short seven-day reduction in plastic use significantly lowered these levels. PERTH aims to take it further by assessing long-term lifestyle changes and real health effects.If avoiding plastics can reduce harmful chemicals inside the body, this could open doors to new public health policies and consumer advice- helping everyone live healthier lives while protecting the planet.While science catches up, you can start reducing plastic use by:Source-Medindia