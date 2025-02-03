About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Budget 2025: Customs Duty Exemption for 36 Essential Medicines

Budget 2025: Customs Duty Exemption for 36 Essential Medicines

Written by Dr. Navapriya S
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Feb 3 2025 3:25 PM

The Indian government has exempted 36 essential medicines from customs duty to boost health and to ensure that the most vulnerable populations have access to the treatments.

Highlights:
  • Exempting life-saving drugs from customs duty is a significant policy aimed at improving access
  • Drugs like Alirocumab and Evolocumab are used to treat high cholesterol
  • By lowering the import duty, the low and middle-income countries can gain access to newer treatments
The Indian government in the 2025 budget has decided to exempt or relieve customs duty on 36 life-saving drugs. It is a significant policy to improve access to essential medications for patients, particularly those with rare and life-threatening conditions. The 36 drugs listed are vital treatments for diseases such as cancer, genetic disorders, bleeding disorders, and autoimmune diseases.

Drugs Used in Treating Rare Condition

Several medicines, such as Onasemnogene abeparvovec (gene therapy for spinal muscular atrophy) and Teclistamab (for multiple myeloma), represent the forefront of biotechnology in treating genetic disorders and cancers. Medicines like Velaglucerase Alpha and Imiglucerase are used for rare metabolic diseases, including Gaucher’s disease. Enzyme replacement therapy medicines replace enzymes that are deficient or absent in these patients.

Drugs such as Daratumumab, Atezolizumab, and Obinutuzumab are monoclonal antibodies used to treat cancers like multiple myeloma and various forms of lymphoma. They also play a role in autoimmune conditions. Some medicines in this list, like Emicizumab and Rurioctocog Alpha Pegol, are used for bleeding disorders like Hemophilia.

Drugs like Alirocumab and Evolocumab are used to treat high cholesterol and reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases.


Effects of Exempting Medicines from Customs Duty

Implementing tax-free duty on these medicines is aimed at lowering the cost, as they are expensive medications. The affordability of these treatments can improve access for patients.

The exemption demonstrates a commitment to health priorities, particularly in improving access to advanced medical treatments for all. The reduction in import duty can facilitate the availability of newer therapies, ensuring that patients with life-threatening conditions can receive timely and affordable treatment.

This can result in a loss of revenue from customs duties, it is likely a calculated decision to balance long-term health benefits over short-term fiscal concerns.


Overview of 36 Life-Saving Drugs and Their Therapeutic Uses

Drug Name

Used to Treat

Gene Therapy and Enzyme Replacement Therapy Drugs

● Onasemnogene abeparvovec

● Risdiplam

Spinal muscular atrophy

● Velaglucerase Alpha

● Imiglucerase

Gaucher disease type 1 (affects liver, spleen, blood cells)

● Agalsidase Alfa

● Agalsidase Beta

Fabry disease

Idursulphatase

Hunter syndrome (MPS II)

Alglucosidase Alfa

Pompe disease

Laronidase

Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS I)

Olipudase Alfa

Acid sphingomyelinase deficiency (Niemann-Pick disease type A)

Miglustat

Gaucher disease and Niemann-Pick disease type C

Velmanase Alfa

Alpha-mannosidosis

Monoclonal Antibodies

Mepolizumab

Severe asthma and eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis

● Daratumumab

● Daratumumab subcutaneous

● Teclistamab

Multiple myeloma

Amivantamab

Non-small cell lung cancer with EGFR mutations

Obinutuzumab

Chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and follicular lymphoma

Polatuzumab vedotin

Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma

Spesolimab

Generalized pustular psoriasis

Emicizumab

prevent bleeding in patients with hemophilia A

Avelumab

Merkel cell carcinoma

Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors

Asciminib

Chronic myeloid leukemia

Alectinib

Non-small cell lung cancer with ALK mutations

Entrectinib

Tumors with ROS1 or NTRK gene fusions

Tepotinib

Non-small cell lung cancer with MET exon 14 mutations

Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors

Atezolizumab

Cancer immunotherapy

Inclisiran

Lower LDL cholesterol in patients with hyperlipidemia

Clotting Factors and Bleeding Disorder Treatments

Rurioctocog Alpha Pegol

Hemophilia A

Eptacog alfa activated recombinant coagulation factor VIIa

treat bleeding episodes in hemophilia A and B

CI-Inhibitor injection

Hereditary angioedema

PCSK9 Inhibitors

Alirocumab

Lower LDL cholesterol in patients with hyperlipidemia

Evolocumab

Treat high cholesterol and reduce cardiovascular events

Others

Cystamine Bitartrate

Cystinosis, a rare genetic disorder that affects kidney function

Belumosudil

Oral inhibitor used for chronic graft-versus-host disease
The exemption of these 36 life-saving medicines from customs duty by the Indian government, represents a substantial investment in public health, especially for those suffering from rare and chronic diseases. This highlights a broader effort to make life-saving treatments more accessible to underserved populations, supporting both economic health and the well-being of Indian citizens.



References:
  1. - (https://pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=2098352)
    2. Source-Medindia

