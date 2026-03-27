Bullet Coffee: Can Adding Ghee to Your Morning Brew Improve Metabolism?

Bullet coffee with ghee may improve energy and satiety, but experts advise moderation.
- Bullet coffee replaces milk and sugar with ghee or healthy fats
- May improve satiety and reduce mid-morning energy crashes
- High calorie content makes portion control essential
Assessing the Validity of Bulletproof Coffee Claims
Go to source). According to Dr Manan Vora, this switch may help reduce the cycle of energy spikes and crashes often seen with sugar-based coffee. Studies on dietary fats show they can slow gastric emptying and influence satiety hormones, which may explain the sustained energy effect seen with bullet coffee.
How Bullet Coffee May Affect Energy LevelsUnlike regular coffee with sugar, which can cause rapid spikes and crashes, adding fat may slow caffeine absorption.
Potential Effects:
|Effect
|Explanation
|Sustained energy
|Fat slows digestion, leading to gradual energy release
|Reduced hunger
|High fat content increases satiety
|Fewer crashes
|Avoids rapid blood sugar fluctuations
Experts suggest this may be useful for people who experience mid-morning fatigue or cravings.
What Science Says About Coffee and Added FatsCoffee itself is well-studied for its benefits:
- rich in antioxidants
- linked to improved liver function
- associated with better metabolic health
- delay gastric emptying
- improve satiety signals
- influence energy metabolism
Why Ghee Is Used Instead of ButterGhee is commonly used in India due to its nutritional profile. Ghee contains compounds such as butyric acid, fat-soluble vitamins (A, D, E, and K), and healthy fats, which may support gut health, immunity, and sustained energy levels. This makes ghee a culturally relevant alternative to butter in bullet coffee.
Is Bullet Coffee Good for Everyone?Not necessarily. While some may benefit, it depends on individual health goals.
May Be Helpful For:
- people following low-carb or keto diets
- those practicing intermittent fasting
- individuals needing sustained morning energy
- people trying to lose weight (high calories)
- individuals with high cholesterol
- those with digestive sensitivity to fats
Calorie Consideration: The Hidden CatchOne tablespoon of ghee contains around 120 calories.
|Ingredient
|Approx Calories
|Black coffee
|~5
|1 tbsp ghee
|~120
This makes bullet coffee significantly more calorie-dense than regular coffee. Experts recommend limiting intake to one tablespoon to avoid excess calorie consumption.
Important Limitations to Consider
- No strong long-term clinical trials on bullet coffee
- Benefits may vary between individuals
- Not a replacement for a balanced breakfast
- Excess intake may lead to weight gain
What This Means for Your Daily RoutineBullet coffee may be useful for individuals who skip breakfast, follow specific diet plans, or need sustained energy in the morning. However, experts recommend treating it as a functional drink rather than a complete nutritional solution.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: What is bullet coffee?
A: It is black coffee mixed with ghee or butter to provide sustained energy.
Q: Does bullet coffee help with weight loss?
A: Not directly; it is high in calories and may hinder weight loss if overconsumed.
Q: Can I drink bullet coffee daily?
A: Yes, but in moderation and based on individual health needs.
Q: Is ghee coffee better than milk coffee?
A: It depends on your dietary goals and tolerance to fats.
Q: Does bullet coffee replace breakfast?
A: It can temporarily reduce hunger but should not replace balanced nutrition long-term.
Reference:
- Assessing the Validity of Bulletproof Coffee's Claims - (https://www.researchgate.net/publication/376410000_Assessing_the_Validity_of_Bulletproof_Coffee's_Claims)