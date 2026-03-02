Can Coffee Lower Type 2 Diabetes Risk?

Your morning coffee may do more than wake you up. It could influence your diabetes risk, too.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Does coffee reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes?

A: Several studies suggest moderate coffee consumption is associated with a lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

Q: Is black coffee better for blood sugar control?

A: Black coffee without added sugar is generally better for maintaining stable blood glucose levels.

Q: Can caffeine raise blood sugar temporarily?

A: Caffeine may cause short-term increases in blood sugar in some individuals.

Q: How many cups of coffee are safe daily?

A: Up to three to four cups per day are considered safe for most healthy adults.

Q: Should people with diabetes avoid coffee?

A: People with diabetes can usually consume moderate unsweetened coffee unless advised otherwise by their doctor.