About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

Butter May Be Better: Surprising Study on Heart Health

Written by Dr. Vasantha
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Jun 3 2025 4:44 PM

Butter may not be the villain after all. A new study finds daily butter intake linked to better heart health and reduced diabetes risk—while margarine may do the opposite.

Butter May Be Better: Surprising Study on Heart Health
Highlights:
  • Butter lovers had a 31% lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes
  • Margarine intake linked to 29% higher risk of heart disease
  • More than 5g/day of butter improved HDL, triglycerides, and insulin sensitivity
For decades, the debate over which fat is better—butter or margarine—has stirred controversy in kitchens and clinics alike. Now, a new study published in the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition sheds fresh light on the long-term effects of common dietary fats on heart and metabolic health (1 Trusted Source
Associations of common fats and oils with cardiometabolic health outcomes in the Framingham Offspring cohort

Go to source).

Butter Vs. Plant-Based Oils: How Your Choice Affects Longevity
Butter Vs. Plant-Based Oils: How Your Choice Affects Longevity
Replacing butter with plant-based oils may lower the risk of heart disease and improve longevity. Learn to make informed choices about dietary fats.
Advertisement

Key Findings

The 18-year follow-up study of 2,459 participants from the Framingham Offspring cohort revealed:
  • Consuming more than 5 g/day of butter was associated with a 31% lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes (T2DM).
  • Intake of more than 7 g/day of margarine was linked to a 29% increased risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD) and a 41% increased risk of T2DM.
  • Surprisingly, higher consumption of non-hydrogenated oils (>7 g/day) was associated with a 0.6 kg/m² higher BMI and 8 mg/dL higher LDL cholesterol levels.
These findings challenge some long-standing assumptions about fats and health, particularly margarine’s place as a healthier alternative.


Advertisement
Replace Saturated Fat With Healthier Fat To Lower Disease Risk
Replace Saturated Fat With Healthier Fat To Lower Disease Risk
In the daily diet, limiting saturated fat and replacing it with poly and mono-unsaturated vegetable oils can prevent cardiovascular diseases.

Butter Makes a Comeback

Improves Several Metabolic Markers


Butter, once vilified for its saturated fat content, showed a number of unexpected benefits in the study. Individuals consuming over 5 grams of butter per day—just over a teaspoon—had:
  • Less insulin resistance
  • Higher HDL ("good") cholesterol
  • Lower triglycerides
  • Lower TG:HDL ratio, a strong marker for metabolic health
These improvements align with a reduced risk of developing T2DM over time. Researchers suggest that butter, when consumed moderately, may not be the villain it was once believed to be.


Advertisement
Dairy Consumption May Reduce Heart Disease, Death Risk
Dairy Consumption May Reduce Heart Disease, Death Risk
Dairy consumption may lower heart disease and death risk. Therefore, consuming three servings of dairy products such as milk, yogurt, cheese and butter per day can help protect your heart health and reduce mortality risk.

Margarine’s Mixed Legacy

Associated With Higher Disease Risk


Margarine, marketed for years as a heart-healthy replacement for butter, did not fare well in this analysis. Those consuming more than 7 grams per day had:
  • A 29% increased risk of CVD
  • A 41% increased risk of developing T2DM
The findings suggest that not all margarines are created equal, especially considering many still contain processed oils that can negatively influence lipid profiles and inflammation.


Here's How Fatty Food Like Margarine Can Cause Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Here's How Fatty Food Like Margarine Can Cause Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Foods that are broken down to cholesterol esters aggravate the large intestine and causes inflammation that results in ulcerative colitis.

The Oil Dilemma

Non-Hydrogenated Doesn’t Always Mean Better


Non-hydrogenated oils like olive or canola have long been praised for their health benefits. Yet, the study showed that higher intakes (>7 g/day) of these oils were linked with:
  • A higher body mass index (BMI) by 0.6 kg/m²
  • Elevated LDL ("bad") cholesterol levels by 8 mg/dL
While this doesn’t necessarily mean these oils are harmful, it highlights the importance of portion control and the overall dietary context. Oils, though heart-friendly in moderation, are still calorie-dense and can lead to weight gain if overused.

A Shift in Dietary Thinking

More Than Just “Good” and “Bad” Fats


This research underscores a crucial truth: context matters more than categorization. Foods like butter, which contain saturated fats, may still play a positive role when consumed in small amounts as part of a balanced diet. Meanwhile, products marketed as “healthy,” like margarine or certain oils, might have hidden risks if consumed in excess or processed in specific ways.

For consumers, the takeaway is not to fear fat—but to understand it better. This includes being aware of serving sizes, cooking methods, and how fats interact with other parts of the diet.

Rethinking What’s on Your Plate

Rather than strictly avoiding one type of fat over another, it may be more helpful to focus on quality, quantity, and balance. The results from the Framingham Offspring cohort show that small amounts of natural fats like butter may be more beneficial than previously believed, while heavily processed alternatives could carry hidden health risks.

These findings challenge long-standing dietary beliefs and highlight the importance of quality over category when it comes to fats. It’s not just what you eat, but what form and how much that truly matters. Butter, in moderation, may support better metabolic health than once believed, while margarine and some oils might deserve a second look. As nutrition science evolves, it’s essential to stay updated and make choices rooted in current evidence—not old myths.

Take a moment to reassess what goes on your toast—because a small switch could mean a big difference for your heart and metabolic health.

Reference:
  1. Associations of common fats and oils with cardiometabolic health outcomes in the Framingham Offspring cohort - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41430-025-01601-5)

Source-Medindia


Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional