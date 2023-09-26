Breathing Easy: Tackling India's Respiratory Health Crisis on World Lung Day

In India, chronic respiratory lung diseases constitute a significant health burden, accounting for 15.69 percent of global cases and 30.28 percent of related deaths according to the Global Burden of Diseases Report.



The prevalence of conditions like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma is alarmingly high, with 55.23 million and 35 million cases respectively, and a national mortality rate of 69 percent.