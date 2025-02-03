Budget 2025: Customs Duty Exemption for 36 Essential Medicines

The Indian government has exempted 36 essential medicines from customs duty to boost health and to ensure that the most vulnerable populations have access to the treatments.
- Exempting life-saving drugs from customs duty is a significant policy aimed at improving access
- Drugs like Alirocumab and Evolocumab are used to treat high cholesterol
- By lowering the import duty, the low and middle-income countries can gain access to newer treatments
36 life-saving drugs for cancer, rare diseases, and chronic conditions are now fully exempt from Basic Customs Duty (BCD), improving access to critical treatments for patients with life-threatening conditions. #healthcareaccess #lifesavingdrugs #indianbudget #medindia’
Drugs Used in Treating Rare ConditionSeveral medicines, such as Onasemnogene abeparvovec (gene therapy for spinal muscular atrophy) and Teclistamab (for multiple myeloma), represent the forefront of biotechnology in treating genetic disorders and cancers. Medicines like Velaglucerase Alpha and Imiglucerase are used for rare metabolic diseases, including
Drugs such as Daratumumab, Atezolizumab, and Obinutuzumab are monoclonal antibodies used to treat cancers like multiple myeloma and various forms of lymphoma. They also play a role in autoimmune conditions. Some medicines in this list, like Emicizumab and Rurioctocog Alpha Pegol, are used for bleeding disorders like Hemophilia.
Drugs like Alirocumab and Evolocumab are used to treat high cholesterol and reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases.
Effects of Exempting Medicines from Customs DutyImplementing tax-free duty on these medicines is aimed at lowering the cost, as they are expensive medications. The affordability of these treatments can improve access for patients.
The exemption demonstrates a commitment to health priorities, particularly in improving access to advanced medical treatments for all. The reduction in import duty can facilitate the availability of newer therapies, ensuring that patients with life-threatening conditions can receive timely and affordable treatment.
This can result in a loss of revenue from customs duties, it is likely a calculated decision to balance long-term health benefits over short-term fiscal concerns.
Overview of 36 Life-Saving Drugs and Their Therapeutic Uses
|
Drug Name
|
Used to Treat
|
Gene Therapy and Enzyme Replacement Therapy Drugs
|
● Onasemnogene abeparvovec
● Risdiplam
|
Spinal muscular atrophy
|
● Velaglucerase Alpha
● Imiglucerase
|
Gaucher disease type 1 (affects liver, spleen, blood cells)
|
● Agalsidase Alfa
● Agalsidase Beta
|
Idursulphatase
|
Alglucosidase Alfa
|
Pompe disease
|
Laronidase
|
Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS I)
|
Olipudase Alfa
|
Acid sphingomyelinase deficiency (Niemann-Pick disease type A)
|
Miglustat
|
Gaucher disease and Niemann-Pick disease type C
|
Velmanase Alfa
|
Alpha-mannosidosis
|
Monoclonal Antibodies
|
Mepolizumab
|
Severe asthma and eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis
|
● Daratumumab
● Daratumumab subcutaneous
● Teclistamab
|
Multiple myeloma
|
Amivantamab
|
Non-small cell lung cancer with EGFR mutations
|
Obinutuzumab
|
Chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and follicular lymphoma
|
Polatuzumab vedotin
|
Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma
|
Spesolimab
|
Generalized pustular psoriasis
|
Emicizumab
|
prevent bleeding in patients with hemophilia A
|
Avelumab
|
Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors
|
Asciminib
|
Alectinib
|
Non-small cell lung cancer with ALK mutations
|
Entrectinib
|
Tumors with ROS1 or NTRK gene fusions
|
Tepotinib
|
Non-small cell lung cancer with MET exon 14 mutations
|
Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors
|
Atezolizumab
|
Inclisiran
|
Lower LDL cholesterol in patients with hyperlipidemia
|
Clotting Factors and Bleeding Disorder Treatments
|
Rurioctocog Alpha Pegol
|
Eptacog alfa activated recombinant coagulation factor VIIa
|
treat bleeding episodes in hemophilia A and B
|
CI-Inhibitor injection
|
Hereditary angioedema
|
PCSK9 Inhibitors
|
Alirocumab
|
Lower LDL cholesterol in patients with hyperlipidemia
|
Evolocumab
|
Treat high cholesterol and reduce cardiovascular events
|
Others
|
Cystamine Bitartrate
|
Cystinosis, a rare genetic disorder that affects kidney function
|
Belumosudil
|
Oral inhibitor used for chronic graft-versus-host disease
References:
- - (https://pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=2098352) Source-Medindia