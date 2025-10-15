Breast Cancer Risk Rises for Women Living Near Toxic Superfund Sites

Link between toxic Superfund site exposure and aggressive breast cancer risk in women revealed through molecular analysis and community data.

Highlights: Women living near Superfund sites face a 30 percent higher risk of metastatic breast cancer

of metastatic breast cancer Triple-negative breast cancer is strongly linked to air pollution and environmental toxins

is strongly linked to air pollution and environmental toxins Molecular analysis shows deprived neighborhoods influence aggressive tumor biomarkers

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Residential proximity to national priorities list superfund sites is associated with increased likelihood of metastatic breast cancer presentation



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Women living in the same census tract as hazardous #Superfund sites have up to a 30 percent higher chance of developing metastatic breast cancer. #breastcancer #womencancer #environmentalhealth #medindia’

Women living in the same census tract as hazardous #Superfund sites have up to a 30 percent higher chance of developing metastatic breast cancer. #breastcancer #womencancer #environmentalhealth #medindia’

Superfund Site Exposure Emerges as a Breast Cancer Threat

Examining Superfund Site Proximity and Cancer Spread

Triple Negative Breast Cancer and Airborne Pollutants

Inside the Tumor: Tracking the Molecular Footprints

Neighborhood Deprivation and Tumor Aggression

Community Concerns Drive Scientific Breakthroughs

Residential proximity to national priorities list superfund sites is associated with increased likelihood of metastatic breast cancer presentation - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-025-05722-6)

Womenofficially labeled as Superfund locations by the federal government are at, including the treatment-resistant triple-negative subtype ().Findings from Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, affiliated with the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, have shed light on this serious concern.A report from the National Institutes of Health has already indicated a rise in aggressive breast cancers that respond poorly to treatments. Now, three recent publications from the Sylvester team draw strong. Superfund sites are designated by the Environmental Protection Agency as high-risk locations due toThe increasing number of breast cancer diagnoses, especially of aggressive types such as triple-negative breast cancer, shows the urgency of identifying environmental contributors to these trends. In Florida,, motivating members of Sylvester’s Community Advisory Committee to raise public concern and engage with the cancer center on this pressing matter.“People from our communities voiced concerns that their environment was causing illness,” explained Erin Kobetz, Ph.D., M.P.H., an epidemiologist and associate director for community outreach and engagement at Sylvester. She also holds the Judy H. Schulte Senior Endowed Chair in Cancer Research. According to her, most of those raising concerns lived near a Superfund site, andWhile relationships between health outcomes and Superfund site exposure have been explored for decades, the, said Kobetz. To address this gap, she assembled a diverse team including physicians, basic scientists, and epidemiologists to study breast cancer and its correlation to Superfund site proximity in Florida.The team utilized data from Sylvester’s SCAN360 portal, which offers highly detailed insight intoThe first analysis looked at more than. The study explored whether living close to a Superfund site increased the likelihood of cancer being metastatic. Results showed thatThe research then turned its focus to triple-negative breast cancer, discovering thatKobetz and her colleagues explored the potential role of particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns (PM2.5), a harmful air pollutant. Their analysis found thatThese findings were published in Scientific Reports and Cancer Epidemiology Biomarkers and Prevention. The combined evidence from these studies reinforces the idea that merely living near a Superfund site could significantly increase one’s breast cancer risk.Although healthcare professionals recognize the impact of environmental factors on health, much remains unknown about how those exposures affect disease processes at the molecular level. To uncover these links, Aristeidis Telonis, Ph.D., a research assistant professor in biochemistry and molecular biology at the Miller School,In collaboration with Kobetz, Telonis and the team studied tumor samples from 80 breast cancer patients in the Miami area. Going beyond basic DNA testing, they also(instructional mechanisms that influence gene activity)(real-time indicators of genetic activity). This approach helped them understand how genes behave under certain environmental and social conditions.Next, researchers compared the molecular data with a comprehensive index that measured neighborhood health-related conditions. They discovered a strong link between residence in areas with limited health-promoting resources and the presence of biomarkers associated with more aggressive cancer forms.“This deprivation index is very strongly associated with more aggressive breast cancers,” Telonis emphasized. Published in Cancer Epidemiology Biomarkers and Prevention, the research is among the first to. These insights could revolutionize cancer care by paving the way for tailored treatments based on both the tumor’s biology and the patient’s living conditions.Kobetz highlighted that this body of work directly responds to community concerns. “We have a signal, and we’re compelled and encouraged by our Community Advisory Committee to pursue it,” she said.The community’s perspective led to scientific investigation, and now there is concrete data validating their experiences. Kobetz described these findings as foundational puzzle pieces that point to future areas of focus for healthcare providers, researchers, and policymakers alike. To sum up, the connection between living near toxic Superfund sites and the development of aggressive breast cancer types, including triple-negative breast cancer, is becoming clearer through both statistical and molecular evidence. These findings emphasize the need to consider environmental exposure and neighborhood context as key factors in cancer risk, prevention, and treatment strategies.Source-Medindia