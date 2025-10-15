Breast Cancer Risk Rises for Women Living Near Toxic Superfund Sites

Link between toxic Superfund site exposure and aggressive breast cancer risk in women revealed through molecular analysis and community data.
- Women living near Superfund sites face a 30 percent higher risk of metastatic breast cancer
- Triple-negative breast cancer is strongly linked to air pollution and environmental toxins
- Molecular analysis shows deprived neighborhoods influence aggressive tumor biomarkers
Residential proximity to national priorities list superfund sites is associated with increased likelihood of metastatic breast cancer presentation
Go to source). Findings from Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, affiliated with the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, have shed light on this serious concern.
A report from the National Institutes of Health has already indicated a rise in aggressive breast cancers that respond poorly to treatments. Now, three recent publications from the Sylvester team draw strong connections between breast cancer, environmental contamination at Superfund sites, and adverse social conditions. Superfund sites are designated by the Environmental Protection Agency as high-risk locations due to toxic waste that threatens human health and the ecosystem.
Superfund Site Exposure Emerges as a Breast Cancer ThreatThe increasing number of breast cancer diagnoses, especially of aggressive types such as triple-negative breast cancer, shows the urgency of identifying environmental contributors to these trends. In Florida, 52 active Superfund sites have come under scrutiny, motivating members of Sylvester’s Community Advisory Committee to raise public concern and engage with the cancer center on this pressing matter.
“People from our communities voiced concerns that their environment was causing illness,” explained Erin Kobetz, Ph.D., M.P.H., an epidemiologist and associate director for community outreach and engagement at Sylvester. She also holds the Judy H. Schulte Senior Endowed Chair in Cancer Research. According to her, most of those raising concerns lived near a Superfund site, and current data increasingly link proximity to such locations with poor health outcomes.
Examining Superfund Site Proximity and Cancer SpreadWhile relationships between health outcomes and Superfund site exposure have been explored for decades, the connection between environmental degradation and breast cancer remains under-investigated, said Kobetz. To address this gap, she assembled a diverse team including physicians, basic scientists, and epidemiologists to study breast cancer and its correlation to Superfund site proximity in Florida.
The team utilized data from Sylvester’s SCAN360 portal, which offers highly detailed insight into neighborhood characteristics and cancer-related statistics across South Florida.
The first analysis looked at more than 21,000 breast cancer diagnoses in Florida from 2015 to 2019. The study explored whether living close to a Superfund site increased the likelihood of cancer being metastatic. Results showed that living within the same census tract as a Superfund site was associated with approximately a 30 percent higher likelihood of breast cancer metastasis.
Triple Negative Breast Cancer and Airborne PollutantsThe research then turned its focus to triple-negative breast cancer, discovering that proximity to a Superfund site also increased the likelihood of developing this aggressive subtype.
Kobetz and her colleagues explored the potential role of particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns (PM2.5), a harmful air pollutant. Their analysis found that greater exposure to PM2.5 was tied to an increased risk of triple-negative breast cancer in South Florida.
These findings were published in Scientific Reports and Cancer Epidemiology Biomarkers and Prevention. The combined evidence from these studies reinforces the idea that merely living near a Superfund site could significantly increase one’s breast cancer risk.
Inside the Tumor: Tracking the Molecular FootprintsAlthough healthcare professionals recognize the impact of environmental factors on health, much remains unknown about how those exposures affect disease processes at the molecular level. To uncover these links, Aristeidis Telonis, Ph.D., a research assistant professor in biochemistry and molecular biology at the Miller School, aimed to identify molecular fingerprints in cancer tissues that may reflect environmental influence.
In collaboration with Kobetz, Telonis and the team studied tumor samples from 80 breast cancer patients in the Miami area. Going beyond basic DNA testing, they also evaluated the epigenome (instructional mechanisms that influence gene activity) and RNA signals (real-time indicators of genetic activity). This approach helped them understand how genes behave under certain environmental and social conditions.
Neighborhood Deprivation and Tumor AggressionNext, researchers compared the molecular data with a comprehensive index that measured neighborhood health-related conditions. They discovered a strong link between residence in areas with limited health-promoting resources and the presence of biomarkers associated with more aggressive cancer forms.
“This deprivation index is very strongly associated with more aggressive breast cancers,” Telonis emphasized. Published in Cancer Epidemiology Biomarkers and Prevention, the research is among the first to connect molecular tumor changes to environmental and social stressors. These insights could revolutionize cancer care by paving the way for tailored treatments based on both the tumor’s biology and the patient’s living conditions.
Community Concerns Drive Scientific BreakthroughsKobetz highlighted that this body of work directly responds to community concerns. “We have a signal, and we’re compelled and encouraged by our Community Advisory Committee to pursue it,” she said.
The community’s perspective led to scientific investigation, and now there is concrete data validating their experiences. Kobetz described these findings as foundational puzzle pieces that point to future areas of focus for healthcare providers, researchers, and policymakers alike. To sum up, the connection between living near toxic Superfund sites and the development of aggressive breast cancer types, including triple-negative breast cancer, is becoming clearer through both statistical and molecular evidence. These findings emphasize the need to consider environmental exposure and neighborhood context as key factors in cancer risk, prevention, and treatment strategies.
