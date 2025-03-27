About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Breastfeeding for Over 6 Months Lowers Developmental Delays

Written by Dr. Vasantha
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Pavithra BDS on Mar 27 2025 4:30 PM

Longer breastfeeding boosts child development, reducing delays and disorders.

Breastfeeding for Over 6 Months Lowers Developmental Delays
Highlights:
  • Breastfeeding for at least 6 months lowers the risk of developmental delays
  • Exclusively breastfed children show better language and social skills
  • Loner breastfeeding reduces odds of neurodevelopmental disorders
Breastfeeding has long been recognized as a cornerstone of early childhood nutrition, but new research reveals its profound influence on child development . A large-scale study of over 570,000 children found that those breastfed for at least 6 months had a 27% lower risk of developmental delays and were significantly less likely to be diagnosed with neurodevelopmental conditions. These compelling findings highlight the long-term cognitive, social, and motor benefits of breastfeeding (1 Trusted Source
Breastfeeding Duration and Child Development

Go to source).

Study Findings: The Developmental Benefits of Breastfeeding

A recent cohort study of 570,532 children offers compelling evidence of the link between breastfeeding duration and child development:
  • Children breastfed for at least 6 months showed:
  • 27% lower odds of developmental delays with exclusive breastfeeding (AOR, 0.73 [95% CI, 0.71-0.76])
  • 14% lower odds of developmental delays with non-exclusive breastfeeding (AOR, 0.86 [95% CI, 0.83-0.88])
  • Among 37,704 sibling pairs, children breastfed for 6+ months were:
  • 9% less likely to experience milestone attainment delays (OR, 0.91 [95% CI, 0.86-0.97])
  • 27% less likely to be diagnosed with neurodevelopmental conditions (OR, 0.73 [95% CI, 0.66-0.82])
These findings underscore the long-term cognitive and social benefits of prolonged breastfeeding, even when comparing siblings with different breastfeeding durations.


Association Between Breastfeeding and Brain Development

Nutrients That Power the Brain


Breast milk is packed with essential nutrients such as DHA, omega-3 fatty acids, and choline, which are vital for brain growth and cognitive function. These nutrients support neural connections, aiding memory formation, language skills, and emotional regulation.

Immune and Hormonal Boost


Breastfeeding also boosts the immune system through antibodies and growth factors that reduce inflammation and protect against infections. This lower inflammation is linked to better neurodevelopmental outcomes, as chronic inflammation in early life can hinder brain function.


Long-Term Developmental Gains

Enhanced Cognitive Skills


Children who are breastfed for longer durations tend to exhibit better language skills, memory retention, and problem-solving abilities. This is attributed to the nutrient-rich composition of breast milk, which supports brain cell growth during critical developmental stages.

Improved Social and Emotional Development


Breastfeeding fosters bonding and emotional regulation, which contributes to better social skills later in life. Studies have linked longer breastfeeding with lower rates of behavioral issues and improved emotional resilience in children.


Breastfeeding and Milestone Attainment

Children who are breastfed for at least 6 months are more likely to achieve developmental milestones on time, including:
  • Motor skills: Improved coordination, crawling, and walking abilities.
  • Language skills: Faster development of speech and vocabulary.
  • Social skills: Better interaction and emotional expression.

Public Health Implications

The findings of this large-scale study emphasize the importance of promoting breastfeeding as a public health initiative. Encouraging mothers to breastfeed for at least 6 months could significantly reduce the risk of developmental delays and neurodevelopmental conditions.

Health experts recommend raising awareness among parents, caregivers, and healthcare professionals about the lifelong benefits of breastfeeding. This knowledge can help guide informed decisions and promote better child health outcomes.

Breastfeeding offers far more than nutritional benefits—it plays a vital role in enhancing child development and protecting against neuro-developmental conditions. The evidence from large-scale studies reinforces the importance of exclusive breastfeeding for at least 6 months. Parents and public health authorities can use these insights to support early childhood development and pave the way for healthier future generations.

By prioritizing longer breastfeeding durations, we can foster stronger cognitive, social, and emotional skills in children, setting them up for lifelong success.

Reference:
  1. Breastfeeding Duration and Child Development - (https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2831869)

Source-Medindia


