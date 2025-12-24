REGISTER
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

MEDINDIA

Explore
Healthy Living
News
Health A-Z
Calculators
Articles
Drugs
Directories
Education
More

Search Medindia

Can Chinese Medicine Fix Insulin Resistance in PCOS?

Written by Dr. Ankita Balar Arya
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Dec 24 2025 11:46 AM

Traditional Chinese Medicine may improve insulin resistance in polycystic ovary syndrome by reshaping gut microbiota, strengthening intestinal barriers, and reducing metabolic inflammation.

Can Chinese Medicine Fix Insulin Resistance in PCOS?
Highlights:
  • PCOS is strongly linked to gut microbiome imbalance and insulin resistance
  • Traditional Chinese Medicine may restore beneficial gut bacteria
  • Gut-focused therapies could support future PCOS treatment strategies
Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is one of the most common hormonal disorders affecting women of reproductive age. Beyond menstrual irregularities and fertility challenges, many women with PCOS develop insulin resistance, which increases long-term risks of type 2 diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular disease. Recent research highlights the gut microbiome as a critical factor linking PCOS with metabolic dysfunction (1 Trusted Source
Mechanisms of traditional Chinese medicine regulating polycystic ovary syndrome through gut microbiota: a review

Go to source).
Insulin resistance occurs when body tissues fail to respond effectively to insulin, leading to elevated insulin levels. This condition is present in a large proportion of women with PCOS, including those who are not overweight, suggesting that metabolic disruption in PCOS extends beyond excess body fat alone.


Test Your Knowledge on Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS)
Test Your Knowledge on Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS)
infertility, obesity and other endocrine and metabolic ...

TOP INSIGHT

Did You Know

Did You Know?
Women with #polycysticOvarySyndrome often have fewer beneficial gut bacteria that help regulate #bloodsugar, and this imbalance may worsen #InsulinResistance long before #Diabetes appears #PCOS #GutHealth #WomensHealth #MetabolicDisorders #Medindia

Gut Microbiome Imbalance in Polycystic Ovary Syndrome

Scientific studies show that women with PCOS often have reduced gut microbial diversity and lower levels of bacteria that produce short-chain fatty acids. These fatty acids are essential for maintaining intestinal barrier integrity and regulating systemic inflammation.

When the gut barrier weakens, bacterial toxins can enter the bloodstream and trigger chronic low-grade inflammation. This inflammatory state interferes with insulin signaling pathways, worsening insulin resistance and contributing to hormonal imbalance in PCOS (2 Trusted Source
Gut microbiota dysbiosis in polycystic ovary syndrome: association with obesity - a preliminary report

Go to source).


Insulin Resistance And Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Share a Link
Insulin Resistance And Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Share a Link
In recent years, it has become apparent that PCOS is also associated with hyperinsulinemia that is probably central to the pathogenesis of PCOS.

How Traditional Chinese Medicine Affects Gut Bacteria

A recent review published in Frontiers in Endocrinology analyzed experimental and clinical data examining the relationship between Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) and PCOS. The review reported that several herbal formulations commonly used in traditional Chinese practice may increase beneficial gut bacteria while reducing microbes linked to inflammation.

These herbal compounds may also strengthen intestinal tight junction proteins, which help reduce gut permeability. Improved gut integrity limits inflammatory signaling that disrupts glucose metabolism and ovarian function.


Metabolic Syndrome Calculator
Metabolic Syndrome Calculator
Metabolic syndrome risk assessment calculator is a tool that helps determine your risks for heart disease, diabetes and stroke.

Study Evidence Linking TCM to Improved Insulin Sensitivity

Animal models of PCOS treated with Traditional Chinese Medicine demonstrated improvements in fasting insulin levels, glucose tolerance, and ovarian structure. Some small human studies reported better insulin sensitivity markers and reduced inflammatory indicators following TCM-based interventions.

However, the review emphasizes that most human trials were limited by small sample sizes and short study durations. Variability in herbal formulations and gut microbiome assessment methods remains a challenge for broader clinical application.


Diabetes Risk Assessment Calculator
Diabetes Risk Assessment Calculator
Almost one-third of the people are unaware of the risk factors of diabetes. Find out if you run the risk of diabetes by using Diabetes Risk Assessment calculator.

Five Key Ways Traditional Chinese Medicine Acts on the Gut

According to recent research, Traditional Chinese Medicine influences insulin resistance in PCOS through five interconnected gut-related mechanisms that work together to restore metabolic balance.

1. Restoring Gut Microbial Diversity
TCM formulations help increase beneficial bacteria such as Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium while reducing harmful microbes linked to inflammation and metabolic dysfunction.

2. Enhancing Short-Chain Fatty Acid Production
By promoting bacteria that produce short-chain fatty acids, TCM supports glucose metabolism, improves insulin sensitivity, and strengthens intestinal health.

3. Strengthening the Intestinal Barrier
TCM compounds enhance tight junction proteins in the gut lining, reducing intestinal permeability and limiting the entry of inflammatory toxins into the bloodstream.

4. Reducing Systemic and Gut Inflammation
Traditional formulations suppress inflammatory signaling pathways, helping lower chronic low-grade inflammation that interferes with insulin action in PCOS.

5. Regulating Hormonal and Metabolic Signaling
By improving gut microbiota balance, TCM indirectly influences insulin signaling and ovarian hormone regulation, supporting better metabolic and reproductive outcomes.

Why Gut-Targeted Therapy Matters in PCOS Care

Current PCOS treatments focus largely on symptom control rather than addressing underlying metabolic drivers. Targeting the gut microbiota offers a promising complementary approach that may help improve insulin resistance while supporting hormonal balance and long-term metabolic health.

Traditional Chinese Medicine shows potential to improve insulin resistance in polycystic ovary syndrome by reshaping the gut microbiome and reducing inflammation. While findings are encouraging, larger and well-designed clinical trials are essential before routine clinical use can be recommended.

Reference:
  1. Mechanisms of traditional Chinese medicine regulating polycystic ovary syndrome through gut microbiota: a review - (https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fendo.2025.1610869/full)
  2. Gut microbiota dysbiosis in polycystic ovary syndrome: association with obesity - a preliminary report - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32150694/)

Source-Medindia

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What causes insulin resistance in PCOS?

A:  Hormonal imbalance, inflammation, and gut microbiome changes all contribute to insulin resistance in PCOS.

Q: How does the gut microbiome affect PCOS symptoms?

A: Imbalanced gut bacteria can increase inflammation and disrupt insulin signaling, worsening metabolic symptoms.

Q: Can Traditional Chinese Medicine treat PCOS permanently?

A: There is no cure yet, but TCM may help manage metabolic aspects when used alongside standard care.

Q: Is gut microbiome testing useful for PCOS patients?

A: It is not routine yet, but research suggests it may help guide future treatments.

Q: Are herbal treatments safe for women with PCOS?

A: Safety depends on formulation and medical supervision, and more clinical trials are needed.


Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
View All

⬆️