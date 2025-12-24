Can Chinese Medicine Fix Insulin Resistance in PCOS?

Did You Know? Women with #polycysticOvarySyndrome often have fewer beneficial gut bacteria that help regulate #bloodsugar, and this imbalance may worsen #InsulinResistance long before #Diabetes appears #PCOS #GutHealth #WomensHealth #MetabolicDisorders #Medindia

Traditional Chinese Medicine may improve insulin resistance in polycystic ovary syndrome by reshaping gut microbiota, strengthening intestinal barriers, and reducing metabolic inflammation.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What causes insulin resistance in PCOS?

A: Hormonal imbalance, inflammation, and gut microbiome changes all contribute to insulin resistance in PCOS.

Q: How does the gut microbiome affect PCOS symptoms?

A: Imbalanced gut bacteria can increase inflammation and disrupt insulin signaling, worsening metabolic symptoms.

Q: Can Traditional Chinese Medicine treat PCOS permanently?

A: There is no cure yet, but TCM may help manage metabolic aspects when used alongside standard care.

Q: Is gut microbiome testing useful for PCOS patients?

A: It is not routine yet, but research suggests it may help guide future treatments.

Q: Are herbal treatments safe for women with PCOS?

A: Safety depends on formulation and medical supervision, and more clinical trials are needed.