Can a 10-Minute Chinese Exercise Help Burn Fat?

A simple 10-minute routine inspired by ancient Chinese practices like Qigong may help burn body fat while improving digestion, balance, and overall well-being.
- Traditional Chinese exercises like Qigong use slow, rhythmic movements that engage multiple muscle groups
- These meditative movements combine posture, breathing, and focus to support physical and mental well-being.
- Regular practice may help improve balance, metabolism, digestion and overall energy flow
Malaika Arora suggested that these rhythmic movements may help restore the body’s energy flow and support internal organs such as the stomach, liver, pancreas, and intestines. She also mentioned that regular practice may help ease digestive discomfort and support balanced blood sugar levels (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Watch: Malaika Arora's 10-Minute Chinese Exercise To Burn Body Fat
Go to source).
The movements also draw from principles linked to traditional practices such as Tai Chi and Qigong. These mind-body exercises have been part of Chinese wellness traditions for centuries.
Qigong originated in ancient China and is an important part of traditional Chinese culture. It combines simple, repeatable movements with breathing and concentration. The practice is guided by three key elements: posture and movement, breathing control, and mental focus. Together, they form a coordinated mind-body exercise that supports physical and mental well-being. Over time, structured forms of Qigong developed, each with distinctive movements to improve flexibility, strength, and energy balance.
Ba Duan Jin, often called the “Eight Brocades,” is especially popular. Its movements are simple and easy to learn (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Just 10 minutes a day. Malaika Arora, 52, shows how a Chinese exercise can help lose fat and tone your body. What is it?
Go to source)
How Can These Chinese Movements Support Fat Loss?These movements may appear gentle, yet they engage several muscle groups and help stimulate circulation.
Many practitioners believe the exercise helps restore the body’s natural energy flow. In traditional Chinese wellness philosophy, this energy is often called “Qi.”
The sequence is thought to stimulate the stomach, liver, pancreas, and intestines. It may also encourage smoother circulation throughout the body. With consistent practice, the routine may support digestive comfort. It may also help maintain metabolic balance.
The rhythmic repetition keeps the body active. Over time, such steady movement may contribute to gradual calorie expenditure and improved muscle engagement. For this reason, such exercises are often described as meditative movement.
Fitness experts often emphasize that sustainable fat loss depends on several factors. Regular physical activity, balanced nutrition, and consistent habits all play a role.
Why Are Qigong and Tai Chi Considered Gentle Fat-Burning Exercises?Qigong and Tai Chi are often described as low- to moderate-intensity exercises. Their slow, flowing movements place very little stress on the joints.
These practices are especially suitable for people who may find intense workouts difficult. Beginners, older adults, and individuals recovering from illness often benefit from the slower pace.
Weight shifts from one side to the other. Arms rise, rotate, and extend while breathing remains controlled.
Regular practice has been linked to improvements in conditions associated with metabolic imbalance. These include hypertension, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes.
Most routines require no equipment. They can be practiced almost anywhere, including at home. This makes them easier to maintain over the long term.
What are the Health Benefits of Regular Qigong Practice?Regular practice has been linked to several potential health benefits, including:
- Improved balance and coordination
- Better aerobic fitness
- Stronger immune function
- Slower rate of bone loss
- Reduced risk of falls in older adults
- Lower stress levels
- Improved sleep quality
Unlike intense workout programs that can be difficult to maintain, Qigong and Tai Chi are meant to be practiced for life. Many people continue them well into older age. Even a short daily session can help wake up the body and keep it moving. Over time, it may support metabolism and overall well-being. (3✔ ✔Trusted Source
A Comprehensive Review of Health Benefits of Qigong and Tai Chi
Go to source)
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: What is Qigong exercise?
A: Qigong is a traditional Chinese mind-body practice that combines slow movements, breathing, and mental focus. It is commonly used to improve balance, relaxation, and overall well-being.
Q: Can Qigong help with weight loss?
A: Qigong may support weight loss by keeping the body active through slow, continuous movements. When practiced regularly with a healthy lifestyle, it can contribute to gradual fat loss.
Q: How long should you practice Qigong each day?
A: Many beginners start with short sessions of around 10 to 15 minutes daily. Even brief but consistent practice can help activate the body and improve overall fitness.
Q: Is Qigong suitable for beginners?
A: Yes, Qigong is a low-impact exercise that is gentle on the joints. Its slow movements make it suitable for beginners, older adults, and people recovering from illness.
Q: What is the difference between Tai Chi and Qigong?
A: Both practices combine breathing, posture, and mindful movement. Tai Chi usually involves longer choreographed routines, while Qigong focuses on simpler and more repetitive exercises.
Q: What health benefits are linked to regular Qigong practice?
A: Regular practice has been associated with improved balance, reduced stress, better sleep, and stronger overall fitness. It may also support flexibility and mental well-being.
