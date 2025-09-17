Breakthrough Cancer, Diabetes Drugs Join WHO Essential List

WHO expands its Essential Medicines Lists (EML/EMLc) with 20 adult and 15 pediatric additions, including breakthrough cancer immunotherapies and GLP-1 diabetes drugs. Access remains a challenge due to pricing and system gaps.
- WHO added 20 adult and 15 child medicines to its essential list
- Cancer immunotherapies and GLP-1 diabetes drugs now included
- Experts warn affordability and fair access remain major barriers
WHO updates list of essential medicines to include key cancer, diabetes treatments
What’s New in the 2025 UpdateIn its latest review, WHO evaluated 59 applications and added 20 new medicines to the adult list and 15 to the children’s list, plus new indications for existing drugs. Among the additions are treatments for cancers, diabetes with comorbidities like obesity and kidney disease, and medicines for conditions such as hemophilia, psoriasis, and blood disorders.
Why These Additions Matter: Cancer MedicinesCancer is the second leading cause of death globally, responsible for nearly 10 million deaths per year. The 2025 update includes immune checkpoint inhibitors such as pembrolizumab, atezolizumab, and cemiplimab, which have been proven to extend life in cancers like metastatic cervical, non-small cell lung cancer, and colorectal cancer. These therapies mark a significant shift toward more effective, life-extending cancer care in low- and middle-income countries.
New Diabetes & Obesity TherapiesWHO has added GLP-1 receptor agonists (semaglutide, dulaglutide, liraglutide) and tirzepatide (dual GLP-1/GIP) to the essential medicines list. These drugs are indicated especially for type 2 diabetes patients who have cardiovascular disease, kidney disease, or obesity (BMI ≥ 30). They do more than just lower blood sugar: they support weight loss, lower heart/kidney complications, and can reduce early mortality. Access remains unequally distributed, primarily due to cost.
Challenges: Access, Pricing, and ImplementationWhile inclusion in WHO’s EML provides guidance, real-world access remains a hurdle. High prices for new immunotherapies and GLP-1/GIP drugs limit availability. Countries need strategies like encouraging generic/biosimilar competition, negotiating fair prices, integrating these treatments into primary care, and strengthening supply chains. Additionally, regulatory approvals, health system readiness, and reimbursement policies are crucial for delivering these medicines to people who need them most.
What Countries & Healthcare Systems Must Do
- Update national essential medicines lists to include these new treatments.
- Provide subsidized or insurance-covered access for vulnerable populations.
- Train healthcare providers in prescribing and monitoring newer agents.
- Strengthen systems for drug procurement and price negotiation.
- Ensure regulatory frameworks support early adoption and safety monitoring.
You Can Help and Stay Informed
- Support awareness: share news about the WHO’s update within your network.
- Advocate for health equity: encourage local policy makers to include the updated medicines in public health programs.
- Talk to your healthcare provider if you or someone you know might benefit from new therapies.
- Stay informed about pricing and generic versions — demand transparency.
Final TakeawayThe WHO’s expanded essential medicines list is a significant leap forward, signaling that breakthrough cancer and diabetes treatments should no longer be luxuries. But without action on affordability and access, they risk remaining “essential” in name only.
Reference:
- WHO updates list of essential medicines to include key cancer, diabetes treatments - (https://www.who.int/news/item/05-09-2025-who-updates-list-of-essential-medicines-to-include-key-cancer--diabetes-treatments)
