Butter May Be Better: Surprising Study on Heart Health

Butter may not be the villain after all. A new study finds daily butter intake linked to better heart health and reduced diabetes risk—while margarine may do the opposite.
- Butter lovers had a 31% lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes
- Margarine intake linked to 29% higher risk of heart disease
- More than 5g/day of butter improved HDL, triglycerides, and insulin sensitivity
Key FindingsThe 18-year follow-up study of 2,459 participants from the Framingham Offspring cohort revealed:
- Consuming more than 5 g/day of butter was associated with a 31% lower risk of developing
type 2 diabetes(T2DM).
- Intake of more than 7 g/day of margarine was linked to a 29% increased risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD) and a 41% increased risk of T2DM.
- Surprisingly, higher consumption of non-hydrogenated oils (>7 g/day) was associated with a 0.6 kg/m² higher BMI and 8 mg/dL higher LDL cholesterol levels.
Butter Makes a Comeback
Improves Several Metabolic Markers
Butter, once vilified for its saturated fat content, showed a number of unexpected benefits in the study. Individuals consuming over 5 grams of butter per day—just over a teaspoon—had:
- Less insulin resistance
- Higher HDL ("good") cholesterol
- Lower triglycerides
- Lower TG:HDL ratio, a strong marker for metabolic health
Margarine’s Mixed Legacy
Associated With Higher Disease Risk
Margarine, marketed for years as a heart-healthy replacement for butter, did not fare well in this analysis. Those consuming more than 7 grams per day had:
- A 29% increased risk of CVD
- A 41% increased risk of developing T2DM
The Oil Dilemma
Non-Hydrogenated Doesn’t Always Mean Better
Non-hydrogenated oils like olive or canola have long been praised for their health benefits. Yet, the study showed that higher intakes (>7 g/day) of these oils were linked with:
- A higher body mass index (BMI) by 0.6 kg/m²
- Elevated LDL ("bad") cholesterol levels by 8 mg/dL
A Shift in Dietary Thinking
More Than Just “Good” and “Bad” Fats
This research underscores a crucial truth: context matters more than categorization. Foods like butter, which contain saturated fats, may still play a positive role when consumed in small amounts as part of a balanced diet. Meanwhile, products marketed as “healthy,” like margarine or certain oils, might have hidden risks if consumed in excess or processed in specific ways.
For consumers, the takeaway is not to fear fat—but to understand it better. This includes being aware of serving sizes, cooking methods, and how fats interact with other parts of the diet.
Rethinking What’s on Your PlateRather than strictly avoiding one type of fat over another, it may be more helpful to focus on quality, quantity, and balance. The results from the Framingham Offspring cohort show that small amounts of natural fats like butter may be more beneficial than previously believed, while heavily processed alternatives could carry hidden health risks.
These findings challenge long-standing dietary beliefs and highlight the importance of quality over category when it comes to fats. It’s not just what you eat, but what form and how much that truly matters. Butter, in moderation, may support better metabolic health than once believed, while margarine and some oils might deserve a second look. As nutrition science evolves, it’s essential to stay updated and make choices rooted in current evidence—not old myths.
Take a moment to reassess what goes on your toast—because a small switch could mean a big difference for your heart and metabolic health.
Reference:
- Associations of common fats and oils with cardiometabolic health outcomes in the Framingham Offspring cohort - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41430-025-01601-5)
