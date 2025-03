Longer breastfeeding boosts child development, reducing delays and disorders.

Breastfeeding Duration and Child Development



Did You Know?

Study Findings: The Developmental Benefits of Breastfeeding

Children breastfed for at least 6 months showed:

showed: 27% lower odds of developmental delays with exclusive breastfeeding (AOR, 0.73 [95% CI, 0.71-0.76])

14% lower odds of developmental delays with non-exclusive breastfeeding (AOR, 0.86 [95% CI, 0.83-0.88])

Among 37,704 sibling pairs, children breastfed for 6+ months were:

were: 9% less likely to experience milestone attainment delays (OR, 0.91 [95% CI, 0.86-0.97])

27% less likely to be diagnosed with neurodevelopmental conditions (OR, 0.73 [95% CI, 0.66-0.82])

Association Between Breastfeeding and Brain Development

Nutrients That Power the Brain

Breast milk

Immune and Hormonal Boost

Long-Term Developmental Gains

Enhanced Cognitive Skills

Improved Social and Emotional Development

Breastfeeding and Milestone Attainment

Motor skills: Improved coordination, crawling, and walking abilities.

Improved coordination, crawling, and walking abilities. Language skills: Faster development of speech and vocabulary.

Faster development of speech and vocabulary. Social skills: Better interaction and emotional expression.

Public Health Implications

Breastfeeding has long been recognized as a cornerstone of early childhood nutrition, but new research reveals its. A large-scale study of overfound that those breastfed forhad aand were significantly less likely to be diagnosed with neurodevelopmental conditions . These compelling findings highlight theof breastfeeding ().A recent cohort study ofoffers compelling evidence of the link between breastfeeding duration and child development:These findings underscore theof prolonged breastfeeding, even when comparing siblings with different breastfeeding durations.is packed with essential nutrients such as, which are vital for. These nutrients support, aiding memory formation, language skills, and emotional regulation.Breastfeeding also boosts the immune system throughthat reduce inflammation and protect against infections. Thisis linked to, as chronic inflammation in early life can hinder brain function.Children who are breastfed for longer durations tend to exhibit. This is attributed to the nutrient-rich composition of breast milk, which supports brain cell growth during critical developmental stages.Breastfeeding fosters bonding and emotional regulation, which contributes tolater in life. Studies have linked longer breastfeeding with lower rates of behavioral issues and improved emotional resilience in children.Children who are breastfed for at leastare more likely to achieve developmental milestones on time, including:The findings of this large-scale study emphasize theas a public health initiative. Encouraging mothers to breastfeed for at leastcould significantly reduce theand neurodevelopmental conditions.Health experts recommendamong parents, caregivers, and healthcare professionals about the. This knowledge can help guideand promote better child health outcomes.Breastfeeding offers—it plays a vital role inand protecting against neuro-developmental conditions. The evidence from large-scale studies reinforces the importance of exclusive. Parents and public health authorities can use these insights toand pave the way for healthier future generations.Source-Medindia