Breastfeeding for Over 6 Months Lowers Developmental Delays

Longer breastfeeding boosts child development, reducing delays and disorders.
- Breastfeeding for at least 6 months lowers the risk of developmental delays
- Exclusively breastfed children show better language and social skills
- Loner breastfeeding reduces odds of neurodevelopmental disorders
Breastfeeding Duration and Child Development
Go to source).
Breastfeeding for 6+ months reduces developmental delays by 27%! #childdevelopment #breastfeedingbenefits #medindia’
Study Findings: The Developmental Benefits of BreastfeedingA recent cohort study of 570,532 children offers compelling evidence of the link between breastfeeding duration and child development:
- Children breastfed for at least 6 months showed:
- 27% lower odds of developmental delays with exclusive breastfeeding (AOR, 0.73 [95% CI, 0.71-0.76])
- 14% lower odds of developmental delays with non-exclusive breastfeeding (AOR, 0.86 [95% CI, 0.83-0.88])
- Among 37,704 sibling pairs, children breastfed for 6+ months were:
- 9% less likely to experience milestone attainment delays (OR, 0.91 [95% CI, 0.86-0.97])
- 27% less likely to be diagnosed with neurodevelopmental conditions (OR, 0.73 [95% CI, 0.66-0.82])
Association Between Breastfeeding and Brain Development
Nutrients That Power the Brain
Immune and Hormonal Boost
Breastfeeding also boosts the immune system through antibodies and growth factors that reduce inflammation and protect against infections. This lower inflammation is linked to better neurodevelopmental outcomes, as chronic inflammation in early life can hinder brain function.
Long-Term Developmental Gains
Enhanced Cognitive Skills
Children who are breastfed for longer durations tend to exhibit better language skills, memory retention, and problem-solving abilities. This is attributed to the nutrient-rich composition of breast milk, which supports brain cell growth during critical developmental stages.
Improved Social and Emotional Development
Breastfeeding fosters bonding and emotional regulation, which contributes to better social skills later in life. Studies have linked longer breastfeeding with lower rates of behavioral issues and improved emotional resilience in children.
Breastfeeding and Milestone AttainmentChildren who are breastfed for at least 6 months are more likely to achieve developmental milestones on time, including:
- Motor skills: Improved coordination, crawling, and walking abilities.
- Language skills: Faster development of speech and vocabulary.
- Social skills: Better interaction and emotional expression.
Public Health ImplicationsThe findings of this large-scale study emphasize the importance of promoting breastfeeding as a public health initiative. Encouraging mothers to breastfeed for at least 6 months could significantly reduce the risk of developmental delays and neurodevelopmental conditions.
Health experts recommend raising awareness among parents, caregivers, and healthcare professionals about the lifelong benefits of breastfeeding. This knowledge can help guide informed decisions and promote better child health outcomes.
Breastfeeding offers far more than nutritional benefits—it plays a vital role in enhancing child development and protecting against neuro-developmental conditions. The evidence from large-scale studies reinforces the importance of exclusive breastfeeding for at least 6 months. Parents and public health authorities can use these insights to support early childhood development and pave the way for healthier future generations.
By prioritizing longer breastfeeding durations, we can foster stronger cognitive, social, and emotional skills in children, setting them up for lifelong success.
Reference:
- Breastfeeding Duration and Child Development - (https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2831869)
Source-Medindia