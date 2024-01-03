About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Break Free: Cytisine Pills - A Potential Solution for Smoking Cessation

Dr. Pavithra
Written by Dr. Pavithra
The Medindia Medical Review Team
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Jan 3 2024 11:07 AM

Highlights:
  • Cytisine pills, recently approved in the UK, show over twice the effectiveness of a placebo in aiding smokers to quit, according to research
  • Cytisine's cost may be a factor, but experts anticipate a decrease as the market develops
  • With an estimated 100,000 smoking-related deaths annually in the UK, cytisine emerges as a promising prescription-only aid for those striving to overcome nicotine addiction
Smokers attempting to quit may find significant support in cytisine pills, a medication designed to curb nicotine cravings, according to recent research. As a prescription-only medicine set to be available in the UK, cytisine demonstrates notable efficacy in aiding smoking cessation, with doctors suggesting its potential to play a vital role in helping individuals overcome addiction (1 Trusted Source
Cytisine for smoking cessation

Go to source).

The Challenge of Quitting Smoking

The resolution to quit smoking consistently ranks as one of the most challenging New Year's resolutions due to the highly addictive nature of nicotine. While various nicotine replacement products, such as vapes, patches, and gums, are commonly used, researchers turned their attention to cytisine, a natural ingredient found in laburnum seeds, to explore its potential to support individuals seeking to break free from the grip of nicotine addiction.

Cytisine, a medication with a history of use in central and eastern Europe, recently gained regulatory approval in the UK. Researchers in Argentina conducted a comprehensive analysis of 12 randomized controlled trials, comparing the success rates of smokers attempting to quit using cytisine, a placebo, varenicline (Champix), or nicotine replacement therapies like patches and gum. The results revealed that cytisine pills were over twice as effective as the placebo in helping people quit smoking.

Cystine: Potential Impact and Cost Considerations

With smoking still a leading cause of preventable illness and death in the UK, cytisine emerges as a potential game-changer. Despite the decline in smoking rates over the past 50 years, an estimated 100,000 deaths occur annually in the UK due to smoking, surpassing the combined impact of the next five largest causes, according to the Royal Society for Public Health.

The cost of cytisine, priced at £115 for a 25-day course of 100 pills, may pose a challenge for widespread adoption. However, experts believe that as the market develops, the cost may decrease significantly, making it a more accessible option for those looking to quit smoking. Some argue that the cost-effectiveness of cytisine, given its impact on public services, justifies its inclusion in stop-smoking services.

As the availability of cytisine pills as a prescription-only medicine approaches in the UK, the potential benefits for smokers attempting to quit are substantial.

With its efficacy highlighted in comparison to placebos and other smoking cessation aids, cytisine may prove to be a valuable addition to the arsenal of tools available to individuals striving to overcome nicotine addiction.

Reference:
  1. Cytisine for smoking cessation - (https://www.cmaj.ca/content/190/19/E596)

