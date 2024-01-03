- Cytisine pills, recently approved in the UK, show over twice the effectiveness of a placebo in aiding smokers to quit, according to research
- Cytisine's cost may be a factor, but experts anticipate a decrease as the market develops
- With an estimated 100,000 smoking-related deaths annually in the UK, cytisine emerges as a promising prescription-only aid for those striving to overcome nicotine addiction
Cytisine for smoking cessation
The Challenge of Quitting SmokingThe resolution to quit smoking consistently ranks as one of the most challenging New Year's resolutions due to the highly addictive nature of nicotine. While various nicotine replacement products, such as vapes, patches, and gums, are commonly used, researchers turned their attention to cytisine, a natural ingredient found in laburnum seeds, to explore its potential to support individuals seeking to break free from the grip of nicotine addiction.
Cystine: Potential Impact and Cost ConsiderationsWith smoking still a leading cause of preventable illness and death in the UK, cytisine emerges as a potential game-changer. Despite the decline in smoking rates over the past 50 years, an estimated 100,000 deaths occur annually in the UK due to smoking, surpassing the combined impact of the next five largest causes, according to the Royal Society for Public Health.
As the availability of cytisine pills as a prescription-only medicine approaches in the UK, the potential benefits for smokers attempting to quit are substantial.
With its efficacy highlighted in comparison to placebos and other smoking cessation aids, cytisine may prove to be a valuable addition to the arsenal of tools available to individuals striving to overcome nicotine addiction.
Source-Medindia