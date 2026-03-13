Can a 10-Minute Chinese Exercise Help Burn Fat?

A simple 10-minute routine inspired by ancient Chinese practices like Qigong may help burn body fat while improving digestion, balance, and overall well-being.

Just 10 minutes a day. Malaika Arora, 52, shows how a Chinese exercise can help lose fat and tone your body. What is it?

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is Qigong exercise?

A: Qigong is a traditional Chinese mind-body practice that combines slow movements, breathing, and mental focus. It is commonly used to improve balance, relaxation, and overall well-being.

Q: Can Qigong help with weight loss?

A: Qigong may support weight loss by keeping the body active through slow, continuous movements. When practiced regularly with a healthy lifestyle, it can contribute to gradual fat loss.

Q: How long should you practice Qigong each day?

A: Many beginners start with short sessions of around 10 to 15 minutes daily. Even brief but consistent practice can help activate the body and improve overall fitness.

Q: Is Qigong suitable for beginners?

A: Yes, Qigong is a low-impact exercise that is gentle on the joints. Its slow movements make it suitable for beginners, older adults, and people recovering from illness.

Q: What is the difference between Tai Chi and Qigong?

A: Both practices combine breathing, posture, and mindful movement. Tai Chi usually involves longer choreographed routines, while Qigong focuses on simpler and more repetitive exercises.

Q: What health benefits are linked to regular Qigong practice?

A: Regular practice has been associated with improved balance, reduced stress, better sleep, and stronger overall fitness. It may also support flexibility and mental well-being.