Can Breathing Patterns Replace Fingerprints in the Future?

Every person has a distinct nasal breathing pattern that can be used for identification and health monitoring with 96.8 percent accuracy.

Highlights: Breathing patterns can identify individuals with over 96 percent accuracy

can identify individuals with over 96 percent accuracy Emotional health traits like anxiety are reflected in nasal airflow

Wearable technology tracks breathing continuously for deeper health insight

Did You Know?

Your breathing pattern is as unique as your fingerprint and can identify you with 96.8 percent accuracy while also revealing your emotional and physical state. #medindia #breathingpatterns’

Continuous Nasal Monitoring Offers Deeper Insight

Breathing as a Personal Identifier

Emotional Health Reflected in Breath Patterns

Challenges in Practical Use

