Budget 2025: Customs Duty Exemption for 36 Essential Medicines

The Indian government has exempted 36 essential medicines from customs duty to boost health and to ensure that the most vulnerable populations have access to the treatments.

Highlights: Exempting life-saving drugs from customs duty is a significant policy aimed at improving access

Drugs like Alirocumab and Evolocumab are used to treat high cholesterol

By lowering the import duty, the low and middle-income countries can gain access to newer treatments

Did You Know?

36 life-saving drugs for cancer, rare diseases, and chronic conditions are now fully exempt from Basic Customs Duty (BCD), improving access to critical treatments for patients with life-threatening conditions. #healthcareaccess #lifesavingdrugs #indianbudget #medindia’

36 life-saving drugs for cancer, rare diseases, and chronic conditions are now fully exempt from Basic Customs Duty (BCD), improving access to critical treatments for patients with life-threatening conditions. #healthcareaccess #lifesavingdrugs #indianbudget #medindia’

Advertisement

Drugs Used in Treating Rare Condition

Gaucher’s disease

Advertisement

Effects of Exempting Medicines from Customs Duty

Advertisement

Overview of 36 Life-Saving Drugs and Their Therapeutic Uses

Drug Name Used to Treat Gene Therapy and Enzyme Replacement Therapy Drugs ● Onasemnogene abeparvovec ● Risdiplam Spinal muscular atrophy ● Velaglucerase Alpha ● Imiglucerase Gaucher disease type 1 (affects liver, spleen, blood cells) ● Agalsidase Alfa ● Agalsidase Beta Fabry disease Idursulphatase Hunter syndrome (MPS II) Alglucosidase Alfa Pompe disease Laronidase Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS I) Olipudase Alfa Acid sphingomyelinase deficiency (Niemann-Pick disease type A) Miglustat Gaucher disease and Niemann-Pick disease type C Velmanase Alfa Alpha-mannosidosis Monoclonal Antibodies Mepolizumab Severe asthma and eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis ● Daratumumab ● Daratumumab subcutaneous ● Teclistamab Multiple myeloma Amivantamab Non-small cell lung cancer with EGFR mutations Obinutuzumab Chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and follicular lymphoma Polatuzumab vedotin Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma Spesolimab Generalized pustular psoriasis Emicizumab prevent bleeding in patients with hemophilia A Avelumab Merkel cell carcinoma Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors Asciminib Chronic myeloid leukemia Alectinib Non-small cell lung cancer with ALK mutations Entrectinib Tumors with ROS1 or NTRK gene fusions Tepotinib Non-small cell lung cancer with MET exon 14 mutations Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Atezolizumab Cancer immunotherapy Inclisiran Lower LDL cholesterol in patients with hyperlipidemia Clotting Factors and Bleeding Disorder Treatments Rurioctocog Alpha Pegol Hemophilia A Eptacog alfa activated recombinant coagulation factor VIIa treat bleeding episodes in hemophilia A and B CI-Inhibitor injection Hereditary angioedema PCSK9 Inhibitors Alirocumab Lower LDL cholesterol in patients with hyperlipidemia Evolocumab Treat high cholesterol and reduce cardiovascular events Others Cystamine Bitartrate Cystinosis, a rare genetic disorder that affects kidney function Belumosudil Oral inhibitor used for chronic graft-versus-host disease

- (https://pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=2098352) Source-Medindia