Breathing Easy: Tackling India's Respiratory Health Crisis on World Lung Day

Towards a Brighter Future: Innovations and Partnerships for Respiratory Wellness

Rising Awareness Demands for Personalized Patient Care

Addressing this issue, in 2017, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, in collaboration with the World Health Organization Country Office, established guidelines for the prevention and control of common non-communicable diseases (NCDs).The Ayushmaan Bharat program, part of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, aims to provide universal health coverage for all Indians, emphasizing a continuum-of-care approach through 1,50,000 Health and Wellness Centers.While thewith healthcare companies to bolster capacity and provide comprehensive support.To promote healthier lungs , a four-fold framework is proposed:With the rising awareness of respiratory health, there is an increased demand for personalized patient care, enabled by advancements in genomic research. Innovations in inhalation therapies, like breath-actuated nebulizers and OPEP devices, offer hope for those with respiratory conditions. Additionally, digital programs like the Joint Airway Initiative (JAI) provide comprehensive asthma education, guiding patients on effective condition management and ensuring strict adherence to treatment and technique.As World Lung Day is observed, there is a collective call to prioritize lung health through innovative treatments and digital interventions, aiming to prevent and treat respiratory diseases comprehensively. The goal is to reduce the disease burden in India and work towards healthier lungs for all.Whether through supporting organizations, adopting healthier lifestyles, or spreading awareness, each individual can contribute to this crucial journey towards brighter, healthier lungs and a promising future.Source: Medindia