Can Breathing Patterns Replace Fingerprints in the Future?

Every person has a distinct nasal breathing pattern that can be used for identification and health monitoring with 96.8 percent accuracy.
Humans have nasal respiratory fingerprints
Go to source). The study was published in the Cell Press journal Current Biology.
Inspired by how the brain processes odors during inhalation, scientists speculated that the uniqueness of each brain might be mirrored in the way individuals breathe. Since olfaction is closely linked to inhalation in mammals, the team explored whether breath could serve as a reflection of the brain's activity.
Continuous Nasal Monitoring Offers Deeper InsightTo explore this idea, researchers designed a lightweight wearable device that measures nasal airflow around the clock for 24 hours. It uses soft tubes that sit beneath the nostrils and provide far more comprehensive data than traditional breathing tests, which typically last from one to 20 minutes and focus on diagnosing specific lung issues.
According to Noam Sobel from the Weizmann Institute of Science, this approach offers a completely new lens for interpreting respiration, likening it to a direct readout from the brain.
Breathing as a Personal IdentifierOne hundred healthy young adults were asked to go about their normal routines while wearing the device. The collected data allowed the team to identify each participant solely by their breathing patterns. Remarkably, this identification accuracy held steady even across multiple retests over two years, matching the reliability of advanced voice recognition systems.
Timna Soroka, a co-author, expressed surprise that unique breathing patterns persisted across a wide range of daily activities from studying to exercising, suggesting how strongly individual these patterns really are.
Emotional Health Reflected in Breath PatternsIn addition to identification, the breathing patterns were linked to several health-related metrics, including body mass index, circadian rhythms, and emotional states like anxiety and depression. For instance, people with higher anxiety scores had shorter inhales and more irregular breathing during sleep. However, none of the participants had clinical mental health diagnoses, indicating that even subtle emotional differences are mirrored in how they breathe.
This opens up the possibility that breathing may influence mood just as much as mood affects breathing. Sobel suggests that by intentionally changing breathing patterns, individuals might be able to influence their emotional states.
Challenges in Practical UseDespite its potential, the current design has limitations. The tubes under the nose resemble medical oxygen delivery systems, which may make users uncomfortable. It also does not account for breathing through the mouth and can shift position during sleep. To overcome this, the team is working on a more user-friendly version for daily use.
Looking ahead, Sobel and Soroka are exploring whether mimicking “healthy” breathing patterns could actually help improve mental states. Their goal is to move beyond diagnosis and into therapeutic applications.
In conclusion, unique breathing patterns not only serve as reliable identifiers but also provide a window into a person’s emotional and physical health. With future development, wearable breath monitors may not just detect health states but actively help improve them.
Reference:
- Humans have nasal respiratory fingerprints - (https://www.cell.com/current-biology/fulltext/S0960-9822(25)00583-4?)
