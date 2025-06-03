Butter may not be the villain after all. A new study finds daily butter intake linked to better heart health and reduced diabetes risk—while margarine may do the opposite.

Highlights: Butter lovers had a 31% lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes

had a of developing type 2 diabetes Margarine intake linked to 29% higher risk of heart disease

linked to More than 5g/day of butter improved HDL, triglycerides, and insulin sensitivity

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Associations of common fats and oils with cardiometabolic health outcomes in the Framingham Offspring cohort



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Butter could help reduce diabetes risk while margarine may raise heart disease odds? #hearthealth #butterVsmargarine #medindia’

Butter could help reduce diabetes risk while margarine may raise heart disease odds? #hearthealth #butterVsmargarine #medindia’

Advertisement

Key Findings

Consuming more than 5 g/day of butter was associated with a 31% lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes (T2DM).

was associated with a (T2DM). Intake of more than 7 g/day of margarine was linked to a 29% increased risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD) and a 41% increased risk of T2DM .

was linked to a and a . Surprisingly, higher consumption of non-hydrogenated oils (>7 g/day) was associated with a 0.6 kg/m² higher BMI and 8 mg/dL higher LDL cholesterol levels.

Advertisement

Butter Makes a Comeback

Improves Several Metabolic Markers

Less insulin resistance

Higher HDL ("good") cholesterol

Lower triglycerides

Lower TG:HDL ratio, a strong marker for metabolic health

Advertisement

Margarine’s Mixed Legacy

Associated With Higher Disease Risk

A 29% increased risk of CVD

A 41% increased risk of developing T2DM

The Oil Dilemma

Non-Hydrogenated Doesn’t Always Mean Better

A higher body mass index (BMI) by 0.6 kg/m²

Elevated LDL ("bad") cholesterol levels by 8 mg/dL

A Shift in Dietary Thinking

More Than Just “Good” and “Bad” Fats

Rethinking What’s on Your Plate

Associations of common fats and oils with cardiometabolic health outcomes in the Framingham Offspring cohort - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41430-025-01601-5)

For decades, the debate over which fat is better——has stirred controversy in kitchens and clinics alike. Now, a new study published in thesheds fresh light on the long-term effects of common dietary fats on heart and metabolic health ().The 18-year follow-up study of 2,459 participants from the Framingham Offspring cohort revealed:These findings challenge some long-standing assumptions about fats and health, particularly margarine’s place as a healthier alternative.Butter, once vilified for its saturated fat content, showed a number of unexpected benefits in the study. Individuals consuming over 5 grams of butter per day—just over a teaspoon—had:These improvements align with a reduced risk of developing T2DM over time. Researchers suggest that butter, when consumed moderately, may not be the villain it was once believed to be.Margarine, marketed for years as a heart-healthy replacement for butter, did not fare well in this analysis. Those consuming more than 7 grams per day had:The findings suggest that not all margarines are created equal, especially considering many still contain processed oils that can negatively influence lipid profiles and inflammation.Non-hydrogenated oils like olive or canola have long been praised for their health benefits. Yet, the study showed that higher intakes (>7 g/day) of these oils were linked with:While this doesn’t necessarily mean these oils are harmful, it highlights the importance ofand the. Oils, though heart-friendly in moderation, are still calorie-dense and can lead to weight gain if overused.This research underscores a crucial truth:. Foods like butter, which contain saturated fats, may still play a positive role when consumed in small amounts as part of a balanced diet. Meanwhile, products marketed as “healthy,” like margarine or certain oils, might have hidden risks if consumed in excess or processed in specific ways.For consumers, the takeaway is not to fear fat—but to understand it better. This includes being aware of serving sizes, cooking methods, and how fats interact with other parts of the diet.Rather than strictly avoiding one type of fat over another, it may be more helpful to focus on. The results from the Framingham Offspring cohort show that, whileThese findings challenge long-standing dietary beliefs and highlight the importance of quality over category when it comes to fats. It’s not just what you eat, but what form and how much that truly matters. Butter, in moderation, may support better metabolic health than once believed, while margarine and some oils might deserve a second look. As nutrition science evolves, it’s essential to stay updated and make choices rooted in current evidence—not old myths.Source-Medindia