Breastfeeding May Protect Mothers from Depression for 10 Years

Mothers who breastfeed, particularly for longer durations, have a lower risk of depression and anxiety up to ten years after childbirth.
- Longer breastfeeding duration is linked to lower maternal depression and anxiety
- Each additional week of exclusive breastfeeding reduces mental health risk
- Protective effects persist up to ten years after pregnancy
Breastfeeding and later depression and anxiety in mothers in Ireland: a 10-year prospective observational study
Go to source). A recent long-term study indicates that breastfeeding may also offer sustained protection for maternal mental health, reducing the risk of depression and anxiety for as long as ten years after pregnancy.
Depression and anxiety are among the most common mental health conditions affecting women after childbirth, often emerging years later. Identifying early-life factors that may reduce this risk is critical for long-term women’s health strategies.
TOP INSIGHT
Did You Know?
#Breastfeeding lowers the risk of depression and anxiety, offering protection for a mother’s #mentalhealth. Hormones released during #nursing help regulate #stress, support emotional balance, and may benefit wellbeing for nearly a decade after childbirth. #breastfeedingbenefits #maternalmentalhealth #postpartumcare #womenhealth #medindia
Study Design and Participant ProfileThe findings come from a prospective observational study that followed 168 second-time mothers enrolled in a long-term maternal health cohort. Participants were tracked from pregnancy through ten years postpartum.
Researchers collected detailed breastfeeding histories, including whether mothers ever breastfed or expressed milk, duration of exclusive breastfeeding, and total cumulative breastfeeding duration across pregnancies. Mental health outcomes were assessed at multiple time points using validated screening tools for depression and anxiety.
Breastfeeding Duration and Mental Health OutcomesAmong the participants, 73 percent reported breastfeeding at least once. The average duration of exclusive breastfeeding was 5.5 weeks, while the average total breastfeeding duration reached 30.5 weeks. Approximately 37.5 percent of women breastfed for a cumulative duration of 12 months or longer.
At the ten-year follow-up, 13 percent of mothers reported symptoms of depression or anxiety, while 21 percent experienced these conditions at some point during the study period.
A clear dose-response relationship was observed. Each additional week of exclusive breastfeeding was associated with an approximate 2 percent reduction in the likelihood of reporting depression or anxiety. This association remained significant even after adjusting for lifestyle factors such as diet, physical activity, and socioeconomic status.
Possible Biological and Psychosocial ExplanationsSeveral mechanisms may explain this protective effect. Breastfeeding stimulates the release of oxytocin, a hormone involved in stress reduction, emotional bonding, and mood regulation. It may also help regulate stress-response systems linked to long-term emotional stability.
Psychosocial factors may also contribute. Successful breastfeeding is often associated with stronger social support, increased maternal confidence, and improved emotional bonding, all of which are known to protect against long-term mental health disorders.
The researchers note that women with pre-existing depression or anxiety may experience more difficulty breastfeeding, highlighting a complex two-way relationship that underscores the importance of support rather than pressure.
These findings suggest that breastfeeding may serve as a meaningful, long-term protective factor for maternal mental health. Supporting women with breastfeeding education, mental health screening, and postpartum care may help reduce depression and anxiety risk years after childbirth while promoting healthier outcomes for mothers and families.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: Can breastfeeding really lower long-term depression risk in mothers?
A: Yes. Long-term follow-up data show that longer breastfeeding duration is associated with a reduced risk of depression and anxiety years after childbirth.
Q: Does exclusive breastfeeding offer greater mental health benefits?
A: Exclusive breastfeeding showed a stronger dose-dependent association with lower depression and anxiety risk in this study.
Q: How long do the mental health benefits of breastfeeding last?
A: Protective effects were observed up to ten years after pregnancy.
Q: Can mothers with anxiety or depression still benefit from breastfeeding?
A: Yes, but these mothers may need additional support, as mental health challenges can also affect breastfeeding success.
Q: Should breastfeeding be encouraged for maternal mental wellbeing?
A: Yes. Along with infant benefits, breastfeeding support may contribute to long-term emotional health in mothers.
Reference:
- Breastfeeding and later depression and anxiety in mothers in Ireland: a 10-year prospective observational study - (https://bmjopen.bmj.com/content/16/1/e097323)
Source-Medindia