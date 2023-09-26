About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Breathing Easy: Tackling India's Respiratory Health Crisis on World Lung Day
Dr. Krishanga
Written by Dr. Krishanga
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on September 26, 2023 at 10:44 AM
Highlights:
  • India bears 15.69% of global chronic respiratory disease cases, necessitating immediate attention
  • Tobacco use emerges as a leading risk factor, while pollution and workplace hazards exacerbate the issue
  • Collaborative efforts, innovative treatments, and digital interventions hold the key to a healthier respiratory future

In India, chronic respiratory lung diseases constitute a significant health burden, accounting for 15.69 percent of global cases and 30.28 percent of related deaths according to the Global Burden of Diseases Report.

The prevalence of conditions like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma is alarmingly high, with 55.23 million and 35 million cases respectively, and a national mortality rate of 69 percent.

A survey by Lung India attributes the significant risk factor to tobacco use, while factors like air pollution, exposure to biomass fuel, workplace hazards, and genetic/autoimmune conditions contribute to the rising numbers.

Addressing this issue, in 2017, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, in collaboration with the World Health Organization Country Office, established guidelines for the prevention and control of common non-communicable diseases (NCDs).
The Ayushmaan Bharat program, part of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, aims to provide universal health coverage for all Indians, emphasizing a continuum-of-care approach through 1,50,000 Health and Wellness Centers.

While the government is actively pushing this initiative, the escalating disease rates strain the public health system, necessitating partnerships with healthcare companies to bolster capacity and provide comprehensive support.

Towards a Brighter Future: Innovations and Partnerships for Respiratory Wellness

To promote healthier lungs, a four-fold framework is proposed:

  1. Proactive Prevention:

    It minimizes risk factors, advocates vaccinations, and promotes healthier lifestyles

  2. Early Detection:

    It is facilitated by patient support programs like Healthy Lungs, Inspire Clinic, and Spirometry Camps, which is crucial for timely intervention

  3. Treatment Adherence:

    Technology-enabled interventions enhance treatment adherence, improving clinical outcomes and a better quality of life

  4. Disease Awareness:

    It empowers individuals to make informed decisions about their health, enabling prevention, diagnosis, and adherence (1 Trusted Source
    Promotion of Lung Health: NHLBI Workshop on the Primary Prevention of Chronic Lung Diseases

    Go to source    )

Rising Awareness Demands for Personalized Patient Care

With the rising awareness of respiratory health, there is an increased demand for personalized patient care, enabled by advancements in genomic research. Innovations in inhalation therapies, like breath-actuated nebulizers and OPEP devices, offer hope for those with respiratory conditions. Additionally, digital programs like the Joint Airway Initiative (JAI) provide comprehensive asthma education, guiding patients on effective condition management and ensuring strict adherence to treatment and technique.

As World Lung Day is observed, there is a collective call to prioritize lung health through innovative treatments and digital interventions, aiming to prevent and treat respiratory diseases comprehensively. The goal is to reduce the disease burden in India and work towards healthier lungs for all.

Whether through supporting organizations, adopting healthier lifestyles, or spreading awareness, each individual can contribute to this crucial journey towards brighter, healthier lungs and a promising future.

Let's breathe freely, live fully, and empower India's lung health.

Reference :
  1. Promotion of Lung Health: NHLBI Workshop on the Primary Prevention of Chronic Lung Diseases - (https:www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4112505/)


Source: Medindia
