About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Breakthrough Cancer, Diabetes Drugs Join WHO Essential List

Written by Dr. Nikitha Narayanan
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Vasantha BDS on Sep 17 2025 3:47 PM

WHO expands its Essential Medicines Lists (EML/EMLc) with 20 adult and 15 pediatric additions, including breakthrough cancer immunotherapies and GLP-1 diabetes drugs. Access remains a challenge due to pricing and system gaps.

Breakthrough Cancer, Diabetes Drugs Join WHO Essential List
Highlights:
  • WHO added 20 adult and 15 child medicines to its essential list
  • Cancer immunotherapies and GLP-1 diabetes drugs now included
  • Experts warn affordability and fair access remain major barriers
The WHO Model Lists of Essential Medicines (EML) and its children’s version (EMLc) are benchmarks: they include medicines deemed essential for public health. Adopted by over 150 countries, these lists serve as a guide for governments, insurers, and global health bodies to decide what medicines should be available and affordable (1 Trusted Source
WHO updates list of essential medicines to include key cancer, diabetes treatments

Go to source).

Essential Drugs List Gets Updated With New Diabetes and Anti-Cancer Drugs
Essential Drugs List Gets Updated With New Diabetes and Anti-Cancer Drugs
How many drugs have been listed in the National List of Essential Medicines 2022? 34 new medicines including some anticancer, and diabetic drugs, and dropped 26 old ones.

What’s New in the 2025 Update

In its latest review, WHO evaluated 59 applications and added 20 new medicines to the adult list and 15 to the children’s list, plus new indications for existing drugs. Among the additions are treatments for cancers, diabetes with comorbidities like obesity and kidney disease, and medicines for conditions such as hemophilia, psoriasis, and blood disorders.


NPPA Revises Ceiling Price of 54 Drug Formulations
NPPA Revises Ceiling Price of 54 Drug Formulations
The price ceiling has been revised as per National List of Essential Medicines 2015 (NLEM). The new revision list notified by NPPA came into immediate effect.

Why These Additions Matter: Cancer Medicines

Cancer is the second leading cause of death globally, responsible for nearly 10 million deaths per year. The 2025 update includes immune checkpoint inhibitors such as pembrolizumab, atezolizumab, and cemiplimab, which have been proven to extend life in cancers like metastatic cervical, non-small cell lung cancer, and colorectal cancer. These therapies mark a significant shift toward more effective, life-extending cancer care in low- and middle-income countries.


Canada Takes First Steps Toward Competitive Generic Drug Prices
Canada Takes First Steps Toward Competitive Generic Drug Prices
An article published in CMAJ says that the commitment of Canadian premiers to lower generic drug prices is a major change in policy

New Diabetes & Obesity Therapies

WHO has added GLP-1 receptor agonists (semaglutide, dulaglutide, liraglutide) and tirzepatide (dual GLP-1/GIP) to the essential medicines list. These drugs are indicated especially for type 2 diabetes patients who have cardiovascular disease, kidney disease, or obesity (BMI ≥ 30). They do more than just lower blood sugar: they support weight loss, lower heart/kidney complications, and can reduce early mortality. Access remains unequally distributed, primarily due to cost.


Price of Drugs Fluctuate Based on Market Competition
Price of Drugs Fluctuate Based on Market Competition
A generic drug with a highest marketing competition is 32% cheaper and a drug with low marketing competition has chances of a price increase by 47%.

Challenges: Access, Pricing, and Implementation

While inclusion in WHO’s EML provides guidance, real-world access remains a hurdle. High prices for new immunotherapies and GLP-1/GIP drugs limit availability. Countries need strategies like encouraging generic/biosimilar competition, negotiating fair prices, integrating these treatments into primary care, and strengthening supply chains. Additionally, regulatory approvals, health system readiness, and reimbursement policies are crucial for delivering these medicines to people who need them most.

What Countries & Healthcare Systems Must Do

  • Update national essential medicines lists to include these new treatments.
  • Provide subsidized or insurance-covered access for vulnerable populations.
  • Train healthcare providers in prescribing and monitoring newer agents.
  • Strengthen systems for drug procurement and price negotiation.
  • Ensure regulatory frameworks support early adoption and safety monitoring.

You Can Help and Stay Informed

  • Support awareness: share news about the WHO’s update within your network.
  • Advocate for health equity: encourage local policy makers to include the updated medicines in public health programs.
  • Talk to your healthcare provider if you or someone you know might benefit from new therapies.
  • Stay informed about pricing and generic versions — demand transparency.

Final Takeaway

The WHO’s expanded essential medicines list is a significant leap forward, signaling that breakthrough cancer and diabetes treatments should no longer be luxuries. But without action on affordability and access, they risk remaining “essential” in name only.

Reference:
  1. WHO updates list of essential medicines to include key cancer, diabetes treatments - (https://www.who.int/news/item/05-09-2025-who-updates-list-of-essential-medicines-to-include-key-cancer--diabetes-treatments)

Source-Medindia


Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
View All