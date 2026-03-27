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Bullet Coffee: Can Adding Ghee to Your Morning Brew Improve Metabolism?

Written by Dr. Nikitha Narayanan
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Mar 27 2026 2:15 PM

Bullet coffee with ghee may improve energy and satiety, but experts advise moderation.

Bullet Coffee: Can Adding Ghee to Your Morning Brew Improve Metabolism?
Highlights:
  • Bullet coffee replaces milk and sugar with ghee or healthy fats
  • May improve satiety and reduce mid-morning energy crashes
  • High calorie content makes portion control essential
If your day begins with coffee, a growing trend suggests a simple change, skip the milk and sugar, and add ghee instead. Known as bullet coffee, this high-fat version is being promoted for delivering more stable energy and reducing hunger through the morning (1 Trusted Source
Assessing the Validity of Bulletproof Coffee Claims

Go to source).
According to Dr Manan Vora, this switch may help reduce the cycle of energy spikes and crashes often seen with sugar-based coffee. Studies on dietary fats show they can slow gastric emptying and influence satiety hormones, which may explain the sustained energy effect seen with bullet coffee.


Coffee 'Bulletproof' Diet - Is This Just Another Fad?
Coffee 'Bulletproof' Diet - Is This Just Another Fad?
Special coffee, a part of the bulletproof diet plan is to lose weight. It is consumed with butter, which is high in anti-oxidants, omega 3 and vitamins.

How Bullet Coffee May Affect Energy Levels

Unlike regular coffee with sugar, which can cause rapid spikes and crashes, adding fat may slow caffeine absorption.

Potential Effects:

Effect Explanation
Sustained energy Fat slows digestion, leading to gradual energy release
Reduced hunger High fat content increases satiety
Fewer crashes Avoids rapid blood sugar fluctuations

Experts suggest this may be useful for people who experience mid-morning fatigue or cravings.


Protect your Health with the Bulletproof Diet
Protect your Health with the Bulletproof Diet
The high-fat, moderate protein and low-carb Bulletproof Diet aims to lay the foundation of vibrant health, high energy levels and optimum brain functioning.

What Science Says About Coffee and Added Fats

Coffee itself is well-studied for its benefits: Research also shows that dietary fats can:
  • delay gastric emptying
  • improve satiety signals
  • influence energy metabolism
However, there is limited direct clinical evidence specifically on bullet coffee, and most benefits are inferred from known effects of coffee and fats individually.


Why Should You Add Ghee to Coffee?
Why Should You Add Ghee to Coffee?
Ever tried coffee with a twist? Indulge in flavor with this secret elixir - Ghee Coffee! But does this morning cup of ghee coffee benefit your health?

Why Ghee Is Used Instead of Butter

Ghee is commonly used in India due to its nutritional profile. Ghee contains compounds such as butyric acid, fat-soluble vitamins (A, D, E, and K), and healthy fats, which may support gut health, immunity, and sustained energy levels. This makes ghee a culturally relevant alternative to butter in bullet coffee.


Butter Added Coffee Boosts Your Energy
Butter Added Coffee Boosts Your Energy
A new coffee, which has butter as it's driving ingredient is said to increase your energy.

Is Bullet Coffee Good for Everyone?

Not necessarily. While some may benefit, it depends on individual health goals.

May Be Helpful For:
  • people following low-carb or keto diets
  • those practicing intermittent fasting
  • individuals needing sustained morning energy
May Not Be Ideal For:
  • people trying to lose weight (high calories)
  • individuals with high cholesterol
  • those with digestive sensitivity to fats

Calorie Consideration: The Hidden Catch

One tablespoon of ghee contains around 120 calories.

Ingredient Approx Calories
Black coffee ~5
1 tbsp ghee ~120

This makes bullet coffee significantly more calorie-dense than regular coffee. Experts recommend limiting intake to one tablespoon to avoid excess calorie consumption.

Important Limitations to Consider

  • No strong long-term clinical trials on bullet coffee
  • Benefits may vary between individuals
  • Not a replacement for a balanced breakfast
  • Excess intake may lead to weight gain

What This Means for Your Daily Routine

Bullet coffee may be useful for individuals who skip breakfast, follow specific diet plans, or need sustained energy in the morning. However, experts recommend treating it as a functional drink rather than a complete nutritional solution.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is bullet coffee?

A: It is black coffee mixed with ghee or butter to provide sustained energy.

Q: Does bullet coffee help with weight loss?

A: Not directly; it is high in calories and may hinder weight loss if overconsumed.

Q: Can I drink bullet coffee daily?

A: Yes, but in moderation and based on individual health needs.

Q: Is ghee coffee better than milk coffee?

A: It depends on your dietary goals and tolerance to fats.

Q: Does bullet coffee replace breakfast?

A: It can temporarily reduce hunger but should not replace balanced nutrition long-term.


Reference:
  1. Assessing the Validity of Bulletproof Coffee's Claims - (https://www.researchgate.net/publication/376410000_Assessing_the_Validity_of_Bulletproof_Coffee's_Claims)
Source-Medindia

TOP INSIGHT

Did You Know

Did You Know?
Adding #ghee to your 3coffee might change more than just the taste. Experts say this high-fat brew could offer sustained energy and fewer cravings, but it’s not for everyone. #coffeelovers #bulletcoffee #gheecoffee #healthydrinks #medindia

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